U.S. markets close in 3 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,251.20
    +43.93 (+1.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,601.90
    +265.23 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,956.34
    +176.43 (+1.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,004.87
    +29.61 (+1.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.44
    -1.90 (-2.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.80
    +6.60 (+0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    20.52
    +0.18 (+0.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0260
    -0.0066 (-0.64%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8690
    -0.0190 (-0.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2130
    -0.0072 (-0.59%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.5500
    +0.5510 (+0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,004.40
    -326.62 (-1.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    570.29
    -0.99 (-0.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,500.89
    +34.98 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,546.98
    +727.65 (+2.62%)
     

Global School Stationery Supplies Market to Reach $111.1 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 3.8%

·3 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "School Stationery Supplies Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global school stationery supplies market reached a value of US$ 88.8 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 111.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.8% during 2021-2027.

School stationery is an essential tool for students of all age groups and is an integral part of the education system. School supplies include papers, pens, pencils, erasers, sharpeners, sketch pens, pencil cases, notebooks, etc. A high degree of personalization in designing and printing has bridged the gap between the manufacturers and the consumers, thus providing them with supplies that fit the exact requirements of the consumers. School stationery is available in a wide variety of materials, such as paper, wood, metal, and plastic. Other materials such as cardboard and marble and design papers are also extensively used in the manufacturing of school stationery supplies.

Factors such as increasing brand consciousness of the consumers and availability of a wide variety of customizing options are among the key drivers for the growth of the global school stationery supplies market. Strong marketing and brand building campaigns such as licensed collaborations with various children television channels that enable the manufacturers to print popular cartoon characters on the stationery products are also expected to catalyze the growth of the market.

Additionally, the key players are increasingly emphasizing on developing innovative products to gain a competitive advantage in the market. For instance, manufacturers are introducing sustainable and eco-friendly variants of oil paints, crayons, sketch pens, watercolors, and paint-brushes. Some of the other factors that are expected to drive the market include increasing global literacy rates, rising educational spending capacity, aggressive promotional activities, design innovations, etc.

Key Market Segmentation

Breakup by Product:

  • Paper Products

  • Writing Instruments

  • Computer and Printer Supplies

  • Others

Breakup by End-User:

  • K-12

  • Higher Education

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

  • Stationary and Book Shops

  • Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

  • Online

  • Others

Breakup by Region


Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

5 Global School Stationery Supplies Market

6 Market Breakup by Product

7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

8 Market Breakup by End-User

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

  • Fujitsu Limited (Furukawa Group)

  • Infineon Technologies AG

  • International Business Machines Corporation

  • LAPIS Semiconductor Co. Ltd. (Rohm Semiconductor)

  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • Texas Instruments Incorporated

  • Toshiba Corporation.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j818tn

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-school-stationery-supplies-market-to-reach-111-1-billion-by-2027-at-a-cagr-of-3-8-301604950.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Outgoing Whole Foods CEO says young people ‘don’t seem like they want to work’ and thinks ‘socialists are taking over’

    John Mackey is bowing out in the battle between CEOs and a new generation entering the workforce, but as he told "Reason," he’s not leaving silently.

  • 10 Cheap Oil Stocks to Buy Today

    In this article, we discuss 10 cheap oil stocks to buy today. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Cheap Oil Stocks to Buy Today. With WTI crude oil prices topping $120 per barrel as recently as mid-June, concerns over rising interest rates and a potential U.S. […]

  • Peloton to Cut 800 Jobs, Hike Prices and Shut Stores in Sweeping Overhaul

    (Bloomberg) -- Peloton Interactive Inc. will embark on a sweeping overhaul that includes cutting nearly 800 jobs, raising prices for its Bike+ and Tread machines, and outsourcing functions such as equipment deliveries and customer service to outside companies. Most Read from BloombergThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyTrump Calls for Release of Warrant Documents Used in SearchChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconduct

  • Petrobras Cuts Refinery Diesel Prices Again, Puts Amazon Basin Potash Rights On Sale

    Brazilian state-run Petroleo Brasileiro (NYSE: PBR), also known as Petrobras, will lower refinery gate diesel prices by almost 4% from today, marking the second cut in a week after a drop in international prices. The company said it would cut diesel prices to 5.19 reais ($1.01) from 5.41 reais, while gasoline prices were kept unchanged. The oil giant had already lowered diesel prices by 3% last week, the first time in more than a year. Brazil's Petroleo Brasileiro (NYSE: PBR), also known as Petr

  • Exclusive-Kazakhstan to start oil sales via Azeri pipeline to bypass Russia

    Kazakhstan is expected to sell some of its crude oil through Azerbaijan's biggest oil pipeline from September, as the nation seeks alternatives to a route Russia threatened to shut, three sources familiar with the matter said. For 20 years, they have been shipped through the CPC pipeline to Russia's Black Sea port of Novorossiisk, which provides access to the global market. In July a Russian court threatened to shut the CPC, prompting the Kazakh government and major foreign producers to set up contracts for other outlets as a precaution.

