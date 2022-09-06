The Global Scuba Diving Equipment Market is expected to grow by $ 618.6 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.78% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Scuba Diving Equipment Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the scuba diving equipment market and it is poised to grow by $ 618. 6 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.

78% during the forecast period. Our report on the scuba diving equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by health benefits, an increased number of water pools, growing tourism, and improving infrastructure and safety.

The scuba diving equipment market analysis includes the distribution channel and product segments and geographic landscape.



The scuba diving equipment market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Product

• Bags and apparel

• Rebreathers and regulators

• Diving computers and gauges

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the surge in innovative scuba diving equipment as one of the prime reasons driving the scuba diving equipment market growth during the next few years. Also, improved marketing strategies by vendors and a rise in demand for eco-friendly scuba diving equipment will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the scuba diving equipment market covers the following areas:

• Scuba diving equipment market sizing

• Scuba diving equipment market forecast

• Scuba diving equipment market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading scuba diving equipment market vendors that include Apollo Sports USA Inc, Aqualung America Inc, AQUATEC DUTON INDUSTRY CO LTD, BEUCHAT INTERNATIONAL S.A.S, Cressi Sub Spa, Dive Rite, Diversco Supply, Diving Unlimited International Inc., H2Odyssey, HEAD Sport GmbH, Henderson Sport Group, Huish Outdoors, IST SPORTS CORP., Johnson Outdoors Inc., Marquee Brands, Ocean Reef Group, Poseidon Diving Systems AB, SEACSUB Spa, Shearwater Research Inc, and Tsun Kuang Hardware Mfg. Co. Ltd. Also, the scuba diving equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

