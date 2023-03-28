U.S. markets close in 5 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,962.61
    -14.92 (-0.38%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,430.94
    -1.14 (-0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,664.87
    -103.96 (-0.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,753.84
    +0.17 (+0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.08
    +0.27 (+0.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,966.40
    +12.60 (+0.64%)
     

  • Silver

    23.27
    +0.12 (+0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0839
    +0.0035 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5540
    +0.0260 (+0.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2328
    +0.0047 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.9400
    -0.6150 (-0.47%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,927.73
    -417.55 (-1.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    589.68
    +347.00 (+142.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,479.62
    +7.85 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,518.25
    +41.38 (+0.15%)
     

Global Satellite Modems Market to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2030

ReportLinker
·21 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

New York, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Satellite Modems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361243/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Global Satellite Modems Market to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Satellite Modems estimated at US$439.2 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.1 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 11.7% over the period 2022-2030. MCPC, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 12.5% CAGR and reach US$689.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the SCPC segment is readjusted to a revised 10.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $130 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.8% CAGR

The Satellite Modems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$130 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$179.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.7% and 9.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.1% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured)
- Advantech Wireless Technologies Inc.
- Comtech EF Data Corporation
- Datum Systems, Inc.
- IGP bv
- RT Logic
- SatExpander
- Teledyne Paradise Datacom
- Teledyne Technologies, Inc.
- ViaSat, Inc.
- Warwick Wireless


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361243/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Satellite Modem - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Satellite Modems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Satellite Modems by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Satellite Modems by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for SCPC
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for SCPC by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for SCPC by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for MCPC
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for MCPC by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for MCPC by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile & Backhaul by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Mobile & Backhaul by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Mobile & Backhaul by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IP
Trunking by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for IP Trunking by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for IP Trunking by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tracking & Monitoring by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Tracking & Monitoring by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Tracking & Monitoring
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 22: World Satellite Modems Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030

Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Offshore Communications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 24: World Historic Review for Offshore Communications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 25: World 16-Year Perspective for Offshore Communications
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Satellite Modems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Satellite Modems by Channel Type - MCPC and SCPC - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 27: USA Historic Review for Satellite Modems by Channel
Type - MCPC and SCPC Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 28: USA 16-Year Perspective for Satellite Modems by
Channel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for MCPC and
SCPC for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Satellite Modems by Application - Tracking & Monitoring,
Offshore Communications, Mobile & Backhaul, IP Trunking and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 30: USA Historic Review for Satellite Modems by
Application - Tracking & Monitoring, Offshore Communications,
Mobile & Backhaul, IP Trunking and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 31: USA 16-Year Perspective for Satellite Modems by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Tracking &
Monitoring, Offshore Communications, Mobile & Backhaul, IP
Trunking and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

CANADA
Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Satellite Modems by Channel Type - MCPC and SCPC - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Satellite Modems by
Channel Type - MCPC and SCPC Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR

Table 34: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Satellite Modems by
Channel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for MCPC and
SCPC for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Satellite Modems by Application - Tracking & Monitoring,
Offshore Communications, Mobile & Backhaul, IP Trunking and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Satellite Modems by
Application - Tracking & Monitoring, Offshore Communications,
Mobile & Backhaul, IP Trunking and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 37: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Satellite Modems by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Tracking &
Monitoring, Offshore Communications, Mobile & Backhaul, IP
Trunking and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

JAPAN
Satellite Modems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Satellite Modems by Channel Type - MCPC and SCPC - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 39: Japan Historic Review for Satellite Modems by Channel
Type - MCPC and SCPC Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 40: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Satellite Modems by
Channel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for MCPC and
SCPC for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Satellite Modems by Application - Tracking & Monitoring,
Offshore Communications, Mobile & Backhaul, IP Trunking and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Satellite Modems by
Application - Tracking & Monitoring, Offshore Communications,
Mobile & Backhaul, IP Trunking and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 43: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Satellite Modems by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Tracking &
Monitoring, Offshore Communications, Mobile & Backhaul, IP
Trunking and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

CHINA
Satellite Modems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Satellite Modems by Channel Type - MCPC and SCPC - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 45: China Historic Review for Satellite Modems by Channel
Type - MCPC and SCPC Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 46: China 16-Year Perspective for Satellite Modems by
Channel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for MCPC and
SCPC for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Satellite Modems by Application - Tracking & Monitoring,
Offshore Communications, Mobile & Backhaul, IP Trunking and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 48: China Historic Review for Satellite Modems by
Application - Tracking & Monitoring, Offshore Communications,
Mobile & Backhaul, IP Trunking and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 49: China 16-Year Perspective for Satellite Modems by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Tracking &
Monitoring, Offshore Communications, Mobile & Backhaul, IP
Trunking and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

