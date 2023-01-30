Global Scar Treatment Market Report to 2027: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecasts

DUBLIN, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Scar Treatment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global scar treatment market size reached US$ 13.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 21.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.35% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Scar treatment refers to the techniques and procedures employed for the remedy of acne, keloid, contracture, hypertrophic scars, etc. Scars are visible wound marks caused by surgeries, injuries or infections.

The treatment and revision procedures are employed to minimize the appearance of these scars so that they look more consistent with the surrounding skin tone and texture. In order to speed up the healing process, various treatments are used, including over the counter (OTC) gels, ointments, creams, silicone sheets; surgeries for skin grafts, excisions or laser treatment; and collagen injections. In some cases, topical creams enriched with Vitamin E are also applied to diminish post-surgery scars.



The increasing prevalence of skin diseases, along with the rising consumer awareness regarding various scar treatment options, represent as the key factors driving the growth of the market. The growing aesthetic sense among the masses has led to the widespread adoption of skin treatment procedures.

Furthermore, enhanced accessibility to dermatological facilities and the introduction of products containing both chemical and herbal ingredients are boosting the overall demand for the service. Dermatological clinics offer precise and latest technological procedures for cosmetic surgeries that provide effective results and cause minimal discomfort to the patient.

Additionally, surgeries conducted using laser instruments are used for reducing the visibility of scars after critical injuries. These surgeries also speed up the healing process while ensuring a painless experience for the patient.

Other factors, such as rising urbanization, inflating disposable incomes and the increase in affluent population, aggressive promotional activities by service providers and the introduction of organic and natural products, are projected to drive the market in the upcoming years.

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Alliance Pharma PLC, AVITA Medical Ltd., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Cutera, Inc., Establishment Labs SA, GC Aesthetics PLC, Hologic Inc., Molnlycke Health Care AB, Smith & Nephew PLC and Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc., etc.

