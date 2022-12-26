U.S. markets closed

Global Scented Candles Market to Reach $692 Million by 2027

ReportLinker
·26 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Scented Candles estimated at US$522. 9 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$692 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.

New York, Dec. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Scented Candles Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032838/?utm_source=GNW
1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Container-Based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.3% CAGR and reach US$396 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Pillars segment is readjusted to a revised 3.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $142.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.4% CAGR

The Scented Candles market in the U.S. is estimated at US$142.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$135.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 3.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$89.3 Million by the year 2027.



Other Product Types Segment to Record 3.4% CAGR

In the global Other Product Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$51.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$64 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 3.6% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 19 Featured) -
Bath and Body Works
California Exotic Novelties
CoScentrix
diptyque
Gellite Gel Candles
Himalayan Trading Post
Lee Naturals
LELO
Magnolia Scents by Design
Mels Candles
Net-a-Porter
Northern Lights Candles
Paddywax
PandG
Reckitt Benckiser
Southern Made Candles
Soy Works Candle Company
Stand Around Creations
Tatine
The Gel Candle Company
The Yankee Candle Company


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032838/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Scented Candles - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Scented Candles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Scented Candles by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Scented Candles by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Container-based by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Container-based by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Container-based by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pillars by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Pillars by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Pillars by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Product Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Product Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Product Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Convenience Stores by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Convenience Stores by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Convenience Stores by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hypermarkets & Supermarkets by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Hypermarkets & Supermarkets
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Hypermarkets &
Supermarkets by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Online by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Online by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Online by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 22: World Scented Candles Market Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Scented Candles Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Scented Candles by Product Type - Container-based, Pillars and
Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 24: USA Historic Review for Scented Candles by Product
Type - Container-based, Pillars and Other Product Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 25: USA 15-Year Perspective for Scented Candles by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Container-based, Pillars and Other Product Types for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Scented Candles by Distribution Channel - Convenience Stores,
Hypermarkets & Supermarkets and Online - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 27: USA Historic Review for Scented Candles by
Distribution Channel - Convenience Stores, Hypermarkets &
Supermarkets and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 28: USA 15-Year Perspective for Scented Candles by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Convenience Stores, Hypermarkets & Supermarkets and Online for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 29: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Scented Candles by Product Type - Container-based, Pillars and
Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 30: Canada Historic Review for Scented Candles by Product
Type - Container-based, Pillars and Other Product Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 31: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Scented Candles by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Container-based, Pillars and Other Product Types for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Scented Candles by Distribution Channel - Convenience Stores,
Hypermarkets & Supermarkets and Online - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Scented Candles by
Distribution Channel - Convenience Stores, Hypermarkets &
Supermarkets and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 34: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Scented Candles by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Convenience Stores, Hypermarkets & Supermarkets and Online for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Scented Candles Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 35: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Scented Candles by Product Type - Container-based, Pillars and
Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 36: Japan Historic Review for Scented Candles by Product
Type - Container-based, Pillars and Other Product Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 37: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Scented Candles by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Container-based, Pillars and Other Product Types for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Scented Candles by Distribution Channel - Convenience Stores,
Hypermarkets & Supermarkets and Online - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 39: Japan Historic Review for Scented Candles by
Distribution Channel - Convenience Stores, Hypermarkets &
Supermarkets and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 40: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Scented Candles by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Convenience Stores, Hypermarkets & Supermarkets and Online for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CHINA
Scented Candles Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 41: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Scented Candles by Product Type - Container-based, Pillars and
Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 42: China Historic Review for Scented Candles by Product
Type - Container-based, Pillars and Other Product Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 43: China 15-Year Perspective for Scented Candles by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Container-based, Pillars and Other Product Types for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Scented Candles by Distribution Channel - Convenience Stores,
