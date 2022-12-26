U.S. markets closed

Global Screw Chillers Market to Reach $4 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker
·25 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Screw Chillers estimated at US$2. 6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.

New York, Dec. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Screw Chillers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032842/?utm_source=GNW
5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Plastics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.9% CAGR and reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Food & Beverage segment is readjusted to a revised 6.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $704.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.5% CAGR

The Screw Chillers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$704.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$821.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 5.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$530.5 Million by the year 2027.



Chemicals & Petrochemicals Segment to Record 6.9% CAGR

In the global Chemicals & Petrochemicals segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$389.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$609.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 7.4% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -
Carrier
Dunham Bush
EUROKLIMAT S.P.A.
Haier Group
Johnson Controls
LG Electronics
McQuay Air-conditioning Ltd.
Mitsubishi Electric Hydronics & IT Cooling Systems S.p.A.
Robert Bosch GmbH
Trane


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032842/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Screw Chillers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Screw
Chillers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Screw Chillers by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Screw Chillers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plastics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Plastics by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Plastics by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food &
Beverage by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Food & Beverage by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Food & Beverage by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Chemicals & Petrochemicals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Chemicals & Petrochemicals
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Chemicals &
Petrochemicals by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rubber by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Rubber by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Rubber by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 19: World Screw Chillers Market Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Screw Chillers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Screw
Chillers by Application - Plastics, Food & Beverage, Chemicals &
Petrochemicals, Rubber and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 21: USA Historic Review for Screw Chillers by Application -
Plastics, Food & Beverage, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Rubber
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 22: USA 15-Year Perspective for Screw Chillers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plastics,
Food & Beverage, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Rubber and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 23: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Screw Chillers by Application - Plastics, Food & Beverage,
Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Rubber and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 24: Canada Historic Review for Screw Chillers by
Application - Plastics, Food & Beverage, Chemicals &
Petrochemicals, Rubber and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 25: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Screw Chillers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plastics,
Food & Beverage, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Rubber and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Screw Chillers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 26: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Screw Chillers by Application - Plastics, Food & Beverage,
Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Rubber and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 27: Japan Historic Review for Screw Chillers by
Application - Plastics, Food & Beverage, Chemicals &
Petrochemicals, Rubber and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 28: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Screw Chillers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plastics,
Food & Beverage, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Rubber and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CHINA
Screw Chillers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 29: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Screw Chillers by Application - Plastics, Food & Beverage,
Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Rubber and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 30: China Historic Review for Screw Chillers by
Application - Plastics, Food & Beverage, Chemicals &
Petrochemicals, Rubber and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 31: China 15-Year Perspective for Screw Chillers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plastics,
Food & Beverage, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Rubber and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Screw Chillers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 32: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Screw Chillers by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 33: Europe Historic Review for Screw Chillers by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 34: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Screw Chillers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 35: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Screw Chillers by Application - Plastics, Food & Beverage,
Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Rubber and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 36: Europe Historic Review for Screw Chillers by
Application - Plastics, Food & Beverage, Chemicals &
Petrochemicals, Rubber and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 37: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Screw Chillers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plastics,
Food & Beverage, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Rubber and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Screw Chillers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 38: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Screw Chillers by Application - Plastics, Food & Beverage,
Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Rubber and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 39: France Historic Review for Screw Chillers by
Application - Plastics, Food & Beverage, Chemicals &
Petrochemicals, Rubber and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 40: France 15-Year Perspective for Screw Chillers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plastics,
Food & Beverage, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Rubber and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Screw Chillers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 41: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Screw Chillers by Application - Plastics, Food & Beverage,
Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Rubber and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 42: Germany Historic Review for Screw Chillers by
Application - Plastics, Food & Beverage, Chemicals &
Petrochemicals, Rubber and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 43: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Screw Chillers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plastics,
Food & Beverage, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Rubber and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 44: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Screw Chillers by Application - Plastics, Food & Beverage,
Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Rubber and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 45: Italy Historic Review for Screw Chillers by
Application - Plastics, Food & Beverage, Chemicals &
Petrochemicals, Rubber and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 46: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Screw Chillers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plastics,
Food & Beverage, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Rubber and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Screw Chillers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 47: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Screw
Chillers by Application - Plastics, Food & Beverage, Chemicals &
Petrochemicals, Rubber and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 48: UK Historic Review for Screw Chillers by Application -
Plastics, Food & Beverage, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Rubber
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 49: UK 15-Year Perspective for Screw Chillers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plastics,
Food & Beverage, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Rubber and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 50: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Screw Chillers by Application - Plastics, Food & Beverage,
Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Rubber and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 51: Spain Historic Review for Screw Chillers by
Application - Plastics, Food & Beverage, Chemicals &
Petrochemicals, Rubber and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 52: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Screw Chillers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plastics,
Food & Beverage, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Rubber and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

