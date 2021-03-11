Global Satellite Remote Sensing Market Report 2021-2024 - Market Leaders Sense Brewing Competition from New Breed of Micro Satellite Companies
The global market for Satellite Remote Sensing Services is projected to reach US$ 7 billion by 2024, driven by the successful exploitation of satellite image data in a wide range of fields such as business, mining, disaster mitigation planning and recovery, weather forecasting and environmental protection, among others.
Commercial satellite remote sensing services, which involve sales of satellite images to commercial establishments, are also benefiting from the increased emphasis on earth observation. Imaging the physical, biological, and chemical attributes of the Earth is growing in significance in a multitude of end-use scenarios, including land-use planning, forest development, national security and homeland defense, monitoring urban sprawl and urban planning, observing changes in agricultural land and assessing strain on natural resources such as water, among others.
The market also stands poised to benefit from the proliferation of micro satellites offering earth observation services at lower cost. The United States represents the largest market worldwide.
Asia-Pacific ranks as the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 20.4% over the analysis period driven by growing R&D investments in remote sensing research and increased interest in satellite remote sensing for assessment of atmospheric pollution and air quality in heavily polluted Southeast Asian countries such as China, Taiwan, India and South Korea.
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession: Featuring a Predominantly Mixed Outlook, Satellite Remote Sensing Manages Better Show than Most Other Industries
Satellite Connectivity Becomes Vital During Pandemic
Remote Sensing Technology Market Inches Ahead to Attain Crescendo
Satellite Remote Sensing: A Conceptual Overview
Types of Sensors for Satellite Remote Sensing
Spatial Resolution in Satellite Imagery
Applications
A Prelude to Satellite Remote Sensing
Growing Emphasis on Earth Observation to Drive Demand for Satellite Remote Sensing Services
Military & Intelligence Segment to Amass Major Gains in Satellite Remote Sensing Market
Emergence of Small Satellites to Redefine Market Dynamics
Select Conventional Satellites Vs. Micro Satellites: A Comparative Analysis
Startups Take Keen Interest in Satellite Constellations
Advances Setting Pace for Remote Sensing & Earth Observation Programs
Technology Advancements Fuel Market Growth
Select Innovations
Advanced Satellites to Perform Daily Revisits
Positive Momentum in Satellite Services Sector Lends Platform for Market Growth
Competitive Landscape
Market Leaders Sense Brewing Competition from New Breed of Micro Satellite Companies
Stiff Competition from Airborne Platforms Continue to Trouble Satellite Imagery Vendors
Market Witnesses Surge in M&A Activity
Recent Market Activity
Select Global Brands
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Machine Learning Opens New Frontiers in Satellite Imagery Analysis
Satellite Imagery Data Presents Intriguing Gameplay for AI Applications
Innovations in Sensor Technology Paving Way for Commercialization of Space Technology
Developments in GIS Technologies Widen Image
Satellite Remote Sensing Momentum Enables Pathways to Understand Earth System
High Resolution Satellite Imaging Enables in-depth Tapping of Data
Big Data Results in Demand for Advanced Software Solutions
Private Sector Investments on Satellite Imagery Continue to Rise
Government Agencies Rely Satellite Remote Sensing for Various Purposes
Military & Intelligence: Key Application Segment
Oil & Gas Entities Rely on Satellite Remote Sensing for New Site Exploration & Infrastructure Monitoring
Utilities & Gas Distribution Firms Prioritize Satellite Imagery for Pipeline Corridor Planning
Satellite Remote Sensing Makes Steady Progress in the Mining Sector
Gold: A Widely Explored Mineral with Satellite Imagery
Rising Focus on Insurance GIS in the Insurance Sector Bodes Well for Market Growth
Growing Opportunities in Agriculture & Living Resources Vertical
Satellite Platforms Come to Fore in Precision Farming
Remote Sensing Holds Center-Stage Stance in Forest Monitoring & Management
Weather Monitoring & Forecasting: High-Growth Vertical
Satellite Platforms for Weather Monitoring & Forecasting: An Overview
Satellites Extend their Proficiency in Monitoring Synoptic Weather Systems
Satellites Easily Predict & Forecast Tropical Cyclones
Growing Adoption in Disaster Management Applications
Satellite Remote Sensing Gains Precedence in Marine Applications
Satellite Remote Sensing for Effective Biodiversity Management Programs
Natural Resources Monitoring Made Convenient with Satellite Imagery
Advancements in Remote Sensing Technologies for Biodiversity Monitoring
Satellite Remote Sensing to Help Evade Famine Impact
Volcanic Zone Identification with Satellite Remote Sensing
Satellite Remote Sensing Grabs Attention to Monitor & Map Alien Invasive Plants