Hypermarkets & Supermarkets and Online - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 45: China Historic Review for Scented Candles by
Distribution Channel - Convenience Stores, Hypermarkets &
Supermarkets and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 46: China 15-Year Perspective for Scented Candles by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Convenience Stores, Hypermarkets & Supermarkets and Online for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Scented Candles Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 47: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Scented Candles by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 48: Europe Historic Review for Scented Candles by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 49: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Scented Candles by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Scented Candles by Product Type - Container-based, Pillars and
Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Scented Candles by Product
Type - Container-based, Pillars and Other Product Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 52: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Scented Candles by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Container-based, Pillars and Other Product Types for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Scented Candles by Distribution Channel - Convenience Stores,
Hypermarkets & Supermarkets and Online - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Scented Candles by
Distribution Channel - Convenience Stores, Hypermarkets &
Supermarkets and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 55: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Scented Candles by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Convenience Stores, Hypermarkets & Supermarkets and Online for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Scented Candles Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 56: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Scented Candles by Product Type - Container-based, Pillars and
Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 57: France Historic Review for Scented Candles by Product
Type - Container-based, Pillars and Other Product Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 58: France 15-Year Perspective for Scented Candles by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Container-based, Pillars and Other Product Types for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Scented Candles by Distribution Channel - Convenience Stores,
Hypermarkets & Supermarkets and Online - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 60: France Historic Review for Scented Candles by
Distribution Channel - Convenience Stores, Hypermarkets &
Supermarkets and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 61: France 15-Year Perspective for Scented Candles by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Convenience Stores, Hypermarkets & Supermarkets and Online for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Scented Candles Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 62: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Scented Candles by Product Type - Container-based, Pillars and
Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 63: Germany Historic Review for Scented Candles by
Product Type - Container-based, Pillars and Other Product Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 64: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Scented Candles by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Container-based, Pillars and Other Product Types for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Scented Candles by Distribution Channel - Convenience Stores,
Hypermarkets & Supermarkets and Online - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 66: Germany Historic Review for Scented Candles by
Distribution Channel - Convenience Stores, Hypermarkets &
Supermarkets and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 67: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Scented Candles by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Convenience Stores, Hypermarkets & Supermarkets and Online for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 68: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Scented Candles by Product Type - Container-based, Pillars and
Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 69: Italy Historic Review for Scented Candles by Product
Type - Container-based, Pillars and Other Product Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 70: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Scented Candles by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Container-based, Pillars and Other Product Types for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Scented Candles by Distribution Channel - Convenience Stores,
Hypermarkets & Supermarkets and Online - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 72: Italy Historic Review for Scented Candles by
Distribution Channel - Convenience Stores, Hypermarkets &
Supermarkets and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 73: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Scented Candles by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Convenience Stores, Hypermarkets & Supermarkets and Online for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Scented Candles Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 74: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Scented
Candles by Product Type - Container-based, Pillars and Other
Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 75: UK Historic Review for Scented Candles by Product
Type - Container-based, Pillars and Other Product Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 76: UK 15-Year Perspective for Scented Candles by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Container-based,
Pillars and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Scented
Candles by Distribution Channel - Convenience Stores,
Hypermarkets & Supermarkets and Online - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 78: UK Historic Review for Scented Candles by
Distribution Channel - Convenience Stores, Hypermarkets &
Supermarkets and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 79: UK 15-Year Perspective for Scented Candles by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Convenience Stores, Hypermarkets & Supermarkets and Online for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 80: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Scented Candles by Product Type - Container-based, Pillars and
Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 81: Spain Historic Review for Scented Candles by Product
Type - Container-based, Pillars and Other Product Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 82: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Scented Candles by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Container-based, Pillars and Other Product Types for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 83: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Scented Candles by Distribution Channel - Convenience Stores,
Hypermarkets & Supermarkets and Online - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 84: Spain Historic Review for Scented Candles by
Distribution Channel - Convenience Stores, Hypermarkets &
Supermarkets and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 85: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Scented Candles by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Convenience Stores, Hypermarkets & Supermarkets and Online for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

