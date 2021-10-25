Global SDN Orchestration Market to Reach $117.27 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Increase in demand for cloud services, rise in network infrastructure, and technological developments in SDN orchestration propel the SDN orchestration market growth. The COVID-19 outbreak has positively impacted the growth of the SDN orchestration market, as these technologies help enterprises to address the huge capacity demand for mobile traffic. Most networks witnessed around 30–45% rise over a year in global internet traffic.

Portland,OR, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global SDN orchestration market generated $1.45 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $117.27 billion by 2030, manifesting a CAGR of 56.30% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market size, future estimations, emerging and current trends, and key players.

Rise in demand for cloud services, technological developments in SDN orchestration, and developed and expanded network infrastructure propel the global SDN orchestration market growth. On the other hand, concerns related to safety and security hinder the market progress. On the contrary, rise of 5G technology will offer many market opportunities in the future.

COVID-19 scenario:

Since the pandemic, there is increase in the need to make sure that internet infrastructures are capable enough and have the capacity to deliver services with high performance through increased traffic demand. Hence, service providers have made huge investments in SDN and network function virtualization.

The COVID-19 pandemic has provided opportunities for the software-defined networking market players as businesses across the world have adopted SD-WAN to support work-from-home scenarios.

Companies have shifted to SD-WAN to take leverage of multiple broadband connections and create safe performing connections. SDN solutions help meet growing networking demands created due to the pandemic.

The report segments the global SDN orchestration market on the basis of organization size, component, application, end use, and region.

Based on the end use, the telecom service providers segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain the lead throughout the forecast period. The same segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 57.2% from 2021 to 2030. The report also covers the cloud service providers segment.

Based on application, the IT & telecom segment contributed to the highest market share in 2020, contributing to around one-third of the total market share, and is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the manufacturing segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 63.9% from 2021-2030.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain dominance throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 58.0% during the forecast period.

Key players of the global SDN orchestration market analyzed in the research include Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, Nokia Corporation, Juniper Networks, Inc., Ciena Corporation, Anuta Networks International LL, NEC Corporation, Zymr, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., and Qualitest Group.

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

