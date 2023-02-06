U.S. markets open in 1 hour 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,121.75
    -26.00 (-0.63%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,801.00
    -161.00 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,519.50
    -104.50 (-0.83%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,979.20
    -14.30 (-0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.91
    +0.52 (+0.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,885.50
    +8.90 (+0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    22.47
    +0.06 (+0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0774
    -0.0023 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5320
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.45
    +0.72 (+3.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2065
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.1720
    +1.0220 (+0.78%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,898.88
    -236.88 (-1.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    526.22
    -10.64 (-1.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,847.11
    -54.69 (-0.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,693.65
    +184.19 (+0.67%)
     

The Global SCADA Market is forecast to grow by $4250.89 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.72% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global SCADA Market 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the SCADA market and is forecast to grow by $4250.89 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.72% during the forecast period.

New York, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global SCADA Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02564878/?utm_source=GNW
Our report on the SCADA market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing adoption in manufacturing industry, increasing importance of smart grid systems, and need to reduce energy losses in metal, mining, and mineral industries.

The SCADA market is segmented as below:
By End-user
• Oil and gas
• Manufacturing
• Power
• Water and wastewater treatment
• Others

By Type
• Solution
• Services

By Geographical Landscape
• APAC
• North America
• Europe
• Middle East and Africa
• South America

This study identifies the growing popularity of open-source SCADA as one of the prime reasons driving the SCADA market growth during the next few years. Also, adoption of mobile SCADA systems and growing demand for cloud-based scada systems will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the SCADA market covers the following areas:
• SCADA market sizing
• SCADA market forecast
• SCADA market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading SCADA market vendors that include ABB Ltd., ALSTOM SA, Capula Ltd., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Elynx Technologies LLC, Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Inductive Automation LLC, JFE Holdings Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., OMRON Corp., Ovak Technologies LLC, Radiflow, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, TOSHIBA CORP, Yokogawa Electric Corp., Siemens AG, and Hitachi Ltd. Also, the SCADA market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02564878/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett More Than Doubles His Money on This Stock Every 2 Years

    Berkshire Hathaway's longest-held stock is generating a jaw-dropping 54.2% annual yield, relative to cost.

  • Could This Be Amazon's Next Big Growth Driver?

    Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) recently reported earnings results that were underwhelming to investors, but there's one number that stood out -- and it could be a big profit driver in the future. *Stock prices used were the midday prices of Feb.

  • Russia Sends More Oil by Sea, But Kremlin’s War Chest Pressured

    (Bloomberg) -- Flows of Russia's seaborne crude rose for a fourth time last week to the highest level since June, helped by the diversion of volumes that were previously piped directly to Germany and Poland.Most Read from BloombergTwin Earthquakes Kill More Than 1,000 in Turkey and SyriaChina Moves From Contrite to Confrontational Over US BalloonUS Moves to Recover Chinese Balloon While Weighing RetaliationF-22 Makes First Air-to-Air Strike in Chinese Balloon TakedownDell to Cut About 6,650 Jobs

  • Oil Market Faces Production Issue in 2024, Goldman’s Currie Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil will rise back above $100 a barrel this year and may face a serious supply problem in 2024 as spare production capacity runs out, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Most Read from BloombergHundreds Dead as Earthquakes Hit Turkey and SyriaChina Moves From Contrite to Confrontational Over US BalloonUS Moves to Recover Chinese Balloon While Weighing RetaliationF-22 Makes First Air-to-Air Strike in Chinese Balloon TakedownUS Downs Chinese Balloon, Prompting Protests from Beijin

  • Tesla vs. Ford: What Their Price Cuts Mean for the EV Industry

    Weeks after Tesla slashed prices on a number of its models, Ford Motors dropped the price of its electric Mustang Mach-E. WSJ auto reporter Nora Eckert compares the auto makers’ strategic moves and explains what this means for the industry. Photo illustration: Josephine Chu

  • Laid-off Silicon Valley workers are panic-selling their start-up shares as valuations plunge — here are 3 top tech stocks for 2023 that actually make money

    It's a tech-astrophe out there. But you have options.

