Global Satellite Modem Markets, 2021-2022 & 2030: Opportunities in the Proposed Development of Satellite Networks to Provide Internet Access in Remote Areas

·3 min read

DUBLIN, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Satellite Modem Market by Channel Type, Technology, Applications and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global satellite modem market was valued at $354.6 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $1033.4 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 16.5% from 2021 to 2030.

The rise in use in communication satellite solution across military and defense and telecommunication sector is anticipated to drive the market during the forecast period.

The growth of the global satellite modem market is majorly driven by rise in numbers of high-throughput satellites (HTS) globally paired with growing need for enriched high-speed data communication. Further, growing demand for satellite communication in Internet of Things (IoT) is anticipated to drive the growth of satellite modem

However, Ambiguity in regulatory framework pertaining to satellite communication protocols and standards are acting as a prime restraint of the global market. On the contrary, rise in development of satellite network to offer internet across in remote areas is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the satellite modem industry during the forecast period.

The military & defense segment modem segment subjugated the market in terms of revenue in 2020, and is expected to follow the same trend during the forecast period.

The key players operating in the market include Viasat Inc., ORBCOMM Inc., Novelsat, Datum System, Hughes Networks Systems, Contech Telecommunications Corp., ST Engineering, Teledyne Technologies, Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., and Work Microwave GmbH.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Rise in need for high-speed data communication

  • Increase in number of high-throughput satellites (HTSs)

  • Surge in demand for satellite communication in Internet of Things (IoT)

Restraints

  • Ambiguity in regulatory framework pertaining to satellite communication protocols and standards

Opportunity

  • Proposed development of satellite networks to provide internet access in remote areas

COVID-19 impact analysis

  • Impact on market size

  • End-user trends, preferences, and budget impact

  • Key player strategies to tackle negative impact

  • Limited investments for R&D

  • Focus on next-generation products

Scope of the Report

By Channel Type

  • SCPC Modem

  • MCPC Mode

By Technology

  • VSAT

  • Satcom-on-the-Move

  • Satcom-on-the-Pause

  • Other

By Applications

  • Mobile & Backhaul

  • IP Trunking

  • Enterprise & Broadband

  • Media & Broadband

  • Other

By End User

  • Telecommunications

  • Marine

  • Military & Defense

  • Transportation & Logistics

  • Oil & Gas

  • Other

Key Players

  • Comtech Telecommunications Corp.

  • Datum System

  • Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.

  • Hughes Network Systems

  • ORBCOMM Inc.

  • Novelsat

  • ST Engineering

  • Teledyne Technologies

  • Viasat, Inc.

  • Work Microwave GmbH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9137t9

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-satellite-modem-markets-2021-2022--2030-opportunities-in-the-proposed-development-of-satellite-networks-to-provide-internet-access-in-remote-areas-301515726.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

