Global Satellite Propulsion Solutions Markets, 2021-2022 & 2031: Examination of the Industry Landscape, Propulsion Type, Satellite Applications, and Corporate Strategies

·3 min read

DUBLIN, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Satellite Propulsion Solutions Market" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

This study examines the industry landscape, propulsion type, satellite applications, and corporate strategies to determine the market position and industry competition. The analyst offers insights into challenges to enable satellite propulsion solutions stakeholders to be aware of potential issues while developing strategies to capture opportunities over the forecast period.

The study also provides regional analysis (North America, Europe, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa, Asia-Pacific), focusing on revenue and unit forecast by application. In addition, we assessed the top 10 global market participants by competitiveness, product, and R&D capabilities.

Used to produce thrust for orbit insertion, attitude control, station keeping, and other in-orbit maneuvers, satellite propulsion is vital to the successful operation of satellites. The systems encompass chemical (e.g., solid, liquid, hybrid, and hot/cold gas), electrical, hybrid chemical, hybrid electrical, and non-propellant propulsion (e.g., electrostatic, electrothermal, plasma).

Market participants are developing new technologies such as fusion, green propellant, and nuclear thermal propulsion as alternative satellite propulsion solutions.

The publisher segments global satellite propulsion solutions market by chemical and non-chemical propulsion use by the commercial, military, and government end users.

Other information includes:

  • Analysis of satellite propulsion by orbit, system type, and application

  • Market dynamics, drivers, and restraints

  • The competitive environment for companies and countries

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global Satellite Propulsion Solutions Market

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis

  • Demand Segmentation

  • Satellite Propulsion by System Type

  • Market Overview

  • Quick Facts

  • Satellite Propulsion by Mass Class

  • Current and Emerging Trends

  • Current and Future Projects

  • Space Verticals

  • Competitors

  • Satellite Forecast by Mass

  • Growth Drivers

  • Growth Driver Analysis

  • Growth Restraints

  • Growth Restraint Analysis

  • Forecast Assumptions

  • Growth Metrics

  • Revenue and Number of Satellites Forecast

  • Revenue and Number of Satellites Forecast by Application

  • Satellite Forecast by Region

  • Revenue Forecast by Region

  • Revenue and Satellite Forecast Analysis

  • Competitive Environment

  • Revenue Share

  • Revenue Share Analysis

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Top 10 Company Profiles

  • Boeing

  • Boeing SWOT

  • Northrop Grumman

  • Northrop Grumman SWOT

  • Safran

  • Safran SWOT

  • Airbus S.A.S.

  • Airbus S.A.S. SWOT

  • Thales Alenia

  • Thales Alenia SWOT

  • MBDA/ArianeSpace

  • MBDA/ArianeSpace SWOT

  • Raytheon Technologies

  • Raytheon Technologies SWOT

  • Aerojet Rocketdyne

  • Aerojet Rocketdyne SWOT

  • IHI Aerospace

  • IHI Aerospace SWOT

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - North America

  • Growth Metrics

  • Revenue and Satellite Forecast

  • Revenue and Satellite Forecast by Application

  • Forecast Analysis

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Europe

  • Growth Metrics

  • Revenue and Satellite Forecast

  • Revenue and Satellite Forecast by Application

  • Forecast Analysis

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Latin America

  • Growth Metrics

  • Revenue and Satellite Forecast

  • Revenue and Satellite Forecast by Application

  • Forecast Analysis

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Middle East and Africa

  • Growth Metrics

  • Revenue and Satellite Forecast

  • Revenue and Satellite Forecast by Application

  • Forecast Analysis

8. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Asia-Pacific

  • Growth Metrics

  • Revenue and Satellite Forecast

  • Revenue and Satellite Forecast by Application

  • Forecast Analysis

9. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Micro-propulsion Systems

  • Growth Opportunity 2: Solar Sails

  • Growth Opportunity 3: ASEP

  • Conclusion - Main Takeaways

10. Next Steps

Companies Mentioned

  • Aerojet Rocketdyne

  • Airbus S.A.S.

  • Boeing

  • IHI Aerospace

  • MBDA/ArianeSpace

  • Northrop Grumman

  • Raytheon Technologies

  • Safran

  • Thales Alenia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n3fneu

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-satellite-propulsion-solutions-markets-2021-2022--2031-examination-of-the-industry-landscape-propulsion-type-satellite-applications-and-corporate-strategies-301709177.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

