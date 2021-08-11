U.S. markets open in 8 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,426.00
    -4.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,130.00
    -25.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,042.75
    -1.75 (-0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,234.50
    -3.30 (-0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.02
    -0.27 (-0.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,733.90
    +2.20 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    23.37
    -0.02 (-0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1722
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3420
    -1.3420 (-100.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.79
    -16.72 (-100.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3829
    -0.0006 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.6630
    +0.1230 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,626.69
    +63.57 (+0.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,133.19
    +890.51 (+366.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,161.04
    +28.74 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,017.45
    +129.30 (+0.46%)
     

Global Schools Foundation (GSF) Raises US$250 Million for Growth and Acquisitions

·3 min read

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021 / Global Schools Foundation (GSF), together with its investment arm and related entities ("Global Schools Group"), has announced that it has secured up to US$250 million (S$337 million) in investment from international financial institutions. This is primarily secured through a "long-term" equity solution from funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc., and debt from Singapore's leading bank.

The funds will help GSF in its global expansion through mergers and acquisitions of good schools and education companies within Asia, as well as project financing for new greenfield schools. GSF is seeking to tap the growing interest in the K12 sector in Asia and is looking to announce a few more acquisitions early next year.

Atul Temurnikar, GSF Chairman, said, "We were seeking to invest in high-growth education institutions and Apollo's Hybrid Value business was able to respond quickly to these needs with bespoke structured equity solutions. GSF expects to invest in excess of US$450 million (S$607 million) over the next few years to finance our growth and expansion."

GSF is a leading premium K12 education network headquartered in Singapore. In 2021, it was recognized as "World's Most Awarded Network of Schools" for being a recipient of 235 awards for innovation, green initiatives, performance excellence, business excellence, etc.

The fundraising comes as GSF sees an increasing appetite for K12 investments to leverage its two-decade expertise in education. GSF's strengths lie in using proprietary learning technology involving data analytics and artificial intelligence to accelerate students' learning outcomes. The Foundation aims to create value and deliver sustainable returns for institutional investors through long-term investment solutions.

GSF has entered into non-binding agreements with several schools and intends to focus on acquisitions and strategic partnerships in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia and Cambodia. Schools under GSF can expect to benefit from its key learning technologies and innovation capabilities to ramp up their market expansion and product development.

"We are thrilled with this partnership, which has a strong reputation of providing cutting-edge, technology-enabled learning environments focused on holistic, value-based education in multiple international curricula," said Gaurav Pant, Apollo Hybrid Value Partner. "This investment is another example of how Apollo's Hybrid Value platform works constructively with business owners and entrepreneurs to deliver customized capital solutions to grow their businesses," he said.

About Global Schools Foundation
Founded in 2002, Global Schools Foundation is a Singapore-headquartered, community-oriented education institution with a mission to cultivate and nurture young minds into global leaders of the future. In the last two decades, the Foundation has grown to a strength of 16,000 students across 23 campuses in eight countries. The schools include the One World International School and Global Indian International School. www.gsf.info

Media Enquiry:
Rupali Karekar
rupali.karekar@myglobalschool.org


SOURCE: Global Schools Foundation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/659268/Global-Schools-Foundation-GSF-Raises-US250-Million-for-Growth-and-Acquisitions

Recommended Stories

  • 10 Stocks Jim Cramer Is Recommending

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Jim Cramer is recommending. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks Jim Cramer Is Recommending. Jim Cramer, the host of Mad Money on news platform CNBC, has made a name for himself in the finance world over […]

  • The Dip in These 2 Stocks Is a ‘Buying Opportunity,’ Say Analysts

    Successful market investing is all about finding opportunities, and buying into the right stocks at low prices. The only real ‘trick’ to navigating the market is recognizing those opportunities, since ‘low prices’ is a relative concept, not an absolute. A low price for a famously expensive stock like Amazon will still be in the thousands, while a low price for an obscure penny stock may be less than one dollar. A look at stock charts will help to find companies whose shares are trading at a disc

  • Why Tesla, Nio, and Nikola Stocks Dropped Today

    Chinese electric-vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) is trying to do in its home country what market-leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) did in the U.S. Nio reports its second-quarter financial update tomorrow just two days after the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) revealed what Tesla produced from its Shanghai plant in July. The EV stocks are both lower in today's market session as investors look toward Nio's report tomorrow. As of 11:45 a.m. EDT, Tesla and Nio shares were both down less than 2%.

  • Raymond James Goes Bargain Hunting; Offers 3 Stocks to Buy

    Now that the second quarter earnings are mostly in, we can sift through the result to find stocks that are primed for gains in the second half. In a note from Raymond James, strategist Tavis McCourt has stared the sorting process. McCourt introduces the firm's picks, noting: “We highlight... stocks/subject areas where stock reactions ran materially counter to Raymond James analyst opinion during 2Q21 earnings season so far. We suspect these names are a good hunting ground for further study as Au

  • Why Nanox Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of medical-imaging company Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ: NNOX), commonly referred to as Nanox, plunged on Tuesday following the release of financial results for the second quarter of 2021. Rather, the company also announced a shuffling with the management team which tends to make investors jumpy. As of 12:15 p.m. EDT, Nanox stock was down 10% but it had been down almost 17% earlier in the session.

