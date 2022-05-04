Global Satellite Remote Sensing Market to Reach $4.6 Billion by 2026
Global Satellite Remote Sensing Market to Reach $4.6 Billion by 2026
The global market for remote sensing technology is set for phenomenal gains as a result of rising investments in earth observation programs and plethora of applications. Remote sensing technology holds a paramount role in capturing data related to the Earth`s surface as well as analyzes physical characteristics and parameters of the Earth. The technology uses emitted and reflected light from satellites and aircraft without involving physical contact with observed surface. The global market is augmented by increasing count of ambitious earth observation programs announced by various space agencies across countries. The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) boasts 13 earth observation satellites, and is eying on the launch of ten new satellites over 2020-2021. The remote sensing technology market is further propelled by increasing number of smart city projects that use the approach for urban planning, zoning, security & law enforcement, and infrastructure modeling. Increasing focus of various countries on smart cities and associated infrastructure is poised to drive the market over the coming years. The market also received a major push from the COVID-19 outbreak that coerced several governments to implement stringent lockdown measures to curb spread of the virus. The crisis prompted various agencies to use remote sensing technology for monitoring spread of the COVID-19 virus and observe environmental changes. Recently, NASA along with European Space Agency (ESA) and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency came together for creating an earth observation dashboard intended to observe the impact of COVID-19 on human lifestyles and the environment.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Satellite Remote Sensing estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.3% over the analysis period. Military & Intelligence, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.5% CAGR and reach US$1.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Agriculture & Living Resources segment is readjusted to a revised 10.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $643.3 Million by 2026
The Satellite Remote Sensing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$643.3 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 12.7% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9% and 9.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.6% CAGR.
Globally, the number of satellites in operation is expected to expand significantly driven by various government initiatives and proposed launch of constellation of lightweight satellites by various companies, mainly startups. An ongoing trend in the global satellite remote sensing services sector is growing proliferation of micro satellites or small satellites, which can potentially deliver access to high-quality imagery at much cheaper prices and in a more convenient manner than the existing conventional satellites. Due to their small size and low weight, micro satellites can perform more number of round trips in their respective orbits in a day and generate relevant data, multiple times in a day, quite contrast to conventional satellites, which are heavy and slow-moving. The momentum in the micro satellites space is being driven by start-up companies such as Planet Labs, and UrtheCast, which have already received market approval for their respective micro satellites.
Disaster Management Segment to Reach $838.8 Million by 2026
Satellite remote sensing seamlessly generates critical intelligence for disaster management support, humanitarian aid and crisis management. Equipped with advanced tools for generating precise and accurate data for detecting and ascertaining natural disasters such as earthquakes, landslides, volcanic eruptions, floods, cyclones, drought, and forest fires among others, satellite imagery helps disaster response and rescue teams to immediately react and respond to the situation. In the global Disaster Management segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 11.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$355.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$773 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$83.4 Million by the year 2026.
Select Competitors (Total 57 Featured) -
Airbus Defence and Space
Ball Aerospace & Technologies Corp.
Boeing Company
DigitalGlobe
Esri
ImageSat International N.V.
Maxar Technologies Ltd.
Mitsubishi Electric Group
Planet Labs, Inc.
