Global Scintillators Market to Reach $564.6 Million by 2027

New York, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Scintillators Industry"



- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Scintillators estimated at US$413.5 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$564.6 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 4.5% over the period 2020-2027. Inorganic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.7% CAGR and reach US$371.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Organic segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $125.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.6% CAGR

- The Scintillators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$125.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$79.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 3.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured)

Alpha Spectra, Inc.

Amcrys

Detec

Dynasil Corporation

EPIC Crystal Company Limited

GE Research

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

Hitachi Metals Ltd.

Ludlum Measurements Inc.

Mirion Technologies Inc.

Nihon Kessho Kogaku Co., Ltd.

Rexon Components, Inc.

Saint Gobain

Scintacor

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Shanghai SICCAS High Technology Corporation

Toshiba Materials Co., Ltd.

Zecotek Photonics





Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2019 to 2022

Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

Pandemic Puts Pressure on Healthcare System

Scintillators - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share

in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Radiation Detection & Monitoring: A Prelude

An Introduction to Scintillators

Organic Scintillators

Inorganic Scintillators

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Inorganic Scintillators: The Leading Segment

Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Boost Long-term

Growth

Competition

World Brands

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Advancements in Medical Imaging and Nuclear Medicine: Potential

for Scintillators Market

Rising Incidence of Cancer & Need to Reduce Cancer-Related

Mortality Drives Need for Scintillators

Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million

for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

Global Number of New Cancer Cases and Cancer-related Deaths by

Cancer Site for 2018

Number of New Cancer Cases and Deaths (in Million) by Region

for 2018

Scintillation Materials Play a Vital Role in Medical Imaging

Modalities

Increasing Adoption of Nuclear Medicine Imaging to Stir Up

Demand for Scintillators

Global Nuclear Imaging Equipment Market Size (US$ Billion) for

the Years 2020, 2023 and 2026

Lead Halide Perovskites to Allow Highly Sensitive X-Ray

Detectors for Mammography

Uranium Adds Sparkle to the Scintillators

Demand for Radiation Monitoring in Homeland Security

Applications to Drive Need for Scintillators

Number of Terrorist Incidents and Terrorism-related Deaths

Worldwide: 2011-2018

Stilbene Enables Faster Neutron Detection

SPRD Technologies to Improve Detection of Nuclear/Radiological

Sources

Dual Gamma-Neutron Detector Materials for Compact Detectors

Industrial Applications Present Growth Potential for Scintillators

Industrial X-Ray Inspection Systems Use Scintillators

Use of Halide Lead Perovskites to Ionize Radiation Detection

Gains Popularity

Scintillators Find Significance in Nuclear Power Plants

Largest Nuclear Power Plants Worldwide by Gross Capacity (MWs)

Largest Nuclear Power Plants Worldwide by Gross Electricity

Generation (Billion Kilowatt Hours)

Operational and Under Construction Nuclear Power Reactors

Worldwide by Country

Emergence of Renewable Energy Sources as Replacement for

Nuclear Energy to Impede Market Growth

Global Energy Mix: 1990 Vs 2020 Vs 2030

Global Energy Production: Breakdown of Electricity (Billion

Kilowatt Hours) and Percentage Share by Energy Source (2030 &

2040)

Rising Prominence of Scintillators in Space Missions

Plastic Scintillators Emerge as Promising Materials

Researchers Develop New Plastic Scintillator

Ongoing Technological Advancements Pave Way for Development of

Advanced Scintillation Devices

Advent of 2D HP -ray Scintillators Streamline Process of

Detecting X-ray and ?-ray Radiations

New Scintillator Materials and Research Projects to Spur Market

Prospects

Rare Earth Metals in the Spotlight

CZT Shows Tremendous Promise in Nuclear Medicine

Seeking Alternatives to Helium-3

New Tin-Loaded Organic Glass Scintillator

Researchers Develop New Scintillation Material

High Sensitivity Hybrid Direct, Broadband X-Ray Detector for

Soft and Hard X-Rays

Perovskite Nanocrystal-based Sensitized Plastic Scintillators

High-Performance X-Ray Scintillators based on Organic Manganese

Bromide

GE Research Develops New Detectors for Homeland Security

Applications

Polimaster?s Radiation Monitoring Devices

New Homeland Security Tool for Detection of Gamma Rays and

Radioactive Isotopes

UT Faculty?s Aid to Homeland Security to Detect Radioactive

Materials

Nanostructure-based Design Improves Scintillator Efficiency

X-ray Imaging with Nontoxic Double Perovskite Scintillators

Researchers Develop Flexible X-ray Scintillators