RUSSIA
Table 86: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Scented Candles by Product Type - Container-based, Pillars and
Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 87: Russia Historic Review for Scented Candles by Product
Type - Container-based, Pillars and Other Product Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 88: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Scented Candles by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Container-based, Pillars and Other Product Types for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 89: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Scented Candles by Distribution Channel - Convenience Stores,
Hypermarkets & Supermarkets and Online - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 90: Russia Historic Review for Scented Candles by
Distribution Channel - Convenience Stores, Hypermarkets &
Supermarkets and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 91: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Scented Candles by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Convenience Stores, Hypermarkets & Supermarkets and Online for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 92: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Scented Candles by Product Type - Container-based, Pillars
and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 93: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Scented Candles by
Product Type - Container-based, Pillars and Other Product Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 94: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Scented
Candles by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Container-based, Pillars and Other Product Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 95: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Scented Candles by Distribution Channel - Convenience
Stores, Hypermarkets & Supermarkets and Online - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 96: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Scented Candles by
Distribution Channel - Convenience Stores, Hypermarkets &
Supermarkets and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 97: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Scented
Candles by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Convenience Stores, Hypermarkets & Supermarkets and
Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Scented Candles Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Scented Candles by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 99: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Scented Candles by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 100: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Scented Candles
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 101: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Scented Candles by Product Type - Container-based, Pillars
and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Scented Candles by
Product Type - Container-based, Pillars and Other Product Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 103: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Scented Candles
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Container-based, Pillars and Other Product Types for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Scented Candles by Distribution Channel - Convenience
Stores, Hypermarkets & Supermarkets and Online - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Scented Candles by
Distribution Channel - Convenience Stores, Hypermarkets &
Supermarkets and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 106: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Scented Candles
by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Convenience Stores, Hypermarkets & Supermarkets and Online
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

AUSTRALIA
Scented Candles Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)
Table 107: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Scented Candles by Product Type - Container-based, Pillars and
Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 108: Australia Historic Review for Scented Candles by
Product Type - Container-based, Pillars and Other Product Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 109: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Scented Candles by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Container-based, Pillars and Other Product Types for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 110: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Scented Candles by Distribution Channel - Convenience Stores,
Hypermarkets & Supermarkets and Online - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 111: Australia Historic Review for Scented Candles by
Distribution Channel - Convenience Stores, Hypermarkets &
Supermarkets and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 112: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Scented Candles by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Convenience Stores, Hypermarkets & Supermarkets and Online for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

INDIA
Scented Candles Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)
Table 113: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Scented Candles by Product Type - Container-based, Pillars and
Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 114: India Historic Review for Scented Candles by Product
Type - Container-based, Pillars and Other Product Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 115: India 15-Year Perspective for Scented Candles by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Container-based, Pillars and Other Product Types for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 116: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Scented Candles by Distribution Channel - Convenience Stores,
Hypermarkets & Supermarkets and Online - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 117: India Historic Review for Scented Candles by
Distribution Channel - Convenience Stores, Hypermarkets &
Supermarkets and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 118: India 15-Year Perspective for Scented Candles by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Convenience Stores, Hypermarkets & Supermarkets and Online for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 119: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Scented Candles by Product Type - Container-based, Pillars
and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 120: South Korea Historic Review for Scented Candles by
Product Type - Container-based, Pillars and Other Product Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 121: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Scented Candles
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Container-based, Pillars and Other Product Types for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 122: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Scented Candles by Distribution Channel - Convenience
Stores, Hypermarkets & Supermarkets and Online - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 123: South Korea Historic Review for Scented Candles by
Distribution Channel - Convenience Stores, Hypermarkets &
Supermarkets and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 124: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Scented Candles
by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Convenience Stores, Hypermarkets & Supermarkets and Online
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Scented Candles by Product Type - Container-based,
Pillars and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Scented
Candles by Product Type - Container-based, Pillars and Other
Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Scented
Candles by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Container-based, Pillars and Other Product Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032838/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