EUROPE
Satellite Modems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Satellite Modems by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Satellite Modems by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 52: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Satellite Modems by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Satellite Modems by Channel Type - MCPC and SCPC - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Satellite Modems by
Channel Type - MCPC and SCPC Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR

Table 55: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Satellite Modems by
Channel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for MCPC and
SCPC for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Satellite Modems by Application - Tracking & Monitoring,
Offshore Communications, Mobile & Backhaul, IP Trunking and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Satellite Modems by
Application - Tracking & Monitoring, Offshore Communications,
Mobile & Backhaul, IP Trunking and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 58: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Satellite Modems by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Tracking &
Monitoring, Offshore Communications, Mobile & Backhaul, IP
Trunking and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

FRANCE
Satellite Modems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Satellite Modems by Channel Type - MCPC and SCPC - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 60: France Historic Review for Satellite Modems by
Channel Type - MCPC and SCPC Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR

Table 61: France 16-Year Perspective for Satellite Modems by
Channel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for MCPC and
SCPC for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Satellite Modems by Application - Tracking & Monitoring,
Offshore Communications, Mobile & Backhaul, IP Trunking and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 63: France Historic Review for Satellite Modems by
Application - Tracking & Monitoring, Offshore Communications,
Mobile & Backhaul, IP Trunking and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 64: France 16-Year Perspective for Satellite Modems by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Tracking &
Monitoring, Offshore Communications, Mobile & Backhaul, IP
Trunking and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

GERMANY
Satellite Modems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Satellite Modems by Channel Type - MCPC and SCPC - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 66: Germany Historic Review for Satellite Modems by
Channel Type - MCPC and SCPC Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR

Table 67: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Satellite Modems by
Channel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for MCPC and
SCPC for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Satellite Modems by Application - Tracking & Monitoring,
Offshore Communications, Mobile & Backhaul, IP Trunking and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Satellite Modems by
Application - Tracking & Monitoring, Offshore Communications,
Mobile & Backhaul, IP Trunking and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 70: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Satellite Modems by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Tracking &
Monitoring, Offshore Communications, Mobile & Backhaul, IP
Trunking and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

ITALY
Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Satellite Modems by Channel Type - MCPC and SCPC - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 72: Italy Historic Review for Satellite Modems by Channel
Type - MCPC and SCPC Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 73: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Satellite Modems by
Channel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for MCPC and
SCPC for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Satellite Modems by Application - Tracking & Monitoring,
Offshore Communications, Mobile & Backhaul, IP Trunking and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Satellite Modems by
Application - Tracking & Monitoring, Offshore Communications,
Mobile & Backhaul, IP Trunking and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 76: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Satellite Modems by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Tracking &
Monitoring, Offshore Communications, Mobile & Backhaul, IP
Trunking and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

UNITED KINGDOM
Satellite Modems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Satellite Modems by Channel Type - MCPC and SCPC - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 78: UK Historic Review for Satellite Modems by Channel
Type - MCPC and SCPC Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 79: UK 16-Year Perspective for Satellite Modems by
Channel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for MCPC and
SCPC for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Satellite Modems by Application - Tracking & Monitoring,
Offshore Communications, Mobile & Backhaul, IP Trunking and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 81: UK Historic Review for Satellite Modems by
Application - Tracking & Monitoring, Offshore Communications,
Mobile & Backhaul, IP Trunking and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 82: UK 16-Year Perspective for Satellite Modems by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Tracking &
Monitoring, Offshore Communications, Mobile & Backhaul, IP
Trunking and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

REST OF EUROPE
Table 83: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Satellite Modems by Channel Type - MCPC and SCPC -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 84: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Satellite Modems
by Channel Type - MCPC and SCPC Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 85: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Satellite
Modems by Channel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for MCPC and SCPC for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 86: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Satellite Modems by Application - Tracking & Monitoring,
Offshore Communications, Mobile & Backhaul, IP Trunking and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 87: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Satellite Modems
by Application - Tracking & Monitoring, Offshore
Communications, Mobile & Backhaul, IP Trunking and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 88: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Satellite
Modems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Tracking & Monitoring, Offshore Communications, Mobile &
Backhaul, IP Trunking and Other Applications for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

