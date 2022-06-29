The Global School Bags Market is expected to grow by $ 5.71 billion during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.34% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global School Bags Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the school bags market and it is poised to grow by $ 5. 71 billion during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.

34% during the forecast period. Our report on the school bags market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by innovations in materials and designs leading to product premiumization, high demand for lightweight school bags, and increasing global literacy rate.

The school bags market analysis includes the distribution channel segment and geographic landscape.



The school bags market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increased demand for school bags made of environment-friendly material as one of the prime reasons driving the school bags market growth during the next few years. Also, personalization and customization of school bags and introduction of exclusive designer school bags will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on school bags market covers the following areas:

• School bags market sizing

• School bags market forecast

• School bags market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading school bags market vendors that include ACCO Brands Corp., adidas AG, BagsInBulk, Callaway Golf Co., Crumpler Ltd., DELSEY, Dolce and Gabbana Srl, Elecom Co. Ltd., Hermes International SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Nike Inc., Quanzhou Dabao Light Industry Products Co. Ltd., Samsonite International SA, Sumdex inc., Targus, United States Luggage Co. LLC, VF Corp., Victorinox AG, Vinci Brands LLC, and VIP Industries Ltd. Also, the school bags market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Story continues

