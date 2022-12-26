Global Screen Printing Market to Reach $6.8 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Screen Printing estimated at US$2. 4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6. 8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.

New York, Dec. 26, 2022

9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. LCDs, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 18.2% CAGR and reach US$1.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the RFID Chips segment is readjusted to a revised 18.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $663.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 21.6% CAGR



The Screen Printing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$663.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 21.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.6% and 14% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027.







Sensors Segment to Record 15% CAGR



In the global Sensors segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 15% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$311.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$777.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 16.9% CAGR through the analysis period.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032841/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Screen Printing - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

