U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,201.62
    +34.03 (+0.82%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,548.53
    +318.19 (+0.93%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,632.84
    +50.42 (+0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,241.42
    +0.05 (+0.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.93
    +0.22 (+0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.20
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    27.41
    -0.07 (-0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2064
    +0.0055 (+0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5610
    -0.0230 (-1.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3891
    -0.0016 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.0950
    -0.0940 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,257.30
    -622.81 (-1.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,468.60
    -2.81 (-0.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,076.17
    +36.87 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,331.37
    +518.77 (+1.80%)
     

Global Sealants Market (2021 to 2028) - by Sealant Type, End-user and Region

·6 min read

DUBLIN, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Sealants Market 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

According to this report, the global market for sealants is likely to display a CAGR of 5.45% (by revenue) and 4.27% (by volume), through the years 2021-2028.

Factors such as applications in the construction industry, paired with the automotive industry's demand, are majorly driving the sealants market's growth worldwide. Additionally, the widening application of sealants in the medical industry and the rise in usage from the aircraft & aerospace industry, are opening several opportunities for the market to leverage to reach its anticipated growth.

However, the fluctuating prices of raw materials are among the restraining factors significantly weighing down the sealants market's progress on a global scale.

REGIONAL OUTLOOK

The global sealants market covers North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa regions.

Asia-Pacific is estimated to become the fastest-evolving market for sealants during the assessed years 2021-2028. India, China, and Japan, are likely to majorly contribute to the studied market's growth in this region. For instance, over the years, China and India have observed tremendous growth in automotive production, owing to technology transfer in the industry from the western countries, further influencing the demand for sealants for multiple applications. Additionally, India has a robust chemical industry, which is strengthening the production of sealants.

Furthermore, rising economies, surging infrastructural activities, and rapid urbanization, are largely stimulating the application of sealants, thereby supporting the expansion of the sealants market across the APAC region.

COMPETITIVE OUTLOOK

The well-known companies thriving in the sealants market are Dow Chemical Company, ITW Performance Polymers, General Sealants Inc, Uniseal Inc, Arkema SA, Sika AG, Avery Dennison Corporation, HB Fuller Company, RPM International Inc, BASF SE, Henkel Ag & Co KGaA, 3M Company, Huntsman Corporation, and Pidilite Industries Limited.

3M company is a technology company manufacturing a wide range of innovative products, such as adhesives, tapes, filtration products, home care products, consumer office tapes & adhesives, and surgical supplies, among others. It provides its products to various industries, including industrial, health care, and consumers. The company has its operations spread across multiple regions, such as the Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, North America, and the Middle East and Africa. It has its headquarter in Minnesota, the United States.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Global Sealants Market - Summary

2. Industry Outlook
2.1. Impact of Covid-19 on Sealants Market
2.2. Key Insights
2.2.1. Continual R&D Activities Resulting in New Types of Sealants
2.2.2. Applications of Sealants in Transportation
2.2.3. Emergence of Nanoengineered Sealants
2.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
2.3.1. Threat of New Entrants
2.3.2. Threat of Substitute
2.3.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers
2.3.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
2.3.5. Threat of Competitive Rivalry
2.4. Market Attractiveness Index
2.5. Vendor Scorecard
2.6. Key Market Strategies
2.6.1. Acquisitions
2.6.2. Product Launch
2.6.3. Partnership & Agreement
2.6.4. Business Expansion
2.7. Market Drivers
2.7.1. Applications in Construction Industry
2.7.2. Demand from Automotive Industry
2.8. Market Restraints
2.8.1. Fluctuating Prices of Raw Materials
2.9. Market Opportunities
2.9.1. Widening Applications in Medical Industry
2.9.2. Rise in Usage from Aircraft & Aerospace Industry

3. Global Sealants Market Outlook - by Sealant Type (In Terms of Value: $ Million & in Terms of Volume: Kiloton)
3.1. Silicone
3.2. Polyurethane
3.3. Acrylic
3.4. Polyvinyl Acetate
3.5. Other Sealant Types

4. Global Sealants Market Outlook - by End-User (In Terms of Value: $ Million & in Terms of Volume: Kiloton)
4.1. Construction
4.2. Automotive
4.3. Packaging
4.4. Assembly
4.5. Pressure Sensitive Tapes
4.6. Consumer Electronics
4.7. Other End-Users