ASIA-PACIFIC
Satellite Modems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 89: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Satellite Modems by Channel Type - MCPC and SCPC -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 90: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Satellite Modems by
Channel Type - MCPC and SCPC Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR

Table 91: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Satellite Modems
by Channel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for MCPC
and SCPC for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 92: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Satellite Modems by Application - Tracking & Monitoring,
Offshore Communications, Mobile & Backhaul, IP Trunking and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 93: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Satellite Modems by
Application - Tracking & Monitoring, Offshore Communications,
Mobile & Backhaul, IP Trunking and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 94: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Satellite Modems
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Tracking & Monitoring, Offshore Communications, Mobile &
Backhaul, IP Trunking and Other Applications for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

REST OF WORLD
Table 95: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Satellite Modems by Channel Type - MCPC and SCPC -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 96: Rest of World Historic Review for Satellite Modems by
Channel Type - MCPC and SCPC Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR

Table 97: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for Satellite
Modems by Channel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for MCPC and SCPC for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 98: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Satellite Modems by Application - Tracking & Monitoring,
Offshore Communications, Mobile & Backhaul, IP Trunking and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 99: Rest of World Historic Review for Satellite Modems by
Application - Tracking & Monitoring, Offshore Communications,
Mobile & Backhaul, IP Trunking and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 100: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for Satellite
Modems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Tracking & Monitoring, Offshore Communications, Mobile &
Backhaul, IP Trunking and Other Applications for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361243/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Gilead Sciences Could Retreat Further From Here

    Biopharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences makes and distributes many drugs but today I am more interested in the position of the charts and indicators. Bottom-line strategy: GILD is a volatile stock that can move up or down quickly depending on the results of any given drug or treatment.

  • Could Pioneer Natural Resources Rally Soon?

    In this daily bar chart of PXD, below, I see a downward trend from November. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows weakness from June and confirms the price decline. The 12-day price momentum study shows higher lows from December even though prices made lower lows.

  • FACTBOX-How Alibaba's six new business units stack up

    Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group announced on Tuesday it will split into six business units, each with its own CEO and board of directors, and adopt a holding company management model, in the biggest revamp of its 24 year history. Alibaba has long relied on e-commerce as its core business, with smaller divisions in sectors such as cloud computing and entertainment. The company's CEO Daniel Zhang said the business units will each be free to pursue funding and IPOs independently, which points to a possible carving out in the future.

  • Coca-Cola And Pepsi Face New Threat In India As Country's Richest Person Revives Iconic Brand

    India's Reliance Industries, led by the country's richest man Mukesh Ambani, has partnered with three popular franchise cricket teams as it seeks to pit Campa, an iconic cola brand, against soft drink giants like Coca-Cola Co. (NYSE:KO) and PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). What Happened: In the upcoming Indian Premier League, or IPL — the country's most popular franchise cricket tournament — Campa Cola will be seen as a “pouring partner” for three teams, Lucknow Super Giants, Punjab Kings Squad and Su

  • AI Stocks To Watch As Big Tech Improves Products With Artificial Intelligence

    When looking for the best AI stocks to buy amid buzz over GPT-4 chatbot technology, identify companies aiming to gain a strategic edge.

  • Here Are the Best Cars to Own in 2023

    The average price paid for a new non-luxury vehicle in February was $44,697, according to Cox Automotive, and while that may be down $681 from January, it's still a lot of dough. "What we've found is that models that promise luxury, fuel and energy efficiency (gas or electric), or pulse-quickening performance—and actually deliver—are often the ones that most satisfy owners," Consumer Reports said. For 2023, Consumer Reports included separate categories for hybrids and electric vehicles, as well as the compact and midsized pickup truck categories.

  • BP, Adnoc Plan to Buy 50% of Israel’s NewMed in Push for Gas

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsBP Plc and Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. will form a natural gas joint venture and have made an offer to take Israel’s NewMed Energy private in a deal worth around $2 billion.The move

  • Ocado says Kroger committed to build more warehouses despite roll-out slowdown

    U.S. supermarket group Kroger Co is committed to building more automated warehouses in partnership with British online grocer and technology group Ocado, despite slowing a roll-out of sites, Ocado CEO Tim Steiner said on Tuesday. Ocado struck a deal with Kroger in 2018 to help the U.S firm ratchet up its delivery business with the construction of robotically operated warehouses. The initial deal saw Kroger identify 20 sites to build automated warehouses, or customer fulfilment centres (CFCs) as Ocado calls them, in the United States.