RUSSIA
Table 53: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Screw Chillers by Application - Plastics, Food & Beverage,
Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Rubber and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 54: Russia Historic Review for Screw Chillers by
Application - Plastics, Food & Beverage, Chemicals &
Petrochemicals, Rubber and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 55: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Screw Chillers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plastics,
Food & Beverage, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Rubber and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 56: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Screw Chillers by Application - Plastics, Food & Beverage,
Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Rubber and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 57: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Screw Chillers by
Application - Plastics, Food & Beverage, Chemicals &
Petrochemicals, Rubber and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 58: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Screw Chillers
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Plastics, Food & Beverage, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Rubber
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Screw Chillers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 59: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Screw Chillers by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 60: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Screw Chillers by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 61: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Screw Chillers
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 62: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Screw Chillers by Application - Plastics, Food & Beverage,
Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Rubber and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 63: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Screw Chillers by
Application - Plastics, Food & Beverage, Chemicals &
Petrochemicals, Rubber and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 64: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Screw Chillers
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Plastics, Food & Beverage, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Rubber
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

AUSTRALIA
Screw Chillers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)
Table 65: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Screw Chillers by Application - Plastics, Food & Beverage,
Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Rubber and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 66: Australia Historic Review for Screw Chillers by
Application - Plastics, Food & Beverage, Chemicals &
Petrochemicals, Rubber and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 67: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Screw Chillers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plastics,
Food & Beverage, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Rubber and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

INDIA
Screw Chillers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)
Table 68: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Screw Chillers by Application - Plastics, Food & Beverage,
Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Rubber and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 69: India Historic Review for Screw Chillers by
Application - Plastics, Food & Beverage, Chemicals &
Petrochemicals, Rubber and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 70: India 15-Year Perspective for Screw Chillers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plastics,
Food & Beverage, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Rubber and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 71: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Screw Chillers by Application - Plastics, Food & Beverage,
Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Rubber and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 72: South Korea Historic Review for Screw Chillers by
Application - Plastics, Food & Beverage, Chemicals &
Petrochemicals, Rubber and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 73: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Screw Chillers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plastics,
Food & Beverage, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Rubber and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 74: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Screw Chillers by Application - Plastics, Food &
Beverage, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Rubber and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 75: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Screw
Chillers by Application - Plastics, Food & Beverage, Chemicals &
Petrochemicals, Rubber and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 76: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Screw
Chillers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Plastics, Food & Beverage, Chemicals & Petrochemicals,
Rubber and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

LATIN AMERICA
Screw Chillers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Latin America for 2022 (E)
Table 77: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Screw Chillers by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil,
Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 78: Latin America Historic Review for Screw Chillers by
Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin
America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 79: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Screw Chillers
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 80: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Screw Chillers by Application - Plastics, Food & Beverage,
Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Rubber and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 81: Latin America Historic Review for Screw Chillers by
Application - Plastics, Food & Beverage, Chemicals &
Petrochemicals, Rubber and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 82: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Screw Chillers
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Plastics, Food & Beverage, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Rubber
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ARGENTINA
Table 83: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Screw Chillers by Application - Plastics, Food & Beverage,
Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Rubber and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 84: Argentina Historic Review for Screw Chillers by
Application - Plastics, Food & Beverage, Chemicals &
Petrochemicals, Rubber and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 85: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Screw Chillers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plastics,
Food & Beverage, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Rubber and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