5. Global Sealants Market - Regional Outlook (In Terms of Value: $ Million & in Terms of Volume: Kiloton)
5.1. North America
5.1.1. Market by Sealant Type
5.1.2. Market by End-User
5.1.3. Country Analysis
5.1.3.1. United States
5.1.3.2. Canada
5.2. Europe
5.2.1. Market by Sealant Type
5.2.2. Market by End-User
5.2.3. Country Analysis
5.2.3.1. United Kingdom
5.2.3.2. Germany
5.2.3.3. France
5.2.3.4. Spain
5.2.3.5. Italy
5.2.3.6. Russia
5.2.3.7. Rest of Europe
5.3. Asia-Pacific
5.3.1. Market by Sealant Type
5.3.2. Market by End-User
5.3.3. Country Analysis
5.3.3.1. China
5.3.3.2. Japan
5.3.3.3. India
5.3.3.4. South Korea
5.3.3.5. Asean Countries
5.3.3.6. Australia & New Zealand
5.3.3.7. Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4. Latin America
5.4.1. Market by Sealant Type
5.4.2. Market by End-User
5.4.3. Country Analysis
5.4.3.1. Brazil
5.4.3.2. Mexico
5.4.3.3. Rest of Latin America
5.5. Middle East and Africa
5.5.1. Market by Sealant Type
5.5.2. Market by End-User
5.5.3. Country Analysis
5.5.3.1. United Arab Emirates
5.5.3.2. Saudi Arabia
5.5.3.3. Turkey
5.5.3.4. South Africa
5.5.3.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa

6. Competitive Landscape
6.1. 3M Company
6.2. Arkema Sa
6.3. Avery Dennison Corporation
6.4. Basf Se
6.5. Dow Chemical Company
6.6. General Sealants Inc
6.7. Hb Fuller Company
6.8. Henkel AG & Co Kgaa
6.9. Huntsman Corporation
6.10. ITW Performance Polymers
6.11. Momentive Performance Materials Inc (Mpm)
6.12. Pidilite Industries Limited
6.13. RPM International Inc
6.14. Sika AG
6.15. Uniseal Inc

7. Research Methodology & Scope
7.1. Research Scope & Deliverables
7.2. Sources of Data
7.3. Research Methodology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/amt6nk

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-sealants-market-2021-to-2028---by-sealant-type-end-user-and-region-301285667.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Lufthansa unit Swiss International to cut jobs, planes and flights

    Lufthansa subsidiary Swiss is cutting its fleet by 15% and its workforce by up to 780 more people, the airline said on Thursday, as it responds to the collapse in passenger numbers caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The airline, which received loan guarantees from the Swiss government worth 1.275 billion Swiss francs ($1.40 billion) last year, said it expects a 20% decrease in demand over the medium term, making restructuring unavoidable. It saw its passenger numbers plunge 90% in the first quarter of 2021, pushing it into a operating loss of 201 million Swiss francs.

  • Bezos Sells $2.5 Billion of Amazon and Signals More Coming

    (Bloomberg) -- Jeff Bezos sold about $2.5 billion of Amazon.com Inc. stock, his first big disposal this year after offloading more than $10 billion worth of shares in 2020.Bezos sold around 739,000 shares this week under a pre-arranged trading plan, according to U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings. He plans to sell as many as 2 million shares, according to a separate filing.The world’s richest person continues to hold more than 10% of Amazon.com, the primary source of his $191.3 billion fortune, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.In the 15 years after Amazon.com went public in 1997, Bezos sold about a fifth of the online retailer for roughly $2 billion. The value of his stake has ballooned in recent years to such an extent that he can now sell relatively small amounts for billions of dollars.Amazon stock is little changed this year after rallying 76% in 2020 as the Covid-19 pandemic kept people away from physical stores and encouraged online shopping.The Amazon founder has used stock sales to fund rocket company Blue Origin, while he’s committed $10 billion to the “Bezos Earth Fund” to help counter the effects of climate change.The rocket maker said Wednesday it has set July 20 for its first mission carrying people to space and plans to auction off one seat on its New Shepard rocket.Bezos would be far richer if it weren’t for his divorce from MacKenzie Scott. She received a 4% stake in Amazon as part of the split and quickly became one of the world’s most important philanthropists.(Updates with Blue Origin plans in seventh paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bezos Sells $2.5 Billion of Amazon and Signals More Coming

