Global Savory Biscuits Market to Reach $72.9 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker
·13 min read

Project Details: - StrategyR - A Trademark of Global Industry Analysts, Inc. - Project Edition: 5. - Influencer Pool: 1048. - MarketGlass™ Platform - Our influencer driven interactive research platform draws from unique perspectives of participating executives from featured companies.

New York, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Savory Biscuits Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032832/?utm_source=GNW
In addition to being a global intelligence exchange platform, MarketGlass™ is a powerful knowledge center that delivers dynamic project-focused market intelligence. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project Data stack.
- Interactive peer-to-peer and enterprise-to-enterprise ideation and market intelligence exchange is facilitated via a robust, secure, and validated process. The process draws from uniquely qualified project-specific and geographically focused executives overseeing business development, marketing and sales operations.

  • Trends & Factors - Identifying and validating local trends and factors driving each competitive marketplace. These factors include pricing variances, market trajectories, Covid-19 impact and recovery, locally active leading brands, and other parameters impacting the region in the short to medium term such as supply chain realignments.

  • Mobile Access & App - Our mobile version of the report may be accessed via our mobile app or directly for a full mobile experience.

  • Complimentary Updates - for one year. At least one update in 12-month period is normal and anytime there’s a significant change affecting the market dynamics.

  • Bespoke Updates & Team Collaborations - Clients may build a bespoke version of our report with peers on our MarketGlass™ platform which enables multidimensional data simulations.

  • Knowledge Center - clients have full-stack data access for project data they support or purchase including primary research engagement stats, companies and executives.



Abstract:
- Global Savory Biscuits Market to Reach $72.9 Billion by 2027
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Savory Biscuits estimated at US$51.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$72.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the period 2020-2027.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $14 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.1% CAGR
- The Savory Biscuits market in the U.S. is estimated at US$14 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$15.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 55 Featured) -

  • Britannia

  • Burton`s Foods Ltd.

  • ITC Limited

  • Kraft Heinz Company

  • Lotus Bakeries NV

  • Mondelez International

  • Nestle SA

  • Parle Products Pvt. ,Ltd.

  • pladis global

  • Walkers Shortbread Ltd.




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032832/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Global Competitor Market Shares
Savory Biscuits Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2020E
Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Savory Biscuits by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Savory Biscuits by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Savory Biscuits by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 4: USA Current & Future Analysis for Savory Biscuits by
Segment - Savory Biscuits - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: USA Historic Review for Savory Biscuits by Segment -
Savory Biscuits Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

CANADA
Table 6: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Savory Biscuits
by Segment - Savory Biscuits - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 7: Canada Historic Review for Savory Biscuits by Segment -
Savory Biscuits Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

JAPAN
Table 8: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Savory Biscuits by
Segment - Savory Biscuits - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 9: Japan Historic Review for Savory Biscuits by Segment -
Savory Biscuits Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

CHINA
Table 10: China Current & Future Analysis for Savory Biscuits
by Segment - Savory Biscuits - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: China Historic Review for Savory Biscuits by Segment -
Savory Biscuits Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 12: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Savory Biscuits
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 13: Europe Historic Review for Savory Biscuits by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 14: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Savory Biscuits by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

FRANCE
Table 15: France Current & Future Analysis for Savory Biscuits
by Segment - Savory Biscuits - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 16: France Historic Review for Savory Biscuits by Segment -
Savory Biscuits Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

GERMANY
Table 17: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Savory Biscuits
by Segment - Savory Biscuits - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 18: Germany Historic Review for Savory Biscuits by
Segment - Savory Biscuits Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

ITALY
Table 19: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Savory Biscuits
by Segment - Savory Biscuits - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: Italy Historic Review for Savory Biscuits by Segment -
Savory Biscuits Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 21: UK Current & Future Analysis for Savory Biscuits by
Segment - Savory Biscuits - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 22: UK Historic Review for Savory Biscuits by Segment -
Savory Biscuits Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

SPAIN
Table 23: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Savory Biscuits
by Segment - Savory Biscuits - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 24: Spain Historic Review for Savory Biscuits by Segment -
Savory Biscuits Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

RUSSIA
Table 25: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Savory Biscuits
by Segment - Savory Biscuits - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: Russia Historic Review for Savory Biscuits by Segment -
Savory Biscuits Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

REST OF EUROPE
Table 27: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Savory
Biscuits by Segment - Savory Biscuits - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 28: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Savory Biscuits by
Segment - Savory Biscuits Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 29: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Savory
Biscuits by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea
and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 30: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Savory Biscuits by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 31: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Savory Biscuits
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

AUSTRALIA
Table 32: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Savory
Biscuits by Segment - Savory Biscuits - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 33: Australia Historic Review for Savory Biscuits by
Segment - Savory Biscuits Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

INDIA
Table 34: India Current & Future Analysis for Savory Biscuits
by Segment - Savory Biscuits - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 35: India Historic Review for Savory Biscuits by Segment -
Savory Biscuits Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

SOUTH KOREA
Table 36: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Savory
Biscuits by Segment - Savory Biscuits - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 37: South Korea Historic Review for Savory Biscuits by
Segment - Savory Biscuits Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Savory Biscuits by Segment - Savory Biscuits - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 39: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Savory
Biscuits by Segment - Savory Biscuits Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

LATIN AMERICA
Table 40: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Savory
Biscuits by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and
Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 41: Latin America Historic Review for Savory Biscuits by
Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin
America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 42: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Savory Biscuits
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

ARGENTINA
Table 43: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Savory
Biscuits by Segment - Savory Biscuits - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 44: Argentina Historic Review for Savory Biscuits by
Segment - Savory Biscuits Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

BRAZIL
Table 45: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Savory Biscuits
by Segment - Savory Biscuits - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 46: Brazil Historic Review for Savory Biscuits by Segment -
Savory Biscuits Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

MEXICO
Table 47: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Savory Biscuits
by Segment - Savory Biscuits - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 48: Mexico Historic Review for Savory Biscuits by Segment -
Savory Biscuits Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 49: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Savory Biscuits by Segment - Savory Biscuits - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 50: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Savory
Biscuits by Segment - Savory Biscuits Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

MIDDLE EAST
Table 51: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Savory
Biscuits by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE
and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 52: Middle East Historic Review for Savory Biscuits by
Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of
Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 53: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Savory Biscuits
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets
for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

IRAN
Table 54: Iran Current & Future Analysis for Savory Biscuits by
Segment - Savory Biscuits - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 55: Iran Historic Review for Savory Biscuits by Segment -
Savory Biscuits Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

ISRAEL
Table 56: Israel Current & Future Analysis for Savory Biscuits
by Segment - Savory Biscuits - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 57: Israel Historic Review for Savory Biscuits by Segment -
Savory Biscuits Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

SAUDI ARABIA
Table 58: Saudi Arabia Current & Future Analysis for Savory
Biscuits by Segment - Savory Biscuits - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 59: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Savory Biscuits by
Segment - Savory Biscuits Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 60: UAE Current & Future Analysis for Savory Biscuits by
Segment - Savory Biscuits - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 61: UAE Historic Review for Savory Biscuits by Segment -
Savory Biscuits Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 62: Rest of Middle East Current & Future Analysis for
Savory Biscuits by Segment - Savory Biscuits - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 63: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for Savory
Biscuits by Segment - Savory Biscuits Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

AFRICA
Table 64: Africa Current & Future Analysis for Savory Biscuits
by Segment - Savory Biscuits - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 65: Africa Historic Review for Savory Biscuits by Segment -
Savory Biscuits Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 55
