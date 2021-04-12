Global Satellite Services in 5G and Beyond Market (2021 to 2030) - Featuring LeoSat Enterprises, LG Electronics & Lockheed Martin Among Others
Dublin, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Satellite Services in 5G and Beyond 2021 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Satellite services provide coverage for business solutions that are often problematic and/or in remote areas such as mining operations, deep-water, and agriculture in third-world countries. Satellite services are also important in certain industries that require continuous network coverage such as oil & gas, transportation systems involving hybrid networks for autonomous vehicles, and other mission-critical services. In addition to providing continuous coverage in areas not practical by terrestrial systems, satellites may also provide continuous service in the event that terrestrial systems have a service outage.
5G is anticipated to be the first generation of cellular communications to leverage satellite communications in a substantial manner. One of the largest beneficiaries will be 5G enabled, IoT based asset tracking, telemetry, and telematics applications. This will be due to the combination of substantially expanded terrestrial scalability and seamless coverage enabled via satellites. We see industry verticals involving remote operations, poor terrestrial coverage, and international transit deriving great benefits from 5G and beyond based satellite services.
This research assesses the satellite services market for communications and specific solutions by segment (consumer, enterprise, industrial, and government customers) as well as by industry vertical. It includes coverage of Internet access, asset tracking, surveillance, and IoT applications. It provides analysis by satellite type (LEO, MEO, and GEO) as well as by consumer and business services with segmentation by business type.
It also evaluates satellite support for 5G coverage, applications, and services. This includes both public and private 5G networks, industry verticals, and specific implementations such as supplementing coverage for smart cities. It also addresses technology support of 5G satellite services such as artificial intelligence and the use of blockchain. Forecasts include global and regional markets from 2021 to 2026.
This research also provides forecasts for all major solution and application areas as well as by major industry verticals and market segments including consumer, enterprise, industrial, and government segments from 2021 to 2026. It also provides forecasts for satellite components and equipment such as Satellite NOC/Hub, terminal, and communications platforms.
It also evaluates the outlook for 5G equipment, software, and services as well as the market for infrastructure, devices, applications, and services beyond 5G (B5G). This includes an assessment of the technologies, capabilities, and anticipated communications and computing solutions for 6G. This research also analyzes 5G evolution and the impact of anticipated 6G technologies on the ICT ecosystem including infrastructure, business planning, and innovation areas necessary to realize future capabilities and solutions beyond 5G.
Target Audience:
Satellite service ecosystem
Communication service providers
Media and entertainment companies
Cloud, data, and IoT infrastructure providers
Enterprise data and network service providers
Key Topics Covered:
Satellite Services Market by Type, Communications, Solutions, Applications, Segments, and Industry Verticals
Executive Summary
Introduction
Satellite Services Industry
Satellite companies
Satellite Service Market Analysis and Forecasts 2021 - 2026
Satellites Market for 5G Applications and Services 2021 - 2026
Conclusions and Recommendations
5G and Beyond 5G Technology, Infrastructure, and Devices
Executive Summary
Introduction
5G Technology and Solutions
5G Applications and Services
5G Market Analysis and Forecasts 2021 - 2030
Beyond 5G Technology and Solutions
Beyond 5G Company and Organization Analysis
Beyond 5G Regional and Country Analysis
Beyond 5G Market Analysis and Forecasts 2025 - 2030
Conclusions and Recommendations
Appendix: Forecasts for Leading 5G Apps and Services
Companies Mentioned
Airbus Defense and Space
Amazon
Antrix Corporation Limited
Apstar
ARA Antenna Research
Arabsat
Ariane Group
AsiaSat
Ball Aerospace & Technologies Corp
Blue Origin
Blue Sky Network
Boeing Defense; Space and Security
Campbell Scientific, Inc.
Casic
China Satcom
Cobham plc.
Commercial Space Technologies Ltd
Communications & Power Industries LLC
Comtech PST Corp
Comtech Telecommunications Corp
Cosmos International
Digisat International Inc.
EchoStar Mobile Limited
Eric Communications
Ericsson Inc.
Eurockot Launch Services
Eutelsat
Fleet Space
General Dynamics Mission Systems
Gilat Satellite Networks
GK Launch Services
Globalstar Inc.
Holkirk Communications Ltd
Huawei Technologies
Hughes Satellite Systems Corporation
Inmarsat PLC
Intelsat General
Iridium Communications
ISRO
ISS-Reshetnev
Kepler Communications
L3Harris Technologies
LeoSat Enterprises
LG Electronics
Lockheed Martin
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Launch Services
NASA
Newtec CY NV
Northrop Grumman
NTT DoCoMo
OHB SE
OneWeb Satellites
ORBCOMM Europe Holding BV
Orbital Tracking Corp
Planet Labs
Qualcomm Inc.
Samsung Group
SatCom Global Ltd
SES
Singtel
SK Telecom
Sky Perfect
Space Star Technology
Space Systems/Loral
SpaceX
Synertone
Telesat
Telstra
Thaicom
Thales Alenia Space
Thuraya
United Launch Alliance
University of Oulu
Vector
ViaSat
Virgin Galactic
VT iDirect
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/finwva
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900