    (Bloomberg) -- Jeff Bezos sold about $2.5 billion of Amazon.com Inc. stock, his first big disposal this year after offloading more than $10 billion worth of shares in 2020.Bezos sold around 739,000 shares this week under a pre-arranged trading plan, according to U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings. He plans to sell as many as 2 million shares, according to a separate filing.The world’s richest person continues to hold more than 10% of Amazon.com, the primary source of his $191.3 billion fortune, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.In the 15 years after Amazon.com went public in 1997, Bezos sold about a fifth of the online retailer for roughly $2 billion. The value of his stake has ballooned in recent years to such an extent that he can now sell relatively small amounts for billions of dollars.Amazon stock is little changed this year after rallying 76% in 2020 as the Covid-19 pandemic kept people away from physical stores and encouraged online shopping.The Amazon founder has used stock sales to fund rocket company Blue Origin, while he’s committed $10 billion to the “Bezos Earth Fund” to help counter the effects of climate change.The rocket maker said Wednesday it has set July 20 for its first mission carrying people to space and plans to auction off one seat on its New Shepard rocket.Bezos would be far richer if it weren’t for his divorce from MacKenzie Scott. She received a 4% stake in Amazon as part of the split and quickly became one of the world’s most important philanthropists.(Updates with Blue Origin plans in seventh paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Cathie Wood’s Ark Battered by Selloff, Worst Run of Outflows

    (Bloomberg) -- The selloff that’s tearing through high-valuation tech shares has battered Cathie Wood’s flagship ETF.The ARK Innovation exchange-traded fund (ARKK) dropped for a seventh straight day Wednesday in its longest slide in nearly two and a half years. After surging roughly 150% in 2020 thanks to a string of prescient bets on Tesla Inc. and stay-at-home tech darlings, the negative stats are starting to add up.ARKK, which edged lower in early trading on Thursday, is down more than 10% for the year and investors are piling into protection against more losses. Put volume hit 190,000 Tuesday, the most in six weeks and the fourth-most on record. The latest data show outflows for a sixth consecutive day, the longest streak since the fund launched in 2014.The slide comes with many of the fund’s top holdings caught up in a rotation out of highly-valued tech companies. Investors have turned on the likes of Zoom Video Communications Inc., Roku Inc. and Teladoc Health Inc. -- all top 10 holdings in ARKK. Once coveted for the promise of strong future profit growth, the specter of inflation now makes stretched valuations harder to justify after robust earnings from tech giants failed to revive investor interest.“Investors got a visceral reminder last week that the tech titans have not only surging earnings, but also reasonable valuations,” said Mike Bailey, director of research at FBB Capital Partners. “The relative attractiveness of the big five tech stocks might be making hyper growth stocks, such as those in ARKK, look even more expensive, as we see sentiment fade.”ARKK outflows over the six-day streak total about $785 million, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. In April, the $21 billion fund saw its first monthly net outflow since October 2019. Ark Investment Management didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.“This thing was a hot hot, go go momentum play,” said Mike Zigmont, head of research and trading at Harvest Volatility Management. “It’s not like everyone is in the poor house all of a sudden,” he added. But “you have a lot of shareholders who don’t think it’s as wonderful as the prior generations, and that’s going to represent a sentiment shift.”The speculative corners of the market kept bleeding on Wednesday, with newly minted shares and unprofitable technology firms slumping. A seven-day selling streak has driven the Renaissance IPO ETF below its March trough, reaching the lowest level since November.Meanwhile, a basket of unprofitable tech firms suffered a similar stretch of losses. After a 2.5% slump Wednesday, the fund has extended a decline from its February peak to 31%.The carnage contrasts with the buoyancy in the broader market, where the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced to a record Wednesday while the S&P 500 hovered near an all-time high.“My real fear, though, is that the high growth areas represented by the Ark funds and many similar funds are in danger of breaking down and potentially creating waterfall-type declines,” said Andrew Adams at Saut Strategy. “It’s not going to be a great look if these more speculative areas collectively start to break down beneath them.”(Updates with latest flow data, Thursday trading.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • What investors need to do to combat inflation

    It's been a long time since inflation posed a potential problem for investors, and some strategists have some ideas how to defend a portfolio against it.