Satellite Imaging Corporation (SIC)
Thales Group
UrtheCast
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession: Featuring a
Predominantly Mixed Outlook, Satellite Remote Sensing Manages
Better Show than Most Other Industries
Satellite Connectivity Becomes Vital During Pandemic
Remote Sensing Technology Market Inches Ahead to Attain Crescendo
Satellite Remote Sensing: A Conceptual Overview
Types of Sensors for Satellite Remote Sensing
Spatial Resolution in Satellite Imagery
Applications
A Prelude to Satellite Remote Sensing
Growing Emphasis on Earth Observation to Drive Demand for
Satellite Remote Sensing Services
Military & Intelligence Segment to Amass Major Gains in
Satellite Remote Sensing Market
World Satellite Remote Sensing Market by Application (2020 &
2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Military &
Intelligence, Agriculture & Living Resources, Disaster
Management, Weather, Infrastructure, and Other Applications
Emergence of Small Satellites to Redefine Market Dynamics
Select Conventional Satellites Vs. Micro Satellites:
A Comparative Analysis
Number of Satellite Launches 2001-2019
Startups Take Keen Interest in Satellite Constellations
Advances Setting Pace for Remote Sensing & Earth Observation
Programs
Technology Advancements Fuel Market Growth
Select Innovations
Advanced Satellites to Perform Daily Revisits
Positive Momentum in Satellite Services Sector Lends Platform
for Market Growth
Global Satellite Services Market (2019E): Percentage Share
Breakdown of Revenues by Service Type
Global Satellite Sector by Market Segment (2019E): Percentage
Share Breakdown of Revenues by Segment
Market Outlook
World Satellite Remote Sensing Market by Region (2020 & 2027):
Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing
Regions
World Satellite Remote Sensing Market - Geographic Regions
Ranked by CAGR (Revenues) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Rest of World, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan
Competitive Landscape
Market Leaders Sense Brewing Competition from New Breed of
Micro Satellite Companies
Stiff Competition from Airborne Platforms Continue to Trouble
Satellite Imagery Vendors
Market Witnesses Surge in M&A Activity
Recent Market Activity
Select Global Brands
Satellite Remote Sensing - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Machine Learning Opens New Frontiers in Satellite Imagery Analysis
Satellite Imagery Data Presents Intriguing Gameplay for AI
Applications
Innovations in Sensor Technology Paving Way for
Commercialization of Space Technology
Developments in GIS Technologies Widen Image
Satellite Remote Sensing Momentum Enables Pathways to
Understand Earth System
High Resolution Satellite Imaging Enables in-depth Tapping of Data
Big Data Results in Demand for Advanced Software Solutions
Private Sector Investments on Satellite Imagery Continue to Rise
Government Agencies Rely Satellite Remote Sensing for Various
Purposes
Military & Intelligence: Key Application Segment
Global Military Expenditure by Key Regions in US$ Million:
(2011-2019)
Oil & Gas Entities Rely on Satellite Remote Sensing for New
Site Exploration & Infrastructure Monitoring
Global Daily Crude Oil Demand in Million Barrels for the Years
2015 through 2020
Global Oil & Gas E&P Industry Spending (2015-2021E)
Utilities & Gas Distribution Firms Prioritize Satellite Imagery
for Pipeline Corridor Planning
Satellite Remote Sensing Makes Steady Progress in the Mining
Sector
Gold: A Widely Explored Mineral with Satellite Imagery
Rising Focus on Insurance GIS in the Insurance Sector Bodes
Well for Market Growth
Growing Opportunities in Agriculture & Living Resources Vertical
Satellite Platforms Come to Fore in Precision Farming
Global Availability of Arable Land in Hectares Per Person for
the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020
Arable Land Worldwide as a % of Total Land Area for the Years
1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020
Remote Sensing Holds Center-Stage Stance in Forest Monitoring &
Management
Weather Monitoring & Forecasting: High-Growth Vertical
Satellite Platforms for Weather Monitoring & Forecasting: An
Overview
Satellites Extend their Proficiency in Monitoring Synoptic
Weather Systems
Satellites Easily Predict & Forecast Tropical Cyclones
Growing Adoption in Disaster Management Applications
Satellite Remote Sensing Gains Precedence in Marine Applications
Satellite Remote Sensing for Effective Biodiversity Management
Programs
Natural Resources Monitoring Made Convenient with Satellite
Imagery
Advancements in Remote Sensing Technologies for Biodiversity
Monitoring
Satellite Remote Sensing to Help Evade Famine Impact
Volcanic Zone Identification with Satellite Remote Sensing
Satellite Remote Sensing Grabs Attention to Monitor & Map Alien
Invasive Plants
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Satellite Remote Sensing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Satellite Remote Sensing by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Satellite Remote Sensing
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Military & Intelligence by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Military & Intelligence by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Military & Intelligence
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Agriculture & Living Resources by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Agriculture & Living
Resources by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Agriculture & Living
Resources by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Disaster Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Disaster Management by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Disaster Management by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Weather by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Weather by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Weather by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and
Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Infrastructure by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Infrastructure by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Infrastructure by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Satellite Remote Sensing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