  • Lundin Mining Boosts Copper Clout With Takeover of Mine in Chile

    (Bloomberg) -- Lundin Mining Corp. agreed to pay $950 million for control of a Chilean copper mine, adding to a flow of deals as miners seek a bigger slice of metals needed for the world’s energy transition.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines

  • Oil extends gains on Kurdish supply risks and banking relief

    LONDON (Reuters) -Crude prices edged higher on Tuesday, extending sharp gains from the previous session on supply disruption risks from Iraqi Kurdistan and hopes that turmoil in banking is being contained. West Texas Intermediate U.S. crude was up 14 cents, or 0.2%, at $72.95. Monday's announcement that First Citizens BancShares Inc will acquire deposits and loans of failed Silicon Valley Bank spurred optimism about the banking sector and sent European bank shares higher.

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks Beating Near-Term Uncertainty in Industry

    While secular growth prospects for the Semiconductor - General industry remain bright, cyclical and macroeconomic factors are hurting the near-term outlook. STM and NVDA stand out.

  • US goods trade deficit widens as exports decline

    The U.S. trade deficit in goods widened modestly in February as exports declined, potentially setting up trade to be a small drag on economic growth in the first quarter. The trade deficit increased 0.6% to $91.6 billion, the Commerce Department said on Tuesday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the goods trade deficit would be little changed at $91.0 billion.

  • Alibaba's Jack Ma returns to mainland China

    Alibaba founder Jack Ma has resurfaced in China after months of overseas travel, visiting a school Monday in the city where his company is headquartered and discussed topics such as artificial intelligence.

  • 3 Computer Peripheral Stocks to Buy From a Challenging Industry

    The Zacks Computer-Peripheral Equipment industry is suffering from weakening IT spending amid global slowdown concerns. Yet, SSYS, VUZI and TACT stocks are worth a watch now due to their end-market strength.

  • Saudi Aramco boosts China investment with two refinery deals

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Saudi Aramco raised its multi-billion dollar investment in China by finalising and upgrading a planned joint venture in northeast China and acquiring an expanded stake in a privately controlled petrochemical group. The two deals, announced separately on Sunday and Monday, would see Aramco supplying the two Chinese companies with a combined 690,000 barrels a day of crude oil, bolstering its rank as China's top provider of the commodity. Aramco said on Monday it had agreed to acquire a 10% stake in privately controlled Rongsheng Petrochemical Co Ltd for about $3.6 billion.

  • Banking Crisis Has Triggered Capital Flight From Oil To Gold

    Oil traders ran for the exit during the last major sell off in oil, and now the latest Commitment of Traders report has revealed where that oil money flowed to

  • Jack Ma returns to China as govt tries to allay private sector fears

    Alibaba founder Jack Ma has returned to China, ending a stay overseas of more than a year that industry viewed as reflecting the sober mood of its private businesses, and which sources said eventually spurred the new premier to reach out. The return of China's best-known entrepreneur may help to quell the concerns of its private sector after a bruising two-year regulatory crackdown. Ma's re-emergence in public offers support for the government's softening tone toward the private sector as leaders try to shore up an economy battered by three years of COVID-19 curbs.

  • Asian shares mostly rise on relief over US bank strength

    Asian shares were mostly higher on Tuesday as investors got some relief from worries over troubled U.S. banks with a planned takeover of failed Silicon Valley Bank. Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose nearly 0.4% to 19,644.68, while the Shanghai Composite inched up less than 0.1% to 3,249.39. Markets have been in turmoil following Silicon Valley Bank's collapse, the second-largest U.S. bank failure in history, earlier this month, and then the third-largest failure, by New York-based Signature Bank.

  • Elon Musk Makes a Sensational Announcement About the Cybertruck

    This futuristic pickup truck developed by Tesla is undoubtedly the most anticipated vehicle of the last decade. No vehicle had generated so much excitement, fueled in part by thundering statements from Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, and other top executives. Internet searches related to the Cybertruck are considerable.

  • Look: The Brutal Layoff Email Disney CEO Bob Iger Sent Employees Today

    Disney might be the happiest place on earth, but one thing's for sure -- it isn't so happy there today. CEO Bob Iger sent out an email to Disney employees on March 27 informing them that the layoffs previously announced in February have begin.