  • Sanjeev Gupta Agrees to $278 Million White Oak Loan for U.K. Steel Firms

    (Bloomberg) -- Sanjeev Gupta’s U.K. steelmaking business has reached terms on a 200 million-pound ($278 million) loan from White Oak Global Advisors LLC.The loan will be subject to due diligence and the approval of Credit Suisse Group AG, according to a person familiar with the matter. The Swiss bank has a claim on the business through financing provided by Greensill Capital and repackaged into its funds.The working capital facility would allow Gupta’s steel businesses to increase production and take advantage of record steel prices, the person said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private.The loan would be a potential lifeline for Gupta’s GFG Alliance, which is fighting for survival after the collapse of its biggest lender Greensill Capital. Earlier this week, Gupta agreed another loan for his primary steel business in Australia, which includes the Whyalla mill.White Oak declined to comment.Gupta’s U.K. steel business owes Greensill $769 million, according to a March 2021 GFG presentation seen by Bloomberg. The loan from White Oak would not be used to refinance that debt, the person familiar said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Underpinned by Dovish Fed Member Comments, Capped by Strong Data

    Investors appear unwilling to give up until there is definitive proof that the Fed is getting ready to begin tapering its bond purchases.

  • Qatar Orders Arrest of Finance Minister Over Misuse of Funds

    (Bloomberg) -- Qatar’s prosecutor ordered the arrest of Finance Minister Ali Sharif Al-Emadi to question him over alleged abuse of power and misuse of public funds, a state-run news agency said.The country’s ruling emir said he’d relieved Al-Emadi of his office and entrusted his duties to the current Minister of Commerce and Industry, Ali Al Kuwari, according to an announcement released hours after arrest was made public.Al-Emadi was named finance minister a day after Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani took over leadership of the country in June 2013, and has held the role since. The prosecutor has launched an investigation, Qatar News Agency said Thursday. No further details were immediately available.The arrest was unusual, because allegations of criminal conduct by senior state officials or members of ruling families in the Gulf are typically addressed behind closed doors. Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s declared anti-corruption drive in 2017, which targeted royals and businesspeople, was an exception.Qatar’s dollar bonds held on to most of their earlier gains following the news, with the yield on the securities due 2050 down about 4 basis points to 3.4%. The country’s stock market had already closed for the weekend.Board PositionsAl-Emadi had been a stalwart of Qatar’s financial system, helping to transform Qatar National Bank from a local champion into the region’s biggest lender as its chief executive from 2007 to 2013. He still serves as chairman of the bank’s board, and is also president of the executive board of Qatar Airways, and on the board of Qatar Investment Authority, the country’s sovereign wealth fund.The Financial Times reported that allegations against him concern bribery and commissions related to government contracts, citing a person in Doha who the newspaper said was briefed on the investigation but didn’t name. The investigation is centered on his conduct as minister, and not his other positions, it said.More recently, amid speculation that Al-Emadi had fallen out of favor, he was replaced as chairman of the Qatar Financial Centre -- a platform through which most foreign financial firms working in the country are registered and among agencies that encourage foreign investment.Al Emadi has been regarded as a budget-conscious finance chief, reluctant to raise excess debt even though Qatar’s bond yields are among the lowest in developing economies.At the same time, he’s overseen heavy spending in preparation for the 2022 FIFA World Cup that Qatar is to host. Bloomberg Intelligence estimates the country will plow $300 billion into infrastructure projects ahead of the soccer tournament.(Updates with allocation of duties in second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Aston Martin's first SUV attracts new buyers

    Aston Martin sales have surged as consumers flocked to buy a new SUV from the troubled luxury car maker. The business sold 1,353 cars in the first three months of 2021, more than double the 578 sales it made a year earlier. Around half of the cars sold this year were its DBX model, a 4x4 which costs at least £158,000. Revenue jumped 153pc to £224m and pre-tax losses more than halved to £42m. The sales are a boost for executive chairman Lawrence Stroll, a billionaire motoring enthusiast who took charge of Aston in January 2020 after mounting losses and a brutal run of share price performance. Mr Stroll has bet the company's future on the success of the DBX, insisting it would prove popular with drivers seeikng an ultra-high end SUV. The strongest demand in the first quarter came from China where sales jumped 900pc, Mr Stroll said. He said there is far more appetite for SUVs than sports cars in the Chinese market, where 20pc of buyers are female. Losses were reduced by what Mr Stroll described as an expensive but necessary decision to clear unsold stock languishing in forecourts. Aston now only builds cars to order, and expects to sell 6,000 vehicles this year.

  • Bitcoin will eventually hit '$1 million a coin,' CoinDesk editor predicts

    As investor interest in cryptocurrency spikes, bitcoin could rise to $1 million over the next five years, one expert told Yahoo Finance Live.

