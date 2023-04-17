Global Scar Treatment Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $16,335.9 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.5%

Company Logo

Global Scar Treatment Market

Dublin, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Scar Treatment Market, By Product Type, By Scar Type, By End User, By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides in-depth analysis of the global scar treatment market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2023-2030), considering 2022 as the base year.

Company Profiles

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Candela Medical

Perrigo Company plc

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Hologic Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Quantum Health

CCA Industries Inc

AVITA Medical

Revitol Corp

Scarguard labs

Smith+Nephew

Lumenis Be Ltd

Merz Therapeutics

Cynosure

HRA Pharma

GC Aesthetics

Sientra Inc

SkinCeuticals

Cimeosil.com

Honeydew Products

3V Sigma USA Inc

Syneron Medical Ltd

Scars are of various different types it can be a fine line or an abnormal overgrowth of tissue or a pitted hole on the skin. Nearly everyone develops some type of scar, whether from an accident, a surgical procedure, acne or an illness such as chickenpox (varicella). Scars affect people of all ages and genders. A number of treatments are available that may improve a scar's appearance and help make it less visible.



Scar treatment is a process that makes the scars less visible. Treatment options for scars include applying prescription creams, ointments, or gels, surgical removal or treatment, injections, and others.



The key market players are focused on brand expansion in various regions in order to increase their presence in the market which is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in April 2022, HRA Pharma, which is a fast-growing consumer healthcare company, announced that they are going to bring Mederma which is a scar-care brand in U.K., which will enable the citizens in the U.K. to buy three products of Mederma.



The increasing adoption of organic growth strategies such as product launches by key players in the market to expand product portfolio is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. For instance, on January 24, 2023, Skinuva MD Medical Designs, Inc., a growing entrepreneurial company, announced the launch of its newest physician developed and solutions driven product, Skinuva Scar+ SPF 30.



Key features of the study:

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global scar treatment market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies

Insights from this report will allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global scar treatment market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global scar treatment market

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $12020.5 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $16335.9 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.4% Regions Covered Global

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Scar Treatment Market, By Product Type:

Topical Scar Product

Gels

Creams

Oils

Sheets

Laser

CO2 Laser

Excimer Laser

Pulsed Dye Laser

Surface Treatment

Injectable

Global Scar Treatment Market, By Scar Type:

Atrophic scars

Hypertrophic Scars and Keloids

Contractures

Stretch mark

Global Scar Treatment Market By End User:

Hospitals

Clinics

Pharmacies and Drug Stores

E-Commerce

