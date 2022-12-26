U.S. markets closed

Global Screw Propellers Market to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker
·13 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Screw Propellers estimated at US$811. 9 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1. 5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.

New York, Dec. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Screw Propellers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032843/?utm_source=GNW
5% over the period 2020-2027.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $221.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.1% CAGR

The Screw Propellers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$221.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$342.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.5% and 8.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.5% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -
Brunswick
Caterpillar
Hyundai Heavy Industries
Kawasaki Heavy Industries
MAN SE
Nakashima Propeller
Rolls-Royce
Schottel
Volvo
Wartsila


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032843/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Screw Propellers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Screw
Propellers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Screw Propellers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Screw Propellers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Screw Propellers Market Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Screw Propellers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 5: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Screw
Propellers by Segment - Screw Propellers - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 6: USA Historic Review for Screw Propellers by Segment -
Screw Propellers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

CANADA
Table 7: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Screw Propellers by Segment - Screw Propellers - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: Canada Historic Review for Screw Propellers by Segment -
Screw Propellers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

JAPAN
Screw Propellers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 9: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Screw
Propellers by Segment - Screw Propellers - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 10: Japan Historic Review for Screw Propellers by Segment -
Screw Propellers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

CHINA
Screw Propellers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 11: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Screw Propellers by Segment - Screw Propellers - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 12: China Historic Review for Screw Propellers by Segment -
Screw Propellers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

EUROPE
Screw Propellers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 13: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Screw Propellers by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: Europe Historic Review for Screw Propellers by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 15: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Screw Propellers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Screw Propellers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 16: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Screw Propellers by Segment - Screw Propellers - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: France Historic Review for Screw Propellers by
Segment - Screw Propellers Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

GERMANY
Screw Propellers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 18: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Screw Propellers by Segment - Screw Propellers - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 19: Germany Historic Review for Screw Propellers by
Segment - Screw Propellers Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

ITALY
Table 20: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Screw Propellers by Segment - Screw Propellers - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 21: Italy Historic Review for Screw Propellers by Segment -
Screw Propellers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

UNITED KINGDOM
Screw Propellers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 22: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Screw
Propellers by Segment - Screw Propellers - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 23: UK Historic Review for Screw Propellers by Segment -
Screw Propellers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

SPAIN
Table 24: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Screw Propellers by Segment - Screw Propellers - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 25: Spain Historic Review for Screw Propellers by Segment -
Screw Propellers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

RUSSIA
Table 26: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Screw Propellers by Segment - Screw Propellers - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 27: Russia Historic Review for Screw Propellers by
Segment - Screw Propellers Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

REST OF EUROPE
Table 28: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Screw Propellers by Segment - Screw Propellers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Screw Propellers
by Segment - Screw Propellers Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

ASIA-PACIFIC
Screw Propellers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 30: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Screw Propellers by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 31: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Screw Propellers by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 32: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Screw Propellers
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

AUSTRALIA
Screw Propellers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)
Table 33: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Screw Propellers by Segment - Screw Propellers - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 34: Australia Historic Review for Screw Propellers by
Segment - Screw Propellers Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

INDIA
Screw Propellers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)
Table 35: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Screw Propellers by Segment - Screw Propellers - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 36: India Historic Review for Screw Propellers by Segment -
Screw Propellers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

SOUTH KOREA
Table 37: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Screw Propellers by Segment - Screw Propellers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 38: South Korea Historic Review for Screw Propellers by
Segment - Screw Propellers Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 39: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Screw Propellers by Segment - Screw Propellers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 40: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Screw
Propellers by Segment - Screw Propellers Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

LATIN AMERICA
Screw Propellers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Latin America for 2022 (E)
Table 41: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Screw Propellers by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil,
Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 42: Latin America Historic Review for Screw Propellers by
Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin
America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 43: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Screw
Propellers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ARGENTINA
Table 44: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Screw Propellers by Segment - Screw Propellers - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 45: Argentina Historic Review for Screw Propellers by
Segment - Screw Propellers Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

BRAZIL
Table 46: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Screw Propellers by Segment - Screw Propellers - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 47: Brazil Historic Review for Screw Propellers by
Segment - Screw Propellers Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

MEXICO
Table 48: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Screw Propellers by Segment - Screw Propellers - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 49: Mexico Historic Review for Screw Propellers by
Segment - Screw Propellers Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 50: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Screw Propellers by Segment - Screw Propellers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 51: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Screw
Propellers by Segment - Screw Propellers Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

MIDDLE EAST
Screw Propellers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Middle East for 2022 (E)
Table 52: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Screw Propellers by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi
Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 53: Middle East Historic Review for Screw Propellers by
Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of
Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 54: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Screw Propellers
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

IRAN
Table 55: Iran Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Screw
Propellers by Segment - Screw Propellers - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 56: Iran Historic Review for Screw Propellers by Segment -
Screw Propellers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

ISRAEL
Table 57: Israel Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Screw Propellers by Segment - Screw Propellers - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 58: Israel Historic Review for Screw Propellers by
Segment - Screw Propellers Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

SAUDI ARABIA
Table 59: Saudi Arabia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Screw Propellers by Segment - Screw Propellers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 60: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Screw Propellers by
Segment - Screw Propellers Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 61: UAE Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Screw
Propellers by Segment - Screw Propellers - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 62: UAE Historic Review for Screw Propellers by Segment -
Screw Propellers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 63: Rest of Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Screw Propellers by Segment - Screw Propellers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 64: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for Screw
Propellers by Segment - Screw Propellers Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

AFRICA
Screw Propellers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Africa for 2022 (E)
Table 65: Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Screw Propellers by Segment - Screw Propellers - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 66: Africa Historic Review for Screw Propellers by
Segment - Screw Propellers Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032843/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


