Global Scintillators Market to Reach $536.8 Million by 2026

7 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Scintillators - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

FACTS AT A GLANCE

What's New for 2022?

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Edition: 8; Released: February 2022

Executive Engagements: 481
Companies: 36 - Players covered include Argus Imaging B.V.; CANBERRA Industries, Inc.; Compagnie De Saint-Gobain SA; Hamamatsu Photonics KK; Hitachi Metals Ltd.; Ludlum Measurements, Inc.; Mirion Technologies, Inc.; Radiation Monitoring Devices, Inc.; Rexon Components, Inc.; Rexon Inc.; Scintacor; Zecotek Photonics, Inc. and Others.
Coverage: All major geographies and key segments
Segments: Type (Inorganic, Organic); Application (Healthcare, Homeland Security, Industrial, Other Applications)
Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

ABSTRACT-

Scintillators are materials, which are capable of converting high energy radiation like gamma rays or X-rays into near visible or visible light. Scintillation or luminescence refers to the phenomenon when certain materials re-emit the light absorbed when they are struck by an incoming particle and absorb its energy. In some cases, the relaxation from the excited state to the lower states takes time; ranging from few nanoseconds to a few hours. At this time, delayed fluorescence or phosphorescence takes place. The wavelength of the optical photon that was emitted affects the transition. Scintillators are widely used in the form of detectors in the areas of medical diagnosis, geographical exploration and high energy physics. Scintillators can be liquid, solid or gaseous as well as organic or inorganic (such as single crystal, ceramics and glass). Changing dynamics in sectors such as manufacturing, defense, homeland security, nuclear power stations and healthcare is transforming the scintillators market. Increased government funding for R&D initiatives to foster innovations in scintillators space is also favoring market growth. Increasing investments in radiation monitoring space, particularly by homeland security agencies and the huge potential in innovative medical disciplines such as radiology, medical imaging and nuclear medicine are offering substantial opportunities for scintillator use for radiation detection applications. Rising safety concerns related to radiation exposure, favorable regulatory landscape, and research initiatives are additionally providing opportunities in the scintillators market.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Scintillators estimated at US$444 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$536.8 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period. Inorganic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.7% CAGR to reach US$371.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Organic segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 35.1% share of the global Scintillators market. Based on chemical composition, the most popular inorganic scintillators are sodium iodide scintillators owing to their properties such as high conversion coefficient, convenient range of emission, availability at low prices and ability to create large size crystals. Major end-use application areas of inorganic scintillators are homeland security, high-energy physics, defense, and nuclear power plants. In the recent years, focus on nuclear power generation in developing regions and rising concerns over safety of nuclear power plants in view of Fukushima disaster have propelled growth in the inorganic scintillators market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $132.8 Million in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $73.9 Million by 2026
The Scintillators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$132.8 Million in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 30.26% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$73.9 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.6% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 3.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$79.2 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Changing dynamics in sectors such as manufacturing, defense, homeland security, nuclear power stations and healthcare is transforming the scintillators market. Increased government funding for R&D initiatives to foster innovations in scintillators space is also favoring market growth. Increasing investments in radiation monitoring space, particularly by homeland security agencies and the huge potential in innovative medical disciplines such as radiology, medical imaging and nuclear medicine are offering substantial opportunities for scintillator use for radiation detection applications. Rising safety concerns related to radiation exposure, favorable regulatory landscape, and research initiatives are additionally providing opportunities in the scintillators market. The need for an alternative option for neutron detection is also an opportunity for the scintillators market. Research activities, government funding, supportive regulations, and safety concerns related to radiation exposure are expected to support market growth. In addition, investments in radiation monitoring in the applications such as homeland security, growing demand for advanced radiological medical activities have been adding to the market growth. Technological advancements, initiatives by the governments of various countries, development of cost-efficient technologically advanced products and growing funds for R&D activities in private organizations are the key factors driving use of scintillators in industries in both developed and developing countries. More

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™
Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:
Zak Ali
Director, Corporate Communications
Global Industry Analysts, Inc.
Phone: 1-408-528-9966
www.StrategyR.com
Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-scintillators-market-to-reach-536-8-million-by-2026--301502516.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

