Global Satellite Modems Market to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
New York, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Satellite Modems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361243/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Satellite Modems Market to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Satellite Modems estimated at US$439.2 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.1 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 11.7% over the period 2022-2030. MCPC, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 12.5% CAGR and reach US$689.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the SCPC segment is readjusted to a revised 10.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $130 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.8% CAGR
The Satellite Modems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$130 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$179.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.7% and 9.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.1% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured)
- Advantech Wireless Technologies Inc.
- Comtech EF Data Corporation
- Datum Systems, Inc.
- IGP bv
- RT Logic
- SatExpander
- Teledyne Paradise Datacom
- Teledyne Technologies, Inc.
- ViaSat, Inc.
- Warwick Wireless
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361243/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Satellite Modem - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Satellite Modems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Satellite Modems by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Satellite Modems by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for SCPC
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for SCPC by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for SCPC by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for MCPC
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for MCPC by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for MCPC by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile & Backhaul by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Mobile & Backhaul by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Mobile & Backhaul by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IP
Trunking by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for IP Trunking by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for IP Trunking by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tracking & Monitoring by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Tracking & Monitoring by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Tracking & Monitoring
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Satellite Modems Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Offshore Communications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 24: World Historic Review for Offshore Communications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 25: World 16-Year Perspective for Offshore Communications
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Satellite Modems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Satellite Modems by Channel Type - MCPC and SCPC - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA Historic Review for Satellite Modems by Channel
Type - MCPC and SCPC Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 28: USA 16-Year Perspective for Satellite Modems by
Channel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for MCPC and
SCPC for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Satellite Modems by Application - Tracking & Monitoring,
Offshore Communications, Mobile & Backhaul, IP Trunking and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA Historic Review for Satellite Modems by
Application - Tracking & Monitoring, Offshore Communications,
Mobile & Backhaul, IP Trunking and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 31: USA 16-Year Perspective for Satellite Modems by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Tracking &
Monitoring, Offshore Communications, Mobile & Backhaul, IP
Trunking and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Satellite Modems by Channel Type - MCPC and SCPC - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Satellite Modems by
Channel Type - MCPC and SCPC Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 34: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Satellite Modems by
Channel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for MCPC and
SCPC for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Satellite Modems by Application - Tracking & Monitoring,
Offshore Communications, Mobile & Backhaul, IP Trunking and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Satellite Modems by
Application - Tracking & Monitoring, Offshore Communications,
Mobile & Backhaul, IP Trunking and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Satellite Modems by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Tracking &
Monitoring, Offshore Communications, Mobile & Backhaul, IP
Trunking and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Satellite Modems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Satellite Modems by Channel Type - MCPC and SCPC - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: Japan Historic Review for Satellite Modems by Channel
Type - MCPC and SCPC Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Satellite Modems by
Channel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for MCPC and
SCPC for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Satellite Modems by Application - Tracking & Monitoring,
Offshore Communications, Mobile & Backhaul, IP Trunking and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Satellite Modems by
Application - Tracking & Monitoring, Offshore Communications,
Mobile & Backhaul, IP Trunking and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Satellite Modems by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Tracking &
Monitoring, Offshore Communications, Mobile & Backhaul, IP
Trunking and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Satellite Modems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Satellite Modems by Channel Type - MCPC and SCPC - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: China Historic Review for Satellite Modems by Channel
Type - MCPC and SCPC Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: China 16-Year Perspective for Satellite Modems by
Channel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for MCPC and
SCPC for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Satellite Modems by Application - Tracking & Monitoring,
Offshore Communications, Mobile & Backhaul, IP Trunking and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: China Historic Review for Satellite Modems by
Application - Tracking & Monitoring, Offshore Communications,
Mobile & Backhaul, IP Trunking and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: China 16-Year Perspective for Satellite Modems by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Tracking &
Monitoring, Offshore Communications, Mobile & Backhaul, IP
Trunking and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Satellite Modems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Satellite Modems by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Satellite Modems by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Satellite Modems by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Satellite Modems by Channel Type - MCPC and SCPC - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Satellite Modems by
Channel Type - MCPC and SCPC Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 55: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Satellite Modems by
Channel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for MCPC and
SCPC for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Satellite Modems by Application - Tracking & Monitoring,
