Global Satellite Services Market Report 2022: Demand from Mining Operations, Deep-Water, and Agriculture in Third-World Countries Driving Growth

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Satellite Services Market by Type (LEO, MEO, and GEO), Communications (Voice and Data), Solutions, Applications, Segments (Consumer, Enterprise, Industrial, and Government), and Industry Verticals 2022 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Select Report Findings:

  • Coupled with drone solutions, LEO-based satellites will change the face of modern communications as anywhere communications become a reality for virtually any application and industry vertical

  • The global satellite service market will spawn economic development value up to 50 times the combined cost of capital expenditures to deploy infrastructure and operational expenses to maintain systems

  • Satellite markets are rapidly expanding beyond traditional market verticals such as government, maritime, and aerospace to include many enterprise B2B and consumer-facing business applications and services

  • Emerging satellite solutions are poised to cover a substantial percentage of the globe that was previously economically or even physically unreachable, creating market development opportunities for emerging economies

  • Various Internet of Things and People (IoTP) solutions will emerge as satellite services provide the ability for combined M2M and people-oriented services to provide IoTP solutions that leverage the interaction between people and things as well as interrelationship between the physical world and the cyber world on a global scale.

The business drivers for satellite communications and applications are clear. Satellites provide coverage in areas where terrestrial wireless cannot. In fact, land-based wireless-only covers roughly 14% of the globe. Certain verticals, such as the maritime industry, require global coverage. This will be especially important as shipping begins to adopt autonomous transport as vessels will continue to require ship-to-shore communications as well as a new need for signaling with onboard ship sensors for navigation and ship controls.

The asset management industry also requires satellite systems for coverage in support of fleet tracking, supply chain management, and general asset tracking needs. The advent of advanced Internet of Things (IoT) solutions leveraging machine-to-machine communications and other supporting technologies enables anytime, anywhere, any type of asset tracking. Satellites provide seamless M2M communications for the IoT-based asset tracking market.

While GPS provides the bulk of this today, it is not the best solution for latency-sensitive applications and/or those that require high bandwidth. There is a market need for additional satellite types to provide bandwidth on demand, uninterrupted connectivity, and support for mission-critical operations that require ultra-reliable communications. This is similar to the business case for 5G in private networks such as industrial applications that are time-sensitive. While 5G is poised to dramatically increase terrestrial radiodensity, coverage is not a strong suit, and thus the need for satellites to fill in the holes. Satellites will also be an option for 5G backhaul.

Satellite services also provide coverage for business solutions that are often problematic and/or in remote areas such as mining operations, deep-water, and agriculture in third-world countries. Satellite services are also important in certain industries that require continuous network coverage such as oil & gas, transportation systems involving hybrid networks for autonomous vehicles, and other mission-critical services. In addition to providing continuous coverage in areas not practical by terrestrial systems, satellites may also provide continuous service in the event that terrestrial systems have a service outage.

One of the additional drivers for LEO vs. GEO is that there is a limited number of orbital slots available for GEO satellites. However, LEOs are not the perfect solution as there are concerns about plans from the likes of SpaceX, OneWeb, and even Amazon to collectively launch thousands of satellites into orbit rendering the earth's atmosphere a sea of machines. To partially deal with this issue SpaceX requested permission from the FCC to adjust the orbital spacing of its satellites to facilitate three orbital planes rather than one, which they claim will accelerate deployment by taking advantage of a wider service area.

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Executive Summary

2.0 Introduction

3.0 Satellite Services Industry

4.0 Satellite Services Case Study

5.0 Satellite Companies

6.0 Satellite Service Market Analysis and Forecasts 2022 - 2030

7.0 Satellites Market for 5G Applications and Services 2022 - 2027

8.0 Conclusions and Recommendations

Companies Mentioned

  • Airbus Defense and Space

  • Amazon

  • Antrix Corporation Limited

  • Apstar

  • ARA Antenna Research

  • Arabsat

  • Ariane Group

  • AsiaSat

  • Ball Aerospace & Technologies Corp

  • Blue Origin

  • Blue Sky Network

  • Boeing Defense; Space and Security

  • Campbell Scientific, Inc.

  • Casic

  • China Satcom

  • Cobham plc.

  • Commercial Space Technologies Ltd

  • Communications & Power Industries LLC

  • Comtech PST Corp

  • Comtech Telecommunications Corp

  • Cosmos International

  • Digisat International Inc.

  • EchoStar Mobile Limited

  • Eric Communications

  • Ericsson Inc.

  • Eurockot Launch Services

  • Eutelsat

  • Fleet Space

  • General Dynamics Mission Systems

  • Gilat Satellite Networks

  • GK Launch Services

  • Globalstar Inc.

  • Holkirk Communications Ltd

  • Hughes Satellite Systems Corporation

  • Inmarsat PLC

  • Intelsat General

  • Iridium Communications

  • ISRO

  • ISS-Reshetnev

  • Kepler Communications

  • L3 Harris Technologies

  • LeoSat Enterprises

  • Lockheed Martin

  • Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Launch Services

  • NASA

  • Newtec CY NV

  • Northrop Grumman

  • OHB SE

  • OneWeb Satellites

  • ORBCOMM Europe Holding BV

  • Orbital Tracking Corp

  • Planet Labs

  • Qualcomm Inc.,

  • SatCom Global Ltd

  • SES

  • Singtel

  • Sky Perfect

  • Space Star Technology

  • Space Systems/Loral

  • SpaceX

  • Synertone

  • Telesat

  • Telstra

  • Thaicom

  • Thales Alenia Space

  • Thuraya

  • United Launch Alliance

  • Vector

  • ViaSat

  • Virgin Galactic

  • VT iDirect

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gkd4xp

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


