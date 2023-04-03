U.S. markets open in 3 hours 39 minutes

Global Sciatica Treatment Market Report 2023: Increasing Obesity Prevalence Drives Sector Growth

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Sciatica Treatment Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Distribution Channel, By Drug Class, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Sciatica Treatment Market size is expected to reach $810.4 Million by 2028, rising at a market growth of 3.5% CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Growth Factors

The increasing rate of overweight or obesity prevalence

Obesity and overweight are primarily caused by an imbalance in energy between calories ingested and burned. Worldwide, there has been a rise in the consumption of calorie-dense foods that are rich in fat and sugar, as well as a rise in physical inactivity due to the sedentary nature of many occupations, evolving transportation options, and escalating urbanization. Much pressure is applied when someone is overweight, especially if they like to carry their extra pounds around their midsection. One of the most typical causes of sciatica is being overweight. As a result, it is expected that the incidence of sciatica will increase along with the increased prevalence of obesity or overweight. This would encourage the market for sciatica treatments to expand.

Growing proportion of aging population

To make sure that their social and health systems are ready to benefit from this demographic transformation, all nations must overcome significant obstacles. Eighty percent of senior citizens will reside in low- and middle-income countries by 2050. The population is aging considerably more quickly than in the past. In 2020, there will be more persons over 60 than under five-year-olds. The percentage of people over 60 in the globe will increase from 12% to 22% between 2015 and 2050. Osteoarthritis, as well as back and neck discomfort, are common ailments among older people. People are more prone to many conditions at once as they age.

Market Restraining Factor

Lack of awareness regarding condition

Sciatica is often assumed to be regular back pain because not enough people know about it. Even though sciatica usually goes away on its own, it can cause permanent damage to the nerve that it affects. Sciatica and lower back pain are both types of back pain, and they are sometimes mistaken for each other before a correct diagnosis is made. The confusion comes from many of the symptoms being the same. But low back pain and sciatica are not the same things at all.

Type Outlook

Based on type, the sciatica treatment market is segmented into acute sciatica, chronic sciatica and others. The chronic sciatica segment dominated the sciatica treatment market with maximum revenue share in 2021. Chronic sciatica is characterized by chronic sciatic nerve pain that lasts longer than 8 weeks and typically does not go away on its own. Depending on the underlying reason, chronic sciatica may need nonsurgical or surgical treatment. The expansion of this market may be attributed to the rise in chronic sciatica cases, changes in lifestyle, and an increase in spinal tumor and herniated disc instances.

Drug Class Outlook

By drug class, the sciatica treatment market is fragmented into non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, steroids, antidepressants and others. The non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAIDs) segment held the highest revenue share in the sciatica treatment market in 2021. To treat sciatica, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory medicines (NSAIDs) are among the most often given drugs. The items are receiving approvals, which is opening up significant market potential. The most popular class of pharmaceuticals, pain relievers, and anti-inflammatory treatments are the most efficient drugs.

Distribution Channel Outlook

On the basis of distribution channel, the sciatica treatment market is bifurcated into hospital pharmacies, retail & specialty pharmacies and online providers. The hospital pharmacies segment covered a considerable revenue share in the sciatica treatment market in 2021. Over the projection period, the category is likely to grow. Hospitals handle a variety of patients who exhibit sciatica symptoms, making them the dominant player in this industry. Homecare is a medical service that provides care inside private residences and helps people with sciatica.

Regional Outlook

Region wise, the sciatica treatment market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. The North America region led the sciatica treatment market by generating maximum revenue share in 2021. The presence of many significant companies, including Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Abbott, and Johnson & Johnson, as well as improvements in the region's pharmaceutical formulation manufacturing technology, are the key factors driving the growth of the market. The demand for drugs used to treat sciatica is also expected to rise in the area due to the condition's prevalence, changes in human lifestyle, and an increase in the number of older people.

Key Market Players
List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

  • Abbott Laboratories

  • Johnson & Johnson

  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

  • Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

  • Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.

  • Alkem Laboratories Ltd.

  • Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

  • Aurobindo Pharma Limited

  • Novartis AG

  • Cadila Healthcare Ltd. (Zydus Cadila)

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview

Chapter 3. Global Sciatica Treatment Market by Type

Chapter 4. Global Sciatica Treatment Market by Distribution Channel

Chapter 5. Global Sciatica Treatment Market by Drug Class

Chapter 6. Global Sciatica Treatment Market by Region

Chapter 7. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mtgzki

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


