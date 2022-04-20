U.S. markets close in 2 hours 10 minutes

Global Satellite Subsystem Market Report 2022: The Evolving Serial Production Trend and its Impact on the Industry

·3 min read

DUBIN, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The "Global Satellite Subsystem Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The study covers the global satellite manufacturing market focusing on the demand for satellite subsystems across all mass classes and applications. This also discusses the evolving serial production trend and its impact on the industry.

Satellites serve a range of applications such as communication, Earth observation, and navigation. This increased demand for satellites drives the satellite manufacturing industry. Satellites serve a range of applications such as communication, Earth observation, and navigation.

This increased demand for satellites drives the satellite manufacturing industry. The boom in the downstream satellite services market has increased the need for mega-constellations to be put into space.

This global satellite subsystem manufacturing opportunity assessment covers revenue forecast by mass and application from 2020 to 2030. The study consists of regional forecast analyses across three global satellite subsystem segments.

Key issues addressed:

  • What is the estimated demand across all satellite subsystems (unit and revenue)?

  • What are the opportunities in this rapidly evolving segment?

  • What are the challenges faced?

  • What are the drivers that are driving this market?

  • What are the restraints affecting this market?

  • What are the growth opportunities?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Global Satellite Subsystem Manufacturing Market

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Serial Production of Satellites

  • Key Growth Metrics

  • Growth Drivers

  • Growth Restraints

  • Key Competitors

  • Global Satellite Manufacturing Revenue Forecast by Mass

  • Global Satellite Manufacturing Unit Forecast by Mass

  • Global Satellite Subsystem Manufacturing Revenue Forecast

  • Global Satellite Subsystem Manufacturing Unit Forecast

  • Global Satellite Subsystem Manufacturing Revenue Forecast - AOCS

  • Global Satellite Subsystem Manufacturing Unit Forecast - AOCS

  • Global Satellite Subsystem Manufacturing Revenue Forecast - Communication

  • Global Satellite Subsystem Manufacturing Unit Forecast - Communication

  • Global Satellite Subsystem Manufacturing Revenue Forecast - Mechanism

  • Global Satellite Subsystem Manufacturing Unit Forecast - Mechanism

  • Global Satellite Subsystem Manufacturing Revenue Forecast - Power

  • Global Satellite Subsystem Manufacturing Unit Forecast - Power

  • Global Satellite Subsystem Manufacturing Revenue Forecast - Propulsion

  • Global Satellite Subsystem Manufacturing Unit Forecast - Propulsion

  • Global Satellite Subsystem Manufacturing Revenue Forecast - Thermal

  • Global Satellite Subsystem Manufacturing Unit Forecast - Thermal

  • Global Satellite Subsystem Manufacturing Revenue Forecast - Structure

  • Global Satellite Subsystem Manufacturing Unit Forecast - Structure

  • Global Satellite Subsystem Manufacturing Revenue Forecast - Data Handling

  • Global Satellite Subsystem Manufacturing Unit Forecast - Data Handling

  • Global Satellite Subsystem Manufacturing Revenue Forecast - De-Orbiting

  • Global Satellite Subsystem Manufacturing Unit Forecast - De-Orbiting

  • Global Satellite Subsystem Manufacturing Revenue Forecast - Launch Interface

  • Global Satellite Subsystem Manufacturing Unit Forecast - Launch Interface

  • Global Satellite Subsystem Manufacturing Revenue Forecast - Payload

  • Global Satellite Subsystem Manufacturing Unit Forecast - Payload

  • Global Satellite Subsystem Manufacturing Revenue Forecast -Testing

  • Global Satellite Subsystem Manufacturing Revenue Forecast - Integration

  • Global Satellite Subsystem Manufacturing Revenue Forecast - Systems Engineering/Program Management

  • Global Satellite Subsystem Manufacturing Revenue Forecast - On-board Computer

  • Global Satellite Subsystem Manufacturing Unit Forecast - On-board Computer

  • Subsystems for Satellites - Assessment of Demand

3. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Serial Production for NewSpace Market

  • Growth Opportunity 2: Standardized Subsystems for Serial Production of Satellites

  • Growth Opportunity 3: Increasing Demand for Small Satellite Subsystems

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a8xriu

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-satellite-subsystem-market-report-2022-the-evolving-serial-production-trend-and-its-impact-on-the-industry-301529074.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