An Overview
Rise in Use of Geospatial Data Creates Significant Opportunities
Private Sector Investments on Satellite Imagery Continue to Rise
US Insurers Aim to Rely on Satellite Imagery for Claims Processing
Table 22: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Satellite Remote Sensing by Application - Military &
Intelligence, Agriculture & Living Resources, Disaster
Management, Weather, Infrastructure and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: USA Historic Review for Satellite Remote Sensing by
Application - Military & Intelligence, Agriculture & Living
Resources, Disaster Management, Weather, Infrastructure and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Satellite Remote Sensing
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Military & Intelligence, Agriculture & Living Resources,
Disaster Management, Weather, Infrastructure and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 25: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Satellite Remote Sensing by Application - Military &
Intelligence, Agriculture & Living Resources, Disaster
Management, Weather, Infrastructure and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: Canada Historic Review for Satellite Remote Sensing
by Application - Military & Intelligence, Agriculture & Living
Resources, Disaster Management, Weather, Infrastructure and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Satellite Remote
Sensing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Military & Intelligence, Agriculture & Living Resources,
Disaster Management, Weather, Infrastructure and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Satellite Remote Sensing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Increase in Competition from Aircraft Imagery Providers
Table 28: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Satellite Remote Sensing by Application - Military &
Intelligence, Agriculture & Living Resources, Disaster
Management, Weather, Infrastructure and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: Japan Historic Review for Satellite Remote Sensing by
Application - Military & Intelligence, Agriculture & Living
Resources, Disaster Management, Weather, Infrastructure and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Satellite Remote
Sensing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Military & Intelligence, Agriculture & Living Resources,
Disaster Management, Weather, Infrastructure and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Satellite Remote Sensing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
An Overview
Table 31: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Satellite Remote Sensing by Application - Military &
Intelligence, Agriculture & Living Resources, Disaster
Management, Weather, Infrastructure and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: China Historic Review for Satellite Remote Sensing by
Application - Military & Intelligence, Agriculture & Living
Resources, Disaster Management, Weather, Infrastructure and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: China 15-Year Perspective for Satellite Remote
Sensing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Military & Intelligence, Agriculture & Living Resources,
Disaster Management, Weather, Infrastructure and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Satellite Remote Sensing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Europe’s Copernicus Programme Raises the Bar for Satellite
Remote Sensing
European Satellite Remote Sensing Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2027
Table 34: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Satellite Remote Sensing by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Europe Historic Review for Satellite Remote Sensing
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 36: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Satellite Remote
Sensing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest
of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 37: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Satellite Remote Sensing by Application - Military &
Intelligence, Agriculture & Living Resources, Disaster
Management, Weather, Infrastructure and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Europe Historic Review for Satellite Remote Sensing
by Application - Military & Intelligence, Agriculture & Living
Resources, Disaster Management, Weather, Infrastructure and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Satellite Remote
Sensing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Military & Intelligence, Agriculture & Living Resources,
Disaster Management, Weather, Infrastructure and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Satellite Remote Sensing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 40: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Satellite Remote Sensing by Application - Military &
Intelligence, Agriculture & Living Resources, Disaster
Management, Weather, Infrastructure and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: France Historic Review for Satellite Remote Sensing
by Application - Military & Intelligence, Agriculture & Living
Resources, Disaster Management, Weather, Infrastructure and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: France 15-Year Perspective for Satellite Remote
Sensing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Military & Intelligence, Agriculture & Living Resources,
Disaster Management, Weather, Infrastructure and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Satellite Remote Sensing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 43: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Satellite Remote Sensing by Application - Military &
Intelligence, Agriculture & Living Resources, Disaster
Management, Weather, Infrastructure and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Germany Historic Review for Satellite Remote Sensing
by Application - Military & Intelligence, Agriculture & Living
Resources, Disaster Management, Weather, Infrastructure and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Satellite Remote
Sensing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Military & Intelligence, Agriculture & Living Resources,
