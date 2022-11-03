U.S. markets close in 3 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,735.81
    -23.88 (-0.64%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,074.39
    -73.37 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,417.09
    -107.70 (-1.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,785.03
    -4.10 (-0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.85
    -1.15 (-1.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,628.70
    -21.30 (-1.29%)
     

  • Silver

    19.39
    -0.21 (-1.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9749
    -0.0070 (-0.71%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1510
    +0.0920 (+2.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1165
    -0.0226 (-1.98%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.3520
    +0.6500 (+0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,262.91
    -130.64 (-0.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    481.39
    -3.28 (-0.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,184.97
    +40.83 (+0.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,663.39
    -15.53 (-0.06%)
     

The global scrubber system market is projected to grow from USD 5.0 billion in 2022 to USD 6.7 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.1%, from 2022 to 2027

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Air pollution prevention policies and laws enforced by government to protect environment, rapid industrialization in major countries, and global increase in maritime activities are the major driving factor for scrubber system market.

New York, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Scrubber System Market by Type, End-User, Application, Orientation - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05404398/?utm_source=GNW

Wet scrubber system: The largest segment of the scrubber system market, by product type “
Based on product type, the scrubber system market has been split into wet scrubber system, and dry scrubber system.Wet scrubber system were estimated to account for a larger share of the scrubber system market in 2021.

The rising emission of greenhouse gases from electricity generation, and industries, making wet scrubber system ideal for such applications.

Oil & Gas segment is expected to emerge as the second largest segment based on end-user industry
By end user industry, the scrubber system market has been segmented into marine, oil & gas, metal & mining, power generation, chemical & petrochemical, food, beverage, & agriculture, glass, pharmaceutical, water & wastewater treatment, and others.Oil & gas segment is expected to be the second largest segment during the forecast period.

Intesive application of natural gas and oil scrubber to favour the market growth.

Gaseous/Chemical Cleaning segment is expected to emerge as the largest segment based on application
By application, the scrubber system market has been segmented into gaseous/chemical cleaning, and particulate cleaning.Gaseous/chemical cleaning segment is expected to be the largest segment during the forecast period.

Need for removing SOx and NOx emissions from industries will drive the market segment.

Europe is expected to be the second largest market during the forecast period.
Europe is expected to be the second-fastest growing market due to the increasing maritime trade and growth of shipbuilding industry, and strict emission norms and ban of open-loop scrubbers will create a demand for closed-loop scrubbers in the region.

Breakdown of Primaries:
In-depth interviews have been conducted with various key industry participants, subject-matter experts, C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants, among other experts, to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, as well as to assess future market prospects. The distribution of primary interviews is as follows:
• By Company Type: Tier 1- 65%, Tier 2- 24%and Tier 3- 11%
• By Designation: C-Level- 30%, Managers- 25%, and Others- 45%

By Region: North America- 27%, Europe- 20%, Asia Pacific- 33%, the Middle East & Africa- 8%, and South America- 12%
Note: Others includes product engineers, product specialists, and engineering leads.
Note: The tiers of the companies are defined on the basis of their total revenues as of 2021. Tier 1: > USD 1 billion, Tier 2: From USD 500 million to USD 1 billion, and Tier 3: < USD 500 million

The scrubber system market is dominated by a few major players that have a wide regional presence. The leading players in the scrubber system market are Alfa Laval (Sweden), Wartsila (Finland), GEA (Germany), Babcock & Wilcox (US), and Valmet (Finland).

Research Coverage:
The report defines, describes, and forecasts the global scrubber system market, by product type, end-user industry, application, orientation, and region.It also offers a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market.

The report provides a comprehensive review of the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.It also covers various important aspects of the market.

These include an analysis of the competitive landscape, market dynamics, market estimates, in terms of value, and future trends in the scrubber system market.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report
1. The report identifies and addresses the key markets for scrubber system, which would help equipment manufacturers review the growth in demand.
2. The report helps system providers understand the pulse of the market and provides insights into drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.
3. The report will help key players understand the strategies of their competitors better and help them in making better strategic decisions.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05404398/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • State attorneys general sue to block Albertsons’ $4 billion dividend payout

    The attorneys general of California, Illinois and the District of Columbia are suing Albertsons in an effort to stop the grocery chain from paying a nearly $4 billion dividend to its shareholders.

  • China locks down area around iPhone factory, DuPont cancels Rogers deal, Ohio sues Dollar General

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down top business headlines on China lockdowns, DuPont's merger with Rogers, and an Ohio lawsuit filed against Dollar General.

  • Could This Major Development Be a Game Changer for Altria Stock?

    Maybe the third time will be the charm for Altria Group (NYSE: MO), which is taking the field again in electronic cigarettes after entering into a joint venture with Japan Tobacco (OTC: JAPAF) to co-market new reduced-risk products. After its ownership stake in Juul Labs went up in smoke and its partnership with Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM) was blocked by patent violations, this new deal could represent Altria's best shot at becoming a player again in the space. Altria and Japan Tobacco are forming Horizon Innovations, a joint venture 75% owned by the U.S. cigarette maker and 25% owned by its Japanese counterpart, that will oversee U.S. commercialization of any products either company develops.

  • Apple said to join 'hiring freeze' club. Here are the other members.

    Apple Inc. has paused all hiring and won't be onboarding new employees possibly through next September, the end of the Cupertino-based tech titan's fiscal year, according to a report in Insider.

  • Netflix and Disney+ Will Soon Air Ads. Roku Has Bad News for Them.

