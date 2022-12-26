Global Screw Propellers Market to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Screw Propellers estimated at US$811. 9 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1. 5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.
5% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $221.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.1% CAGR
The Screw Propellers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$221.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$342.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.5% and 8.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.5% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -
Brunswick
Caterpillar
Hyundai Heavy Industries
Kawasaki Heavy Industries
MAN SE
Nakashima Propeller
Rolls-Royce
Schottel
Volvo
Wartsila
