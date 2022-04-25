U.S. markets open in 4 hours 37 minutes

Global Schizophrenia Drugs Market Research Report 2022-2027 - Injectable-Based Treatment of Schizophrenia Exhibits a Significant Growth

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Schizophrenia Drugs Market

Global Schizophrenia Drugs Market
Global Schizophrenia Drugs Market

Dublin, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Schizophrenia Drugs Market, Size, Forecast 2022-2027, Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Insight, Impact of COVID-19, Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Schizophrenia Drugs Market is expected to reach $10.15 Billion in 2027

Schizophrenia is a persistent mental illness that harms a person's lifestyle. Furthermore, schizophrenic patients have a distorted perception of reality. The condition causes a variety of behavioral alterations, such as grouping hallucinations, delusions, and so forth.

As a result, medicine in schizophrenia pharmaceuticals is used to treat schizophrenia, which controls patients' behavior. These drugs regulate dopamine levels in the brain, thus the schizophrenia patient's general behavior. Furthermore, the pharmacological treatment for schizophrenia is a lifelong process.

Worldwide Schizophrenia Drugs Market will be worth $8.02 Billion in 2021

The schizophrenia market has remained replete with significant unmet demands over time. The presence of favorable reimbursement policies and unmet requirements in the market is expected to provide lucrative prospects for market participants.

Furthermore, the market can be driven by a growth in the number of patients seeking treatment and rising demand for improved healthcare infrastructure. In addition, advancing innovation in drug delivery methods is expected to drive market growth throughout the forecast period. Market evolution is expected to be aided by increased government expenditure on healthcare infrastructure. Furthermore, the industry is being driven by the expanding elderly population.

COVID-19 Impact Worldwide Schizophrenia Drugs Industry:

The COVID-19 pandemic had the potential to impact mental health significantly. Those with schizophrenia were the most brutal hit. If exposed, patients were at a greater risk of contracting the COVID-19 virus. Because of their difficulty in following safety precautions, schizophrenic patients were shown to be at a higher risk of infection.

However, during the pandemic, the market for schizophrenia medications grew because people with schizophrenia had difficulty adhering to proper hygiene practices, owing to impaired judgment and self-care. According to our estimate, global schizophrenia drugs industry will expand with a CAGR of 4.00% during 2021-2027.

The Second Generation Segment Is Projected to Render the Highest Revenue During the Forecast Period:

One of the most important criteria for a schizophrenia therapy product is its higher efficacy and safety. There was a higher reliance on first-generation medications for schizophrenia in prior decades, but their use was also associated with several significant side effects. The patient's condition or prognosis was frequently exacerbated due to these side effects.

As a result, more concentration was paid to creating atypical antipsychotics, also known as second generation medicines, which have higher efficacy and a lower number of side effects.

Injectable-Based Treatment of Schizophrenia Exhibits a Significant Growth During the Forecast Period:

Several new essential products have been launched due to the increased number of people suffering from schizophrenia and increased knowledge about mental conditions.

In addition, some major participants in the schizophrenia therapy industry have robust R&D pipelines. As a result, two forms of schizophrenia therapies have emerged: oral and injectable. Because of the benefits connected with injectable treatments, they are becoming more popular.

Injectable-based schizophrenia medicines, particularly long-acting injectables, are among the most advanced kinds of treatment (LAIs). Long-acting injectables can often help eliminate the side effects of oral schizophrenia treatment. As a result of these treatment modes' improving efficacy and safety, there is a greater adoption and transfer to injectable schizophrenia medications.

Increasing Admission to The Internet Facilities Globally Boosts the Market for Online Pharmacies:

Customers are an essential aspect of the schizophrenia therapeutics market and are expected to be a critical determining factor in the distribution channel's dominance. The retail pharmacies segment is expected to be the most prevalent in the distribution channel segment, owing to the fulfilment of prescriptions following the first diagnosis.

Furthermore, online pharmacies are expected to develop due to increased global access to internet services and the resulting comfort and ease of ordering or filling prescriptions from the comfort of one's own home or other location.

Every retail sector's core function is an online pharmacy. Many retail outlets now have vast amounts of data about their consumers, stores, and market competitors, which they may use to grow their customer base effectively.

Asia Pacific Is Expected to Witness the Highest Growth in The Market:

According to our estimates, the worldwide schizophrenia medications market would be dominated by North America over the forecast period.

The region's market development is likely fuelled by the growing acceptance of modern schizophrenia medications. Furthermore, rising awareness, desire for effective treatments, and an increasing number of schizophrenic patients are likely to drive the growth of the schizophrenia drugs market in North America throughout the forecast period.

Contrarily, the Asia Pacific is predicted to develop at the fastest rate in the market. A key driver for the industry in the region is increased awareness and attention on mental health. Healthcare professionals and enterprises in India, China, Japan, and the rest of Asia Pacific are interested in the effective administration of schizophrenia medicines and the region's new product introductions.

Key Players:

Several competitors in the schizophrenia treatment market are focusing on forming commercialization and research alliances to capitalize on opportunities. Compared to mergers and acquisitions, the synergy created through collaborations and partnerships has a favourable and immediate influence on growth.

Furthermore, leading players in the schizophrenia medication industry are focused on emerging markets for possible growth prospects and capturing new revenue streams.

Company Analysis:

  • Alkermes plc

  • AstraZeneca

  • Eli Lilly and Company

  • Johnson & Johnson

  • Pfizer, Inc

  • Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd.

  • Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

  • GlaxoSmithKline plc

  • Teva Pharmaceuticals

  • AbbVie Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research & Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Growth Drivers
4.2 Challenges

5. Global Schizophrenia Drug Market

6. Market Share - Global Schizophrenia Drugs Analysis
6.1 By Class
6.2 By Treatment
6.3 By End-users
6.4 By Regions

7. Class - Global Schizophrenia Drug Market
7.1 First Generation
7.2 Second Generation
7.3 Third Generation

8. Treatment - Global Schizophrenia Drug Market
8.1 Oral
8.2 Injection

9. End-User - Global Schizophrenia Drug Market
9.1 Hospital
9.2 Retails
9.3 Online

10. Region - Global Schizophrenia Drug Market
10.1 North America
10.2 Europe
10.3 Asia Pacific
10.4 South America
10.5 Middle East & Africa

11. Porters Five Forces
11.1 Overview
11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
11.4 Degree of Competition
11.5 Threat of New Entrants
11.6 Threat of Substitutes

12. Company Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Business Strategy
12.3 Financial Insights

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bkt376

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


