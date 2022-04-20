Global Satellite Subsystem Market Report 2022: The Evolving Serial Production Trend and its Impact on the Industry
The study covers the global satellite manufacturing market focusing on the demand for satellite subsystems across all mass classes and applications. This also discusses the evolving serial production trend and its impact on the industry.
This increased demand for satellites drives the satellite manufacturing industry. The boom in the downstream satellite services market has increased the need for mega-constellations to be put into space.
This global satellite subsystem manufacturing opportunity assessment covers revenue forecast by mass and application from 2020 to 2030. The study consists of regional forecast analyses across three global satellite subsystem segments.
Key issues addressed:
What is the estimated demand across all satellite subsystems (unit and revenue)?
What are the opportunities in this rapidly evolving segment?
What are the challenges faced?
What are the drivers that are driving this market?
What are the restraints affecting this market?
What are the growth opportunities?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Global Satellite Subsystem Manufacturing Market
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
Serial Production of Satellites
Key Growth Metrics
Growth Drivers
Growth Restraints
Key Competitors
Global Satellite Manufacturing Revenue Forecast by Mass
Global Satellite Manufacturing Unit Forecast by Mass
Global Satellite Subsystem Manufacturing Revenue Forecast
Global Satellite Subsystem Manufacturing Unit Forecast
Global Satellite Subsystem Manufacturing Revenue Forecast - AOCS
Global Satellite Subsystem Manufacturing Unit Forecast - AOCS
Global Satellite Subsystem Manufacturing Revenue Forecast - Communication
Global Satellite Subsystem Manufacturing Unit Forecast - Communication
Global Satellite Subsystem Manufacturing Revenue Forecast - Mechanism
Global Satellite Subsystem Manufacturing Unit Forecast - Mechanism
Global Satellite Subsystem Manufacturing Revenue Forecast - Power
Global Satellite Subsystem Manufacturing Unit Forecast - Power
Global Satellite Subsystem Manufacturing Revenue Forecast - Propulsion
Global Satellite Subsystem Manufacturing Unit Forecast - Propulsion
Global Satellite Subsystem Manufacturing Revenue Forecast - Thermal
Global Satellite Subsystem Manufacturing Unit Forecast - Thermal
Global Satellite Subsystem Manufacturing Revenue Forecast - Structure
Global Satellite Subsystem Manufacturing Unit Forecast - Structure
Global Satellite Subsystem Manufacturing Revenue Forecast - Data Handling
Global Satellite Subsystem Manufacturing Unit Forecast - Data Handling
Global Satellite Subsystem Manufacturing Revenue Forecast - De-Orbiting
Global Satellite Subsystem Manufacturing Unit Forecast - De-Orbiting
Global Satellite Subsystem Manufacturing Revenue Forecast - Launch Interface
Global Satellite Subsystem Manufacturing Unit Forecast - Launch Interface
Global Satellite Subsystem Manufacturing Revenue Forecast - Payload
Global Satellite Subsystem Manufacturing Unit Forecast - Payload
Global Satellite Subsystem Manufacturing Revenue Forecast -Testing
Global Satellite Subsystem Manufacturing Revenue Forecast - Integration
Global Satellite Subsystem Manufacturing Revenue Forecast - Systems Engineering/Program Management
Global Satellite Subsystem Manufacturing Revenue Forecast - On-board Computer
Global Satellite Subsystem Manufacturing Unit Forecast - On-board Computer
Subsystems for Satellites - Assessment of Demand
3. Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: Serial Production for NewSpace Market
Growth Opportunity 2: Standardized Subsystems for Serial Production of Satellites
Growth Opportunity 3: Increasing Demand for Small Satellite Subsystems