  • Mark Cuban, Mavericks in hot water over Voyager 'Ponzi scheme'

    Billionaire Mark Cuban is the latest celebrity on the receiving end of investor ire. A group of Voyager Digital customers filed a class-action suit in Florida federal court against Cuban, as well as the basketball team he owns, the Dallas Mavericks, alleging their promotion of the crypto platform resulted in more than 3.5 million investors losing $5 billion collectively. Voyager Digital's CEO, Stephen Ehrlich, was also named as a defendant in the suit.

  • Goldman Says Commodity Prices Are 'Irrational'—After Slicing Oil Forecast

    Analysts at Goldman Sachs said commodity markets were behaving irrationally, and warned of "unsustainable prices." Prices and inventories are falling, while demand is beating expectations and supply is disappointing, they said in a note late Thursday. Normally, a combination of higher demand and lower supply would make prices rise. The bank lowered its forecast for Brent prices earlier this week. It now predicts $125 a barrel in three months' time and $120 a barrel in 12 months. Goldman Sachs pr

  • China State-Owned Giants to Delist From US Amid Audit Spat

    (Bloomberg) -- Five of China’s largest state-owned companies announced plans to delist from US exchanges as the two countries struggle to come to an agreement allowing American regulators to inspect audits of Chinese businesses.Most Read from BloombergThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyTrump Calls for Release of Warrant Documents Used in SearchChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerThree Days After Vote, R

  • Mexico Plans to Become an Export Hub With US-Drilled Natural Gas

    (Bloomberg) -- Mexico — which imports nearly all of the natural gas it burns — has laid out a somewhat surprising mission: to become one of the world’s top exporters of the fuel, and fast.Most Read from BloombergThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyTrump Calls for Release of Warrant Documents Used in SearchChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerThree Days After Vote, Result Hangs in the Balance: Kenya Update

  • Where Are Crude Prices Heading, and Could They Clog Up a Recovery?

    Let's check out a few charts of crude oil prices to see if the rally is resuming. In this daily bar chart of the nearby crude oil futures contract, below, we can see that prices are trying to regain their strength and close back above the rising 200-day moving average line. The daily On-Balance-Volume (OBV) looks like it has been improving in August.

  • Five Chinese Companies Say They Plan to Delist From the New York Stock Exchange

    Five Chinese state-owned companies said they intend to delist their American depositary shares from the New York Stock Exchange, as financial regulators in Beijing and Washington remain at loggerheads over U.S. audit requirements. In separate filings to Hong Kong’s stock exchange Friday, PetroChina , China Petroleum & Chemical , Aluminum Corp. of China , China Life Insurance Co ,  and Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co said they have notified the NYSE that they plan to voluntarily delist their American depositary shares.

  • Surprise! Warren Buffett "Owns" All 5 FAANG Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway's 13F filings don't tell the full story about the company's holdings.

  • Chicken Soup for the Soul is buying Redbox, Ford CEO auctions a one-on-one lunch

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith and Brian Sozzi break down two other business stories today regarding Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and Ford.

  • Shell working to fix leak that halted Gulf of Mexico oil output

    Shell said Thursday it halted activity at several of its offshore oil production platforms in the Gulf of Mexico due to leaky pipelines, but said it expects to have the pipelines fixed by Friday.

  • US Politicians are Buying These 10 Semiconductor Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 semiconductor stocks that US politicians are buying. If you want to read about some more semiconductor stocks that US politicians are buying, go directly to US Politicians are Buying These 5 Semiconductor Stocks. The global semiconductor industry has been one of the biggest winners of the rising inflation […]

  • Illumina Stock Drops as Gene Sequencer’s Results Fall Short

    The San Diego company slashed its forecast for revenue growth in 2022 to between 4% and 5% from 14% to 16%.

  • Volcon CEO: Off-road EVs with GM components ‘close to being in a sold out position’

    Volcon CEO Jordan Davis joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss earnings, the company's deal with GM to secure EV components, off-road EVs, and the outlook for the EV space.

  • Here are 3 proven ways to get rich during a recession — without having to risk a bunch of money to do it

    Don’t suffer through the downturn. Take advantage of it, instead.

  • China’s SMIC Warns of ‘Rapid Freeze’ as Smartphone Demand Skids

    (Bloomberg) -- Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. warned that clients in sectors such as smartphones were freezing orders, underscoring how a downturn in consumer electronics demand is hurting the chip sector.Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsThree Days After Vote, Result Hangs in the Balance: Kenya UpdateChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerGarland Seeks to Unseal T

  • If You Invested $1000 in Automatic Data Processing 10 Years Ago, This Is How Much You'd Have Now

    Holding on to popular or trending stocks for the long-term can make your portfolio a winner.