    Roku's warning could cast a shadow over the launch of Netflix and Disney+ advertising-supported tiers.

  • New York City’s new salary transparency law reveals what Amazon, JPMorgan, and other companies are paying

    Some job openings have wide ranges that are already angering applicants.

  • Wall Street doubts if Boeing can hit ambitious 2025 targets

    "We think there will be a healthy level of skepticism as to whether Boeing can actually hit these targets, especially over the next year or so as supply chain issues are likely to remain a challenge," Vertical Research Partners analyst Robert Stallard said. Boeing at its first public investor meeting since 2016 said it expects to deliver 800 commercial jets at least by 2025, pegging the MAX and 787 production per month at 50 and 10, respectively. "On the supply side, (production targets) will require a significant ramp up from the castings/forgings suppliers, which was a challenge even prior to the pandemic, and remains even more of a challenge today," Credit Suisse analyst Scott Deuschle said.

  • McDonald's Sales Jump Nearly 10%: Is the Stock a Buy?

    McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) continues to carve out market share in spite of recent price hikes. The fast-food giant enjoyed its ninth straight quarter of comparable sales growth, with global sales increasing almost 10% year over year. With nearly 40,000 locations across more than 100 countries, McDonald's leads the world in fast-food retail.

  • IBM Launches New Software to Break Down Data Silos and Streamline Planning and Analytics

    IBM (NYSE: IBM) has announced new software designed to help enterprises break down data and analytics silos so they can make data-driven decisions quickly and navigate unpredictable disruptions. IBM Business Analytics Enterprise is a suite of business intelligence planning, budgeting, reporting, forecasting, and dashboard capabilities that provides users with a robust view of data sources across their entire business. Along with IBM Planning Analytics with Watson and IBM Cognos Analytics with Wa

  • Gas Exporter Sempra Infrastructure to Build New U.S. LNG Plant

    The project is the first phase of Port Arthur LNG, a roughly $10.5 billion export facility in Texas that would start delivering cargoes around 2027, potentially adding much-needed supplies of liquefied gas to global markets.

  • Three attorneys general file lawsuit seeking to block Albertsons' $4 billion payout

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -The attorneys general of Washington D.C., California and Illinois filed a lawsuit on Wednesday in a federal court seeking to block grocer Albertsons' $4 billion dividend payout to shareholders before the closing of its proposed merger with rival Kroger Co. The lawsuit was filed under seal in the U.S. district court for the District of Columbia, he said.

  • California’s Natural-Gas Bans Push Largest Gas Utility to Find a New Strategy

    Southern California Gas Co. will need to spend billions to repurpose its system for a future with fewer gas customers.

  • Gasoline Prices Are Dropping but Truckers Can’t Catch a Break

    U.S. supplies of diesel used in freight transportation and agriculture have declined dramatically, keeping prices for the fuel high.

  • IPhone Supply Chain Takes Hit From Xi’s Covid-Zero Enforcers

    (Bloomberg) -- With little warning, China locked down the world’s largest iPhone factory on Wednesday, declaring the zone around the Zhengzhou Foxconn Technology Group complex off-limits to combat a local Covid-19 outbreak. It’s the last thing Apple Inc. needed.Most Read from BloombergMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsPowell Sees Higher Peak for Rates, Path to Slow Tempo of HikesHow a Mysterious China Screenshot Spurred $450 Billion RallyLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Ja

  • Equitrans CEO said company, partners committed to completing Mountain Valley Pipeline

    Equitrans Midstream CEO Thomas Karam said Tuesday the company remained committed to building "through one path or another" the controversial $6.6 billion Mountain Valley Pipeline, whose in-service date could slip further behind depending on court rulings and permitting. Karam told Wall Street analysts during the company's third-quarter earnings call that Equitrans (NYSE: ETRN) and its partners remained confident and fully committed to the 303-mile natural gas pipeline through West Virginia and Virginia. Equitrans had before recent setbacks targeted the end of summer 2023 as the latest in-service date, five years after its original date of 2018.

  • Tesla’s China Shipments Fall as Price Cuts and Covid Create Problems

    The EV company shipped 71,704 vehicles from its Shanghai plant in October. That is up year over year and a record to start a quarter, but down from September.

  • Russia turns to Japan for used car imports as domestic production slumps

    With Russia's domestic car industry smarting from the impact of Western sanctions, sales of used cars are leading a relative resurgence, with Japan accounting for more than three quarters of those imported, according to data shared with Reuters. Sales of new cars produced in Russia have slumped since Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in late February, with sanctions limiting access to parts and several foreign producers suspending operations in the country. Their withdrawal, along with the stronger rouble has pushed up demand for used cars from Asia, with logistical challenges partially to blame for prices being about 10% higher in September than the start of the year, the central bank said late last month.

  • Alibaba Cloud rolls out more than 300 AI models via new open source platform

    Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology backbone of Alibaba Group Holding, on Thursday launched an open-source Model-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform with more than 300 ready-to-use artificial intelligence (AI) models. At the company's cloud unit annual conference that opened Thursday, Alibaba said its ModelScope platform of AI models is available to global developers and researchers. The models cover various fields from computer vision to natural language processing. The move marks the latest effort

  • 11 Best Mineral Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 11 best mineral stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Mineral Stocks To Buy Now. As the global economy rebounded from the COVID-19 pandemic in the second half of 2020, the metals and mining sector was a beneficiary of […]

  • Starbucks Q4 earnings preview: Here's what to expect

    Starbucks is expected to report its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday after market close