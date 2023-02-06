The Global SCADA Market is forecast to grow by $4250.89 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.72% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global SCADA Market 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the SCADA market and is forecast to grow by $4250.89 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.72% during the forecast period.

Our report on the SCADA market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing adoption in manufacturing industry, increasing importance of smart grid systems, and need to reduce energy losses in metal, mining, and mineral industries.



The SCADA market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Oil and gas

• Manufacturing

• Power

• Water and wastewater treatment

• Others



By Type

• Solution

• Services



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the growing popularity of open-source SCADA as one of the prime reasons driving the SCADA market growth during the next few years. Also, adoption of mobile SCADA systems and growing demand for cloud-based scada systems will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the SCADA market covers the following areas:

• SCADA market sizing

• SCADA market forecast

• SCADA market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading SCADA market vendors that include ABB Ltd., ALSTOM SA, Capula Ltd., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Elynx Technologies LLC, Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Inductive Automation LLC, JFE Holdings Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., OMRON Corp., Ovak Technologies LLC, Radiflow, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, TOSHIBA CORP, Yokogawa Electric Corp., Siemens AG, and Hitachi Ltd. Also, the SCADA market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

