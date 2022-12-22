Global Satellite Propulsion Solutions Markets, 2021-2022 & 2031: Examination of the Industry Landscape, Propulsion Type, Satellite Applications, and Corporate Strategies
This study examines the industry landscape, propulsion type, satellite applications, and corporate strategies to determine the market position and industry competition. The analyst offers insights into challenges to enable satellite propulsion solutions stakeholders to be aware of potential issues while developing strategies to capture opportunities over the forecast period.
The study also provides regional analysis (North America, Europe, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa, Asia-Pacific), focusing on revenue and unit forecast by application. In addition, we assessed the top 10 global market participants by competitiveness, product, and R&D capabilities.
Used to produce thrust for orbit insertion, attitude control, station keeping, and other in-orbit maneuvers, satellite propulsion is vital to the successful operation of satellites. The systems encompass chemical (e.g., solid, liquid, hybrid, and hot/cold gas), electrical, hybrid chemical, hybrid electrical, and non-propellant propulsion (e.g., electrostatic, electrothermal, plasma).
Market participants are developing new technologies such as fusion, green propellant, and nuclear thermal propulsion as alternative satellite propulsion solutions.
The publisher segments global satellite propulsion solutions market by chemical and non-chemical propulsion use by the commercial, military, and government end users.
Other information includes:
Analysis of satellite propulsion by orbit, system type, and application
Market dynamics, drivers, and restraints
The competitive environment for companies and countries
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global Satellite Propulsion Solutions Market
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
Scope of Analysis
Demand Segmentation
Satellite Propulsion by System Type
Market Overview
Quick Facts
Satellite Propulsion by Mass Class
Current and Emerging Trends
Current and Future Projects
Space Verticals
Competitors
Satellite Forecast by Mass
Growth Drivers
Growth Driver Analysis
Growth Restraints
Growth Restraint Analysis
Forecast Assumptions
Growth Metrics
Revenue and Number of Satellites Forecast
Revenue and Number of Satellites Forecast by Application
Satellite Forecast by Region
Revenue Forecast by Region
Revenue and Satellite Forecast Analysis
Competitive Environment
Revenue Share
Revenue Share Analysis
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Top 10 Company Profiles
Boeing
Boeing SWOT
Northrop Grumman
Northrop Grumman SWOT
Safran
Safran SWOT
Airbus S.A.S.
Airbus S.A.S. SWOT
Thales Alenia
Thales Alenia SWOT
MBDA/ArianeSpace
MBDA/ArianeSpace SWOT
Raytheon Technologies
Raytheon Technologies SWOT
Aerojet Rocketdyne
Aerojet Rocketdyne SWOT
IHI Aerospace
IHI Aerospace SWOT
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - North America
Growth Metrics
Revenue and Satellite Forecast
Revenue and Satellite Forecast by Application
Forecast Analysis
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Europe
Growth Metrics
Revenue and Satellite Forecast
Revenue and Satellite Forecast by Application
Forecast Analysis
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Latin America
Growth Metrics
Revenue and Satellite Forecast
Revenue and Satellite Forecast by Application
Forecast Analysis
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Middle East and Africa
Growth Metrics
Revenue and Satellite Forecast
Revenue and Satellite Forecast by Application
Forecast Analysis
8. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Asia-Pacific
Growth Metrics
Revenue and Satellite Forecast
Revenue and Satellite Forecast by Application
Forecast Analysis
9. Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: Micro-propulsion Systems
Growth Opportunity 2: Solar Sails
Growth Opportunity 3: ASEP
Conclusion - Main Takeaways
10. Next Steps
Companies Mentioned
Aerojet Rocketdyne
Airbus S.A.S.
Boeing
IHI Aerospace
MBDA/ArianeSpace
Northrop Grumman
Raytheon Technologies
Safran
Thales Alenia
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n3fneu