  • BOE’s Bailey Says Only Buy Crypto If Ready to Lose It All

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey issued a stark warning to those investing in cryptocurrencies: “Buy them only if you’re prepared to lose all your money.”‘In response to a question about financial stability, Bailey said the central bank was well positioned to respond to any threats that might arise. However, he objected to the use of the phrase cryptocurrency and took the opportunity to push back on their growing popularity.“I’m afraid crypto and currency are two words that don’t go together for me,” he said at a press conference Thursday. “They have no intrinsic value.”Bailey has long been dismissive of the assets, and his comments follow yet another period of speculative excesses for a market Nouriel Roubini once described as the “mother of all bubbles.”While in the past, trillions of dollars in stimulus by governments and central banks might have triggered a rush into gold for the inflation-wary and risky stocks for the intrepid, a deluge of cash this time round is flooding into the crypto market. It’s even pushed up the price of digital tokens previously considered a joke, like Dogecoin.The BOE last month said it would join forces with the U.K. Treasury to weigh the potential creation of its own central bank digital currency, joining authorities from China to Sweden exploring the next big step in the future of money. If approved, the U.K.’s digital currency would exist alongside cash and bank deposits, rather than replacing them, they said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Ark Slammed Again as Riskiest Tech Bets Blow Past Lifelines

    (Bloomberg) -- The highest-flying tech names are getting no help from one of the sector’s usual lifelines amid a fierce selloff that’s showing few signs of slowing.Plunging U.S. real yields -- which strip out the effects of inflation -- failed to stem a 2.9% fall in Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation exchange-traded fund (ARKK) Thursday, now in the midst of its worst stretch since 2018. Drops in the likes of Twilio Inc., Zoom Video Communications Inc. and Roku Inc. dragged down the ETF, even as the mega-cap Nasdaq 100 rallied for the first time this week.The break-apart in riskier tech and real rates is a sea change in a relationship that’s held through much of the past year. With bonds offering a negative rate of return after stripping out inflation, speculative tech and growth have flourished as investors hunt for yield. That the decoupling is happening at a time when a standard explanation for weakness in equities is “concern about inflation” shows the challenges of assigning cause and effect to a market where everything from retail day-traders to options-fomented hedging is acting on prices.“Even though the bond market is suggesting that tech should be doing better, commodities are what the equity market is listening to and that is causing less of a bid for technology,” said Matt Miskin, co-chief investment strategist at John Hancock Investment Management. “Commodities are whispering in the ear of the equity market and saying inflation is coming.”A surge in everything from copper to corn prices has pushed the Bloomberg Commodity Spot Index to its highest level in almost a decade. Meanwhile, 2-year breakevens touched the highest level since 2008 on Wednesday. The market’s sensitivity to a potential rise in rates was on display this week, with the Nasdaq 100 careening lower after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said interest rates may have to rise moderately to keep the economy from overheating -- a point she later walked back.ARKK has bled about $785 million in outflows over the past six days, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Amid the carnage, hedge funds sold technology shares for seven straight days, cutting their exposure to the lowest since December, prime broker data compiled by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. show.Retail investors have also absorbed blows after chasing momentum into the high flyers like green energy and electronic-vehicle stocks. Plug Power Inc. tumbled 7.1% Thursday after a 973% surge in 2020. Xpeng Inc., a Chinese maker of electric cars, dropped 5.8% for its eighth decline in nine days.A Goldman Sachs basket of retail favorites has fallen five straight weeks, the longest losing streak in data going back to July 2018. That’s a turnaround from earlier this year, when a Reddit-driven rally in meme stocks like GameStop Corp. handed the retail crowd a win against some short sellers.As growth gets hit, cyclically-oriented sectors -- those with earnings viewed as being more tied to economic swings -- have pulled ahead. The financial and energy sectors have rallied 3.6% and 6.9% so far this week, respectively, putting both on track for their strongest showings since March.“With the data continuing to suggest a faster than expected recovery, the recovery/reflation trade is winning and expensive growth becomes a source of funds,” said Dan Suzuki, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s deputy chief investment officer. “The rising inflation expectations indicate that people’s confidence in the reflation trade is picking up.”(Updates with closing prices throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GBP/USD Price Forecast – British Pound Has Noisy Day as MPC Announces Tapering

    The British pound has been very noisy on Thursday as the Monetary Policy Committee announced that it was going to taper some of its bond purchases.

  • The great exit: central banks line up to taper emergency stimulus

    The Bank of England's decision on Thursday to slow the pace of its bond-buying makes it the second central bank from a G7 economy to begin the slow exit from pandemic-era money-printing stimulus schemes. The big three of central banking - the U.S. Federal Reserve, European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan - won't officially pare stimulus for a while. The Bank of Canada's C$1 billion ($806 million) cut to its weekly bond-buying programme last month highlights the next phase is about slowing hefty asset purchases.