BRAZIL
Table 86: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Screw Chillers by Application - Plastics, Food & Beverage,
Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Rubber and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 87: Brazil Historic Review for Screw Chillers by
Application - Plastics, Food & Beverage, Chemicals &
Petrochemicals, Rubber and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 88: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Screw Chillers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plastics,
Food & Beverage, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Rubber and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

MEXICO
Table 89: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Screw Chillers by Application - Plastics, Food & Beverage,
Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Rubber and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 90: Mexico Historic Review for Screw Chillers by
Application - Plastics, Food & Beverage, Chemicals &
Petrochemicals, Rubber and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 91: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Screw Chillers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plastics,
Food & Beverage, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Rubber and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 92: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Screw Chillers by Application - Plastics, Food &
Beverage, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Rubber and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 93: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Screw
Chillers by Application - Plastics, Food & Beverage, Chemicals &
Petrochemicals, Rubber and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 94: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Screw
Chillers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Plastics, Food & Beverage, Chemicals & Petrochemicals,
Rubber and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

MIDDLE EAST
Screw Chillers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Middle East for 2022 (E)
Table 95: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Screw Chillers by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi
Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 96: Middle East Historic Review for Screw Chillers by
Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of
Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 97: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Screw Chillers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 98: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Screw Chillers by Application - Plastics, Food & Beverage,
Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Rubber and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 99: Middle East Historic Review for Screw Chillers by
Application - Plastics, Food & Beverage, Chemicals &
Petrochemicals, Rubber and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 100: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Screw Chillers
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Plastics, Food & Beverage, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Rubber
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

IRAN
Table 101: Iran Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Screw Chillers by Application - Plastics, Food & Beverage,
Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Rubber and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 102: Iran Historic Review for Screw Chillers by
Application - Plastics, Food & Beverage, Chemicals &
Petrochemicals, Rubber and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 103: Iran 15-Year Perspective for Screw Chillers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plastics,
Food & Beverage, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Rubber and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ISRAEL
Table 104: Israel Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Screw Chillers by Application - Plastics, Food & Beverage,
Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Rubber and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 105: Israel Historic Review for Screw Chillers by
Application - Plastics, Food & Beverage, Chemicals &
Petrochemicals, Rubber and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 106: Israel 15-Year Perspective for Screw Chillers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plastics,
Food & Beverage, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Rubber and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

SAUDI ARABIA
Table 107: Saudi Arabia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Screw Chillers by Application - Plastics, Food & Beverage,
Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Rubber and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 108: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Screw Chillers by
Application - Plastics, Food & Beverage, Chemicals &
Petrochemicals, Rubber and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 109: Saudi Arabia 15-Year Perspective for Screw Chillers
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Plastics, Food & Beverage, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Rubber
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 110: UAE Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Screw
Chillers by Application - Plastics, Food & Beverage, Chemicals &
Petrochemicals, Rubber and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 111: UAE Historic Review for Screw Chillers by
Application - Plastics, Food & Beverage, Chemicals &
Petrochemicals, Rubber and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 112: UAE 15-Year Perspective for Screw Chillers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plastics,
Food & Beverage, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Rubber and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 113: Rest of Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Screw Chillers by Application - Plastics, Food &
Beverage, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Rubber and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 114: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for Screw
Chillers by Application - Plastics, Food & Beverage, Chemicals &
Petrochemicals, Rubber and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 115: Rest of Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Screw
Chillers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Plastics, Food & Beverage, Chemicals & Petrochemicals,
Rubber and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

AFRICA
Screw Chillers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Africa for 2022 (E)
Table 116: Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Screw Chillers by Application - Plastics, Food & Beverage,
Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Rubber and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032842/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


