Global Satellite Modem Markets, 2021-2022 & 2030: Opportunities in the Proposed Development of Satellite Networks to Provide Internet Access in Remote Areas
DUBLIN, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Satellite Modem Market by Channel Type, Technology, Applications and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global satellite modem market was valued at $354.6 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $1033.4 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 16.5% from 2021 to 2030.
The rise in use in communication satellite solution across military and defense and telecommunication sector is anticipated to drive the market during the forecast period.
The growth of the global satellite modem market is majorly driven by rise in numbers of high-throughput satellites (HTS) globally paired with growing need for enriched high-speed data communication. Further, growing demand for satellite communication in Internet of Things (IoT) is anticipated to drive the growth of satellite modem
However, Ambiguity in regulatory framework pertaining to satellite communication protocols and standards are acting as a prime restraint of the global market. On the contrary, rise in development of satellite network to offer internet across in remote areas is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the satellite modem industry during the forecast period.
The military & defense segment modem segment subjugated the market in terms of revenue in 2020, and is expected to follow the same trend during the forecast period.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Rise in need for high-speed data communication
Increase in number of high-throughput satellites (HTSs)
Surge in demand for satellite communication in Internet of Things (IoT)
Restraints
Ambiguity in regulatory framework pertaining to satellite communication protocols and standards
Opportunity
Proposed development of satellite networks to provide internet access in remote areas
COVID-19 impact analysis
Impact on market size
End-user trends, preferences, and budget impact
Key player strategies to tackle negative impact
Limited investments for R&D
Focus on next-generation products
Scope of the Report
By Channel Type
SCPC Modem
MCPC Mode
By Technology
VSAT
Satcom-on-the-Move
Satcom-on-the-Pause
Other
By Applications
Mobile & Backhaul
IP Trunking
Enterprise & Broadband
Media & Broadband
Other
By End User
Telecommunications
Marine
Military & Defense
Transportation & Logistics
Oil & Gas
Other
Key Players
Comtech Telecommunications Corp.
Datum System
Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.
Hughes Network Systems
ORBCOMM Inc.
Novelsat
ST Engineering
Teledyne Technologies
Viasat, Inc.
Work Microwave GmbH