  • Taiwan's Foxconn forms semiconductor JV with Yageo

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan's Foxconn said on Wednesday it has formed a joint venture with Yageo Corp to expand its presence in the semiconductor industry, as a global chip shortage rattles producers of goods from cars to electronics. The supply bottleneck has led to production cuts and warnings of supply chain disruption from manufacturers across the world this year. Electronics manufacturing conglomerate Foxconn, which counts tech giants such as Apple among its top clients, said in a statement the two companies will set up a new firm in Taiwan called XSemi Corporation.

  • Zambia Shuts Seized Copper Mine as Prices Soar Toward Record

    (Bloomberg) -- Zambia said a lack of capital halted production at a copper mine it seized from Indian billionaire Anil Agarwal’s Vedanta Resources Ltd., a development the operator disputed.The standstill at Konkola Deep, a high-grade underground pit that also contains cobalt, was triggered by a shortage of funds to develop new mining areas, said Barnaby Mulenga, permanent secretary in the Ministry of Mines. The lack of capital is also curbing output at other operations of Konkola Copper Mines Plc, which was placed under provisional liquidation in 2019 after the government alleged Vedanta lied about expansion plans and paid too little tax.KCM said on Thursday that Konkola Deep is still operating. Higher copper prices will also make it economical to open up new mining areas, it said in a statement.The developments at KCM come as copper surged back above $10,000 a ton, with the reopening of major industrial economies sparking a commodities rally. Africa’s No. 2 copper producer is reliant on exports of the metal, but production at Konkola Deep may only resume after the resolution of a legal arbitration with Vedanta opens the way for new investment, Mulenga said.“This demand for copper will only get higher and the sooner these issues are resolved there is still an opportunity to exploit this resource,” Mulenga said. “This is a giant which is sleeping and we remain positive that it will be mined at some point.”Zambia Plan to Sell Billionaire’s Mines Stuck in Legal Mire Mulenga said KCM’s current challenges result from Vedanta failing to complete underground works that would have allowed more ore to be extracted from Konkola Deep. The flagship mine in Zambia’s Copperbelt requires most of the $1.2 billion needed to turn KCM around, he said.Vedanta, which has denied the government’s allegations, said it was “saddened” to hear about the production halt at Konkola Deep. The company said it had invested more than $1.7 billion in KCM and had planned to spend a further $1.5 billion to make the operations profitable.Last month, employees of more than 30 contractors at KCM stopped work and staged protests over workers’ grievances.The mounting problems at KCM highlight the political risks as President Edgar Lungu’s government seeks a greater share of mining revenues ahead of elections this year. While Zambia’s copper production rose to a record last year, that didn’t prevent the nation from defaulting on its external debt.Zambia also plans to sell a majority stake in Mopani Copper Mines Plc after acquiring the operations from Glencore Plc, Mulenga said earlier this year. The government wants to raise about $300 million to expand output and pay off the $1.5 billion it owes the commodities giant.A Copper Mining Lesson From Zambia: History Repeats Itself (Updates with comment from KCM in third paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ECB to inspect loans to shadow banks after Greensill, Archegos fiascos

    The European Central Bank will take a closer look at bank loans to lightly regulated investment funds and specialised lenders after the spectacular collapses of Archegos Capital Management and Greensill, top ECB supervisor Andrea Enria told Reuters. Regulators have long worried about the rise of so-called shadow banking, or lending by entities outside the traditional banking sector that are not subject to the same scrutiny as the mainstream banks they often borrow from. The area has come under sharper scrutiny following the demise this year of supply-chain lender Greensill and Archegos, a family office run by former Tiger Asia manager Bill Hwang.

  • Manulife CEO Sees Lift From Rate Rise After Short-Term ‘Noise’

