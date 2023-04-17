Global Scar Treatment Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $16,335.9 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.5%
Global Scar Treatment Market
Dublin, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Scar Treatment Market, By Product Type, By Scar Type, By End User, By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides in-depth analysis of the global scar treatment market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2023-2030), considering 2022 as the base year.
Company Profiles
Bausch Health Companies Inc.
Candela Medical
Perrigo Company plc
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Hologic Inc.
Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.
Quantum Health
CCA Industries Inc
AVITA Medical
Revitol Corp
Scarguard labs
Smith+Nephew
Lumenis Be Ltd
Merz Therapeutics
Cynosure
HRA Pharma
GC Aesthetics
Sientra Inc
SkinCeuticals
Cimeosil.com
Honeydew Products
3V Sigma USA Inc
Syneron Medical Ltd
Scars are of various different types it can be a fine line or an abnormal overgrowth of tissue or a pitted hole on the skin. Nearly everyone develops some type of scar, whether from an accident, a surgical procedure, acne or an illness such as chickenpox (varicella). Scars affect people of all ages and genders. A number of treatments are available that may improve a scar's appearance and help make it less visible.
Scar treatment is a process that makes the scars less visible. Treatment options for scars include applying prescription creams, ointments, or gels, surgical removal or treatment, injections, and others.
The key market players are focused on brand expansion in various regions in order to increase their presence in the market which is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in April 2022, HRA Pharma, which is a fast-growing consumer healthcare company, announced that they are going to bring Mederma which is a scar-care brand in U.K., which will enable the citizens in the U.K. to buy three products of Mederma.
The increasing adoption of organic growth strategies such as product launches by key players in the market to expand product portfolio is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. For instance, on January 24, 2023, Skinuva MD Medical Designs, Inc., a growing entrepreneurial company, announced the launch of its newest physician developed and solutions driven product, Skinuva Scar+ SPF 30.
Key features of the study:
It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market
This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
It profiles key players in the global scar treatment market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies
Insights from this report will allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
The global scar treatment market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global scar treatment market
Key Attributes:
Report Attribute
Details
No. of Pages
180
Forecast Period
2023 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
$12020.5 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
$16335.9 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate
4.4%
Regions Covered
Global
Detailed Segmentation:
Global Scar Treatment Market, By Product Type:
Topical Scar Product
Gels
Creams
Oils
Sheets
Laser
CO2 Laser
Excimer Laser
Pulsed Dye Laser
Surface Treatment
Injectable
Global Scar Treatment Market, By Scar Type:
Atrophic scars
Hypertrophic Scars and Keloids
Contractures
Stretch mark
Global Scar Treatment Market By End User:
Hospitals
Clinics
Pharmacies and Drug Stores
E-Commerce
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g2llt4
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900