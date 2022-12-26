U.S. markets closed

Global Scale-Out NAS Market to Reach $71.7 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker
·19 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Scale-Out NAS estimated at US$22. 9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$71. 7 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 17.

New York, Dec. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Scale-Out NAS Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032836/?utm_source=GNW
7% over the period 2020-2027. Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 16.5% CAGR and reach US$40.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 19.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.5% CAGR

The Scale-Out NAS market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$12.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 17.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.5% and 15.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.5% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured) -
Asustor Inc.
Buffalo Americas, Inc.
Cisco
Dell
Drobo, Inc.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
Hitachi Vantara Corporation
IBM Corporation
Nasuni Corporation
NetApp
Netgear
Nexenta Systems, Inc
Panasas
Pure Storage, Inc.
QNAP Systems, Inc.
Quantum Corporation
Scality
Seagate Technology LLC
Space Monkey Media Project Pvt. Ltd.
Synology Inc.
Thecus Technology Corp
Tintri by DDN
Western Digital Corporation
Zyxel Communications Corp


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032836/?utm_source=GNW

IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032836/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