  • Cathie Wood Keeps ‘Open Mind’ on China Shares After Dumping Them

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood said valuations of Chinese stocks will likely remain depressed for a while, but she isn’t shutting the door on them.“So is China now uninvestable?” the head of Ark Investment Management said on a webinar hosted by the firm Tuesday. “Well, I would say in any of the areas that we’re looking at right now, the multiple structure, the valuation structure of those companies is down and probably not going to come back very quickly, may even go down more.”“But,” she said later

  • Why 3D Systems Stock Soared Today

    Shares of 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) soared 21% on Tuesday after the 3D printing company delivered strong second-quarter financial results. 3D Systems' revenue jumped 44% year over year to $162.6 million, fueled by robust growth in its healthcare segment and a rebound in its industrial business from its lows during the early stages of the pandemic. "We believe this performance is the result of our exclusive focus on additive manufacturing, bringing together our printers, materials, and software technologies to solve specific key customer applications that drive market adoption in both healthcare and specific industrial markets, such as semiconductors, space systems, and advanced transportation systems," CEO Jeffrey Graves said in a press release.

  • Steel stocks hit records, Wall Street responds to COVID, Pfizer stock smashes 22-year record

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Why Albertsons Stock Surged Today

    What happened Shares of Albertsons (NYSE: ACI) jumped 17% on Tuesday after the grocer announced a key hiring.  So what Sharon McCollam will become Albertsons' president and chief financial officer on Sep.

  • Moderna’s stock price is ‘ridiculous,’ says BofA analyst

    Shares of Moderna Inc. have so much that the biotechnology company's valuation is "unjustifiable on a fundamental basis," said analyst Geoff Meacham on Tuesday, as his analysis suggests the stock could fall more than 75% from current levels.

  • Coinbase trading volume shifts from BTC to ETH

    Decrypt writer Scott Chipolina joins Yahoo Finance to discuss Coinbase earnings and the latest in cryptocurrency hacking concerns.&nbsp;

  • Why Livent Stock Soared 11% Today

    Shares of Livent (NYSE: LTHM), which reported beats on both sales and earnings last week, are on the rise again Tuesday, up a solid 11% as of 12:30 p.m. EDT. In a flurry of news developments, first Livent saw its stock upgraded from sell to hold by Vertical Research Partners yesterday. Then Citigroup raised its price target on the stock from $22 to $25, reports TheFly.com.

  • Is PLTR Stock A Buy Right Now? Here's What Palantir Earnings, Charts Show

    Palantir Technologies is growing its customer base and accepting Bitcoin. Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying PLTR stock now.

  • 5 Infrastructure Stocks That Look Like Bargains as Senate Passes Bill

    Most construction-related stocks have run up in anticipation of the passage of the $1 trillion bill. But engineering and inspection firms’ shares still seem well-priced.

  • Why MercadoLibre Stock Was Gaining Today

    Shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) were moving higher today even as there was no company-specific news on the Latin American e-commerce company. Instead, a disappointing report from fellow international e-commerce stock Jumia Technologies (NYSE: JMIA) seemed to highlight MercadoLibre's strengths as the two often draw comparisons with each other. During a quarter when e-commerce stocks largely faced difficult comparisons with the year-ago quarter, MercadoLibre stood out as one of the rare winners in the sector after surging on its earnings report a week ago, passing its second-quarter update with flying colors.

  • 3 Electric Vehicle Stocks to Benefit From an EV Boom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Electric vehicles (EVs) have been on the roads for the better part of two decades now, in slowly increasing numbers. The technology isn’t new – EVs were part of the initial wave of automotive technology over a century ago – but modern metallurgy, batteries, and drive trains have made them more practical. While the internal combustion engine still offers an overall better package of performance, power, and price, EVs are catching up. They are getting a boost from the government, in the form of su

  • Coinbase Earnings Crushed Estimates. Why the Stock Is Falling.

    Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase beat second-quarter forecasts, but a tepid outlook may be weighing on the shares.

  • 3 Cathie Wood Tech Stocks Down 25% That I'd Still Buy

    As the founder, CEO, and lead portfolio manager for ARK Invest, Cathie Wood is one busy person. Wood has excelled in each of these roles, and was named the best stock picker in 2020 by Bloomberg News. Here are three growth stocks from her portfolio down 25% (or more) from their 52-week highs that are positioned for long-term success.

  • These 7 Warren Buffett quotes can help you stay sane in today's manic market

    Let the Oracle of Omaha be your guide in today's tough market.

  • Why Pinterest Stock Plunged 25% in July

    Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) stock plummeted 25.4% in July, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The catalyst was the image-sharing platform's release of its second-quarter report, which disappointed many investors. Despite July's big pullback, shares of Pinterest (which went public in April 2019) are up 68.2% over the one-year period through Aug. 9, compared with the broader market's 34.3% return over this period.