    (Bloomberg) -- Manulife Financial Corp.’s first-quarter results took a heavy hit from rising interest rates, but Chief Executive Officer Roy Gori expects the steepening yield curve to be a tailwind over the longer term.The yield on the U.S. 10-Year Treasuries has gained more than half a percentage point this year, to about 1.57% on Wednesday, boosting what Manulife can expect to earn on the lower-risk, long-term debt insurers are apt to hold.“We’ve been in quite a low interest-rate environment, and this is starting to change that somewhat,” Gori said in an interview. “It’s still relatively low if you look back over multiple decades, but higher rates are a plus for us, and we’re enthusiastic about that.”However, in the first quarter, the rising rates required accounting adjustments that contributed to a C$835 million ($681 million) reduction in net income. Total net income fell 40% to C$783 million, or 38 Canadian cents a share, Toronto-based Manulife said Wednesday. Gori called the charge “accounting noise” that the company isn’t concerned about.The shares fell 4.2% to C$26.05 at 9:55 a.m. in Toronto. A close at that level would represent the biggest one-day drop since Nov. 4.Manulife’s core earnings, which excluded that charge and other items, were 82 cents a share, more than analysts’ 77-cent average estimate.Driving that gain was the firm’s Asia operations, which are shaking off the sluggishness of the pandemic. Core earnings in Manulife’s Asia business rose 16% to C$570 million in the first quarter, helped by higher sales through banking partners in Hong Kong. The unit also benefited from strength in China, Vietnam and Indonesia as Manulife expands its sales through banks and insurance agencies.“You see markets in Asia that are not just fast-growing, they’re the lowest-penetrated from an insurance perspective and even from a wealth-management perspective,” Gori said. “That certainly bodes well for us.”(Updates with share price in fifth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Banks Are Making It Harder for Hedge Funds to Leverage Their Bets After Archegos

    (Bloomberg) -- The dust hadn’t yet settled on Archegos Capital Management’s implosion, when hedge funds started shifting their bets toward banks that avoided getting hurt, hoping to keep leveraging up just like before. Good luck with that.For weeks behind the scenes, Wall Street’s giants have been autopsying failures at rivals including Credit Suisse Group AG and Nomura Holdings Inc., identifying risks that they plan to address by more thoroughly vetting hedge funds or imposing more onerous terms on their trades, according to people close to the discussions. No one wants to be the next to tell shareholders and regulators how they failed to heed the lessons of Archegos.Inside Bank of America Corp., which refused to do business with Archegos, Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan has been quizzing subordinates on what more is needed to protect the firm. The episode has hardened the resolve of Wells Fargo & Co. executives that low-risk margin lending is wiser, even if less profitable. UBS Group AG CEO Ralph Hamers has signaled that clients will have to hand over more information when borrowing.And in New York, managers of small hedge funds who lack the negotiating clout of trading whales are grousing. For the little guy especially, the saga will make it harder to borrow money from banks to finance bets.While specific measures will vary by bank and client -- and in many cases are still being ironed out -- the talks and tensions point to greater pressure on clients to reveal their biggest wagers, stricter margin limits on those positions, more frequent collateral adjustments and more rigorous audits. The deliberations were described by executives close to prime brokerage desks and money managers.“There will be more calories expended, both in terms of those desks doing due diligence in the market as well as in some cases they may outright ask clients about that,” Mike Edwards, deputy chief investment officer at Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers, a $3 billion hedge fund. Previously, it was “not a requirement at most places that you would disclose to a swap counterparty that you have the same position on at multiple places.”Such concerns have risen to the top of the regulatory world. Fed Governor Lael Brainard, the head of the Board’s financial stability committee, called for “more granular, higher-frequency disclosures” on Thursday.“The Archegos event illustrates the limited visibility into hedge-fund exposures and serves as a reminder that available measures of hedge-fund leverage may not be capturing important risks,” she said.Two Sigma’s MoveThe thirst from banks to boost business with clients like Bill Hwang’s Archegos allowed him to shop for the most generous terms and amplify his wagers. He was able to parlay over $20 billion of his fortune into total bets that exceeded $100 billion, built on the back of banks tripping over each other to fuel his leveraged empire. Hwang used that to to make aggressive asks, demanding strikingly off-market margin terms -- such as $8.50 in leverage for every $1 he put in -- for building his book in Chinese stocks. Some banks demurred, others played ball.In the wake of his fund’s collapse, it’s less likely that other hedge funds will be able to win such terms. Bank officials declined to be interviewed.No bank got hit harder than Credit Suisse when Archegos was unable to meet margin calls from prime brokers in March. The Swiss bank lost more than $5.5 billion after losing a race with peers to sell off the family office’s unusually concentrated and leveraged bets on stocks, in a portfolio that swelled to more than $100 billion.Not too long after, Two Sigma heard from contacts at Credit Suisse, according to people with knowledge of the exchange: Could the investment firm please trim its exposure and move a few billion dollars somewhere else?It wasn’t a hardship; investment firms as big as the $58 billion quant money manager are used to shifting between brokerages. But it adds to a broader outflow, as Credit Suisse adjusts risk tolerances and practices, slashing lending to hedge funds by a third. Hedge fund manager Marshall Wace, with more than $50 billion in assets, also shifted business from Credit Suisse to some U.S. banks, a person familiar with the matter said last month.Unusual ReviewWithin days of the Archegos blowup in March, Deutsche Bank AG and BNP Paribas SA alone had received more than $10 billion in inflows from a number of clients pulling away from Credit Suisse, according to a person with knowledge of the moves. The investors included D.E. Shaw, Two Sigma and Marshall Wace. Representatives for the firms declined to comment.Additional inflow recipients include Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Bank of America, according to people with knowledge of their businesses, both of which are working on measures to keep risks in check.Inside Bank of America, executives fielding that money have been conducting an unusual review: Examining what went right in the lender’s decision to refuse Archegos as a client this year. That could help the firm avoid potential headaches. Discussions there have revolved, in part, around boosting collateral for certain types of swaps, depending on the situation.When Archegos came up at the bank’s annual meeting last month, Moynihan lauded senior executives for paying close attention to the amount of risk the board is willing to take.Archegos had around $3 billion at the start of 2020 before it lost roughly half within a few months, according to a bank executive that worked with the investment firm. By March of this year its portfolio had soared to $23 billion -- making it a prized customer at a handful of banks around the world.Warning SignsReviews by prime brokers have pointed to an array of warning signs that not everyone heeded, such as the dramatic month-to-month swings in the value of its portfolio. There also was its heavy preference for swaps -- rather than direct stakes -- that hid its concentration of bets on a handful of companies. And it used an accounting firm not normally associated with money managers commanding so much firepower.As Archegos swelled, the reaction among prime brokerage managers was split: At one bank, they expressed amazement to colleagues, at another executives saw it as radioactive and steered clear. Employees at that firm have since been examining other hedge fund clients for similar patterns and expect to have conversations with some about adjusting the terms of their business.Many big hedge funds set up multiple prime brokerage relationships, sometimes using a few of the industry’s giants -- JPMorgan Chase & Co., Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley -- as well as a few others such as Credit Suisse for supplementary leverage on their bets.But managers overseeing smaller mounts of money typically find they don’t have as many options. Though some banks such as Morgan Stanley make a point of serving fledgling funds, smaller money managers say they generally face more-onerous terms on trades.Worsening TermsThe Archegos blowup is going to make that situation all the worse, two veteran managers atop smaller firms said. Deeper due diligence costs prime brokerages time and money. Fewer mid-sized prime brokerages will offer as much margin or the breaks on trading terms that were available just months ago. The money managers worry that they face a more take-it-or-leave-it environment than interest in doing business.The frustrations over Archegos are shared by bigger firms too.In a letter to investors, Marshall Wace co-founder Paul Marshall raged over how Archegos caught prime brokers by surprise using opaque swaps.“The prime brokers have paid the price for extending so much risk,” he wrote last month, chiding them for not asking enough questions. “PBs will improve.”(Updates with comment from Fed’s Brainard.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Coinbase Plunges to All-Time Low With IPO ETF in Freefall