Offshore Communications, Mobile & Backhaul, IP Trunking and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Satellite Modems by
Application - Tracking & Monitoring, Offshore Communications,
Mobile & Backhaul, IP Trunking and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Satellite Modems by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Tracking &
Monitoring, Offshore Communications, Mobile & Backhaul, IP
Trunking and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Satellite Modems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Satellite Modems by Channel Type - MCPC and SCPC - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: France Historic Review for Satellite Modems by
Channel Type - MCPC and SCPC Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 61: France 16-Year Perspective for Satellite Modems by
Channel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for MCPC and
SCPC for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Satellite Modems by Application - Tracking & Monitoring,
Offshore Communications, Mobile & Backhaul, IP Trunking and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: France Historic Review for Satellite Modems by
Application - Tracking & Monitoring, Offshore Communications,
Mobile & Backhaul, IP Trunking and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: France 16-Year Perspective for Satellite Modems by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Tracking &
Monitoring, Offshore Communications, Mobile & Backhaul, IP
Trunking and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Satellite Modems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Satellite Modems by Channel Type - MCPC and SCPC - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: Germany Historic Review for Satellite Modems by
Channel Type - MCPC and SCPC Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 67: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Satellite Modems by
Channel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for MCPC and
SCPC for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Satellite Modems by Application - Tracking & Monitoring,
Offshore Communications, Mobile & Backhaul, IP Trunking and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Satellite Modems by
Application - Tracking & Monitoring, Offshore Communications,
Mobile & Backhaul, IP Trunking and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Satellite Modems by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Tracking &
Monitoring, Offshore Communications, Mobile & Backhaul, IP
Trunking and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Satellite Modems by Channel Type - MCPC and SCPC - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: Italy Historic Review for Satellite Modems by Channel
Type - MCPC and SCPC Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Satellite Modems by
Channel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for MCPC and
SCPC for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Satellite Modems by Application - Tracking & Monitoring,
Offshore Communications, Mobile & Backhaul, IP Trunking and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Satellite Modems by
Application - Tracking & Monitoring, Offshore Communications,
Mobile & Backhaul, IP Trunking and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Satellite Modems by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Tracking &
Monitoring, Offshore Communications, Mobile & Backhaul, IP
Trunking and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Satellite Modems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Satellite Modems by Channel Type - MCPC and SCPC - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: UK Historic Review for Satellite Modems by Channel
Type - MCPC and SCPC Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: UK 16-Year Perspective for Satellite Modems by
Channel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for MCPC and
SCPC for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Satellite Modems by Application - Tracking & Monitoring,
Offshore Communications, Mobile & Backhaul, IP Trunking and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: UK Historic Review for Satellite Modems by
Application - Tracking & Monitoring, Offshore Communications,
Mobile & Backhaul, IP Trunking and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: UK 16-Year Perspective for Satellite Modems by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Tracking &
Monitoring, Offshore Communications, Mobile & Backhaul, IP
Trunking and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 83: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Satellite Modems by Channel Type - MCPC and SCPC -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Satellite Modems
by Channel Type - MCPC and SCPC Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 85: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Satellite
Modems by Channel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for MCPC and SCPC for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 86: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Satellite Modems by Application - Tracking & Monitoring,
Offshore Communications, Mobile & Backhaul, IP Trunking and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Satellite Modems
by Application - Tracking & Monitoring, Offshore
Communications, Mobile & Backhaul, IP Trunking and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Satellite
Modems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Tracking & Monitoring, Offshore Communications, Mobile &
Backhaul, IP Trunking and Other Applications for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Satellite Modems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 89: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Satellite Modems by Channel Type - MCPC and SCPC -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Satellite Modems by
Channel Type - MCPC and SCPC Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 91: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Satellite Modems
by Channel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for MCPC
and SCPC for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 92: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Satellite Modems by Application - Tracking & Monitoring,
Offshore Communications, Mobile & Backhaul, IP Trunking and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Satellite Modems by
Application - Tracking & Monitoring, Offshore Communications,
Mobile & Backhaul, IP Trunking and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Satellite Modems
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Tracking & Monitoring, Offshore Communications, Mobile &
Backhaul, IP Trunking and Other Applications for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF WORLD
Table 95: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Satellite Modems by Channel Type - MCPC and SCPC -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of World Historic Review for Satellite Modems by
Channel Type - MCPC and SCPC Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 97: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for Satellite
Modems by Channel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for MCPC and SCPC for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 98: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Satellite Modems by Application - Tracking & Monitoring,
Offshore Communications, Mobile & Backhaul, IP Trunking and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of World Historic Review for Satellite Modems by
Application - Tracking & Monitoring, Offshore Communications,
Mobile & Backhaul, IP Trunking and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for Satellite
Modems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Tracking & Monitoring, Offshore Communications, Mobile &
Backhaul, IP Trunking and Other Applications for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361243/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001