Disaster Management, Weather, Infrastructure and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 46: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Satellite Remote Sensing by Application - Military &
Intelligence, Agriculture & Living Resources, Disaster
Management, Weather, Infrastructure and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Italy Historic Review for Satellite Remote Sensing by
Application - Military & Intelligence, Agriculture & Living
Resources, Disaster Management, Weather, Infrastructure and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Satellite Remote
Sensing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Military & Intelligence, Agriculture & Living Resources,
Disaster Management, Weather, Infrastructure and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Satellite Remote Sensing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 49: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Satellite Remote Sensing by Application - Military &
Intelligence, Agriculture & Living Resources, Disaster
Management, Weather, Infrastructure and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: UK Historic Review for Satellite Remote Sensing by
Application - Military & Intelligence, Agriculture & Living
Resources, Disaster Management, Weather, Infrastructure and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: UK 15-Year Perspective for Satellite Remote Sensing
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Military & Intelligence, Agriculture & Living Resources,
Disaster Management, Weather, Infrastructure and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 52: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Satellite Remote Sensing by Application - Military &
Intelligence, Agriculture & Living Resources, Disaster
Management, Weather, Infrastructure and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Spain Historic Review for Satellite Remote Sensing by
Application - Military & Intelligence, Agriculture & Living
Resources, Disaster Management, Weather, Infrastructure and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Satellite Remote
Sensing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Military & Intelligence, Agriculture & Living Resources,
Disaster Management, Weather, Infrastructure and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 55: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Satellite Remote Sensing by Application - Military &
Intelligence, Agriculture & Living Resources, Disaster
Management, Weather, Infrastructure and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Russia Historic Review for Satellite Remote Sensing
by Application - Military & Intelligence, Agriculture & Living
Resources, Disaster Management, Weather, Infrastructure and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Satellite Remote
Sensing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Military & Intelligence, Agriculture & Living Resources,
Disaster Management, Weather, Infrastructure and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Russia: A Small but Potential Market
Table 58: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Satellite Remote Sensing by Application - Military &
Intelligence, Agriculture & Living Resources, Disaster
Management, Weather, Infrastructure and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Satellite Remote
Sensing by Application - Military & Intelligence, Agriculture &
Living Resources, Disaster Management, Weather, Infrastructure
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Satellite
Remote Sensing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Military & Intelligence, Agriculture & Living
Resources, Disaster Management, Weather, Infrastructure and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Satellite Remote Sensing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Government Agencies: Prime Revenue Contributors for Satellite
Imagery
India: Rise in Adoption of Smart Technologies in Agriculture
Remote Sensing Applications in Agriculture
Table 61: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Satellite Remote Sensing by Application - Military &
Intelligence, Agriculture & Living Resources, Disaster
Management, Weather, Infrastructure and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Satellite Remote
Sensing by Application - Military & Intelligence, Agriculture &
Living Resources, Disaster Management, Weather, Infrastructure
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Satellite Remote
Sensing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Military & Intelligence, Agriculture & Living Resources,
Disaster Management, Weather, Infrastructure and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Satellite Remote Sensing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Latin America for 2022 (E)
Table 64: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Satellite Remote Sensing by Application - Military &
Intelligence, Agriculture & Living Resources, Disaster
Management, Weather, Infrastructure and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Latin America Historic Review for Satellite Remote
Sensing by Application - Military & Intelligence, Agriculture &
Living Resources, Disaster Management, Weather, Infrastructure
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Satellite
Remote Sensing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Military & Intelligence, Agriculture & Living
Resources, Disaster Management, Weather, Infrastructure and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Brazil: An Overview
Satellite Imagery Market in the Middle East
Table 67: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Satellite Remote Sensing by Application - Military &
Intelligence, Agriculture & Living Resources, Disaster
Management, Weather, Infrastructure and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Rest of World Historic Review for Satellite Remote
Sensing by Application - Military & Intelligence, Agriculture &
Living Resources, Disaster Management, Weather, Infrastructure
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Satellite
Remote Sensing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Military & Intelligence, Agriculture & Living
Resources, Disaster Management, Weather, Infrastructure and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
