Global Scintillators Market to Reach $564.6 Million by 2027
Abstract: What’s New for 2022?? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Scintillators estimated at US$413.5 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$564.6 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 4.5% over the period 2020-2027. Inorganic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.7% CAGR and reach US$371.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Organic segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $125.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.6% CAGR
- The Scintillators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$125.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$79.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 3.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured)
Alpha Spectra, Inc.
Amcrys
Detec
Dynasil Corporation
EPIC Crystal Company Limited
GE Research
Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.
Hitachi Metals Ltd.
Ludlum Measurements Inc.
Mirion Technologies Inc.
Nihon Kessho Kogaku Co., Ltd.
Rexon Components, Inc.
Saint Gobain
Scintacor
Siemens Healthcare GmbH
Shanghai SICCAS High Technology Corporation
Toshiba Materials Co., Ltd.
Zecotek Photonics
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2019 to 2022
Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
Pandemic Puts Pressure on Healthcare System
Scintillators - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Radiation Detection & Monitoring: A Prelude
An Introduction to Scintillators
Organic Scintillators
Inorganic Scintillators
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Inorganic Scintillators: The Leading Segment
Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Boost Long-term
Growth
Competition
World Brands
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Advancements in Medical Imaging and Nuclear Medicine: Potential
for Scintillators Market
Rising Incidence of Cancer & Need to Reduce Cancer-Related
Mortality Drives Need for Scintillators
Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million
for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
Global Number of New Cancer Cases and Cancer-related Deaths by
Cancer Site for 2018
Number of New Cancer Cases and Deaths (in Million) by Region
for 2018
Scintillation Materials Play a Vital Role in Medical Imaging
Modalities
Increasing Adoption of Nuclear Medicine Imaging to Stir Up
Demand for Scintillators
Global Nuclear Imaging Equipment Market Size (US$ Billion) for
the Years 2020, 2023 and 2026
Lead Halide Perovskites to Allow Highly Sensitive X-Ray
Detectors for Mammography
Uranium Adds Sparkle to the Scintillators
Demand for Radiation Monitoring in Homeland Security
Applications to Drive Need for Scintillators
Number of Terrorist Incidents and Terrorism-related Deaths
Worldwide: 2011-2018
Stilbene Enables Faster Neutron Detection
SPRD Technologies to Improve Detection of Nuclear/Radiological
Sources
Dual Gamma-Neutron Detector Materials for Compact Detectors
Industrial Applications Present Growth Potential for Scintillators
Industrial X-Ray Inspection Systems Use Scintillators
Use of Halide Lead Perovskites to Ionize Radiation Detection
Gains Popularity
Scintillators Find Significance in Nuclear Power Plants
Largest Nuclear Power Plants Worldwide by Gross Capacity (MWs)
Largest Nuclear Power Plants Worldwide by Gross Electricity
Generation (Billion Kilowatt Hours)
Operational and Under Construction Nuclear Power Reactors
Worldwide by Country
Emergence of Renewable Energy Sources as Replacement for
Nuclear Energy to Impede Market Growth
Global Energy Mix: 1990 Vs 2020 Vs 2030
Global Energy Production: Breakdown of Electricity (Billion
Kilowatt Hours) and Percentage Share by Energy Source (2030 &
2040)
Rising Prominence of Scintillators in Space Missions
Plastic Scintillators Emerge as Promising Materials
Researchers Develop New Plastic Scintillator
Ongoing Technological Advancements Pave Way for Development of
Advanced Scintillation Devices
Advent of 2D HP -ray Scintillators Streamline Process of
Detecting X-ray and ?-ray Radiations
New Scintillator Materials and Research Projects to Spur Market
Prospects
Rare Earth Metals in the Spotlight
CZT Shows Tremendous Promise in Nuclear Medicine
Seeking Alternatives to Helium-3
New Tin-Loaded Organic Glass Scintillator
Researchers Develop New Scintillation Material
High Sensitivity Hybrid Direct, Broadband X-Ray Detector for
Soft and Hard X-Rays
Perovskite Nanocrystal-based Sensitized Plastic Scintillators
High-Performance X-Ray Scintillators based on Organic Manganese
Bromide
GE Research Develops New Detectors for Homeland Security
Applications
Polimaster?s Radiation Monitoring Devices
New Homeland Security Tool for Detection of Gamma Rays and
Radioactive Isotopes
UT Faculty?s Aid to Homeland Security to Detect Radioactive
Materials
Nanostructure-based Design Improves Scintillator Efficiency
X-ray Imaging with Nontoxic Double Perovskite Scintillators
Researchers Develop Flexible X-ray Scintillators
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