  • Kroger Merger Is Good for You (and Maybe Bad for Walmart, Costco, and Amazon)

    A consumer group has sued to block the Kroger and Albertsons merger, but it's missing the obvious.

  • Here's how to delay taking required withdrawals from retirement accounts

    While a new law increases the age you must withdraw from certain retirement accounts, there are two ways to delay that requirement even longer.

  • 2 Monster Stocks to Buy In 2023 and Hold Forever

    It's important to remember that share price alone offers an incomplete picture as to a company's true value and reveals little about the stock itself -- either good or bad. You have to look beyond the share price at the underlying business to determine what counts. Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) made starting an online business or launching an online store for an existing brick-and-mortar retail brand easier, even for those with little to no experience running their own company.

  • Putin approves sale of Mercedes-Benz Russian finance arm

    Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday approved the sale of Mercedes-Benz's local financial services division to Russian car dealer Avtodom, nudging the German automaker closer towards fully offloading its Russian assets. Mercedes-Benz suspended production at its factory in Russia and halted exports to the country last March, and said in October it would fully quit the Russian market, selling stakes in its Russian assets to a local investor. Its exit is part of a exodus of global companies from Russia after Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine last February.

  • Remote work is changing the way new apartments are designed

    “Three years ago, we would’ve never thought about what the background looks like on a Zoom call. Those are things we’re thinking about."

  • U.S. farmers plan to go 'heavy on corn' in 2023 despite risks

    U.S. farmers are planning to boost corn acreage in 2023, eyeing lower prices of fertilizer needed to grow the crop and hoping for a bumper crop after a late season drought withered last year's grain harvest and left U.S. corn supplies near a decade low. Plans for the upcoming season were made even as doubts mounted about demand and price gains for soybeans outstripped corn late last year.

  • Amazon to shed UK warehouses after worst annual loss on record

    Amazon is aiming to shed empty warehouses across Britain as it slams the brakes on growth plans after falling to its worst annual loss on record.

  • Chevron Explores Algerian Gas Plans Amid Russian Sanctions

    The oil giant is in talks to clinch a deal in the North African nation that holds bigger shale resources than the U.S.

  • What's happening to the Amazon Fresh stores planned in the Philadelphia area? Here's where they stand.

    The list of planned Amazon Fresh stores in the Philadelphia region has grown in the last few years — but only two have opened their doors. Future shoppers aren't the only ones in the dark.

  • 3 High-Yield Energy Stocks to Earn Passive Income for Years

    Energy stocks were the place to be in 2022, and many Wall Street analysts think their outperformance will persist well into the future. Granted, it's possible to find energy companies that pay larger dividends than ExxonMobil.

  • Europe bans Russian diesel, other oil products over Ukraine

    Europe imposed a ban Sunday on Russian diesel fuel and other refined oil products, slashing energy dependency on Moscow and seeking to further crimp the Kremlin's fossil fuel earnings as punishment for invading Ukraine. The ban comes along with a price cap agreed by the Group of Seven allied democracies. The goal is allowing Russian diesel to keep flowing to countries like China and India and avoiding a sudden price rise that would hurt consumers worldwide, while reducing the profits funding Moscow's budget and war.

  • Nearly a third of laid-off Wayfair workers live in Mass.

    The Boston online furniture retailer is among many tech companies that are reducing their oversized staff in an effort to get to profitability.

  • Southwest Airlines to Reduce Minimum Requirements for Aspiring Pilots

    Carriers, trying to meet strong travel demand, are looking to cast a wider net amid a shortage of aviators.

  • Decision moves Liquidia, United Therapeutics patent dispute toward resolution

    A patent dispute between Liquidia and United Therapeutics is potentially nearing a resolution after a recent decision by a federal patent board.