    (Bloomberg) -- Coinbase Global Inc. sank to a record low as investors fled high-flying market newcomers.The operator of the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange slumped 6% to $256.76 on Thursday, dropping for a fourth straight day. That left the shares just above the $250 reference price for its April direct listing. An exchange-traded fund that tracks shares of companies that recently went public plunged for an eighth day, the longest slide since 2015. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. and Opendoor Technologies Inc., companies that came to market through blank-check offerings, each sank at least 3.8%.“We saw a mini-bubble in SPACs, IPOs, crypto, clean-tech and hyper-growth in late 2020 and early 2021 and many of these asset classes are nursing bad hangovers,” said Mike Bailey, director of research at FBB Capital Partners.Coinbase’s slide comes as investors pour into extremely speculative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin and Binance Coin -- tokens that the exchange doesn’t offer. Most of its traffic had come from Bitcoin trades, but the price of the largest crypto coin has been mired in a narrow band for weeks. Coinbase started trading at $381 on April 14 before briefly topping $400. It’s now down 22% from the close on its first day.Nasdaq had set a reference price of $250 a share on April 13 for Coinbase’s direct listing, a number that’s a requirement for the stock to begin trading, but not a direct indicator of the company’s potential market capitalization.“What has really hurt Coinbase, now that their direct listing has taken off, you’re seeing expectations that other exchanges are coming on board,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. “There’s this belief this could be as good as it gets for Coinbase in the short-term.”The Renaissance IPO ETF dropped 4.2% on Thursday, bringing its year-to-date loss to about 14%.(Updates prices.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.