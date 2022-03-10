U.S. markets close in 3 hours 38 minutes

Global Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market to Reach $218.7 Billion by 2026

·6 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Seamless Pipes and Tubes - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

Seamless Pipes and Tubes - FEB 2022 Report
FACTS AT A GLANCE

What's New for 2022?

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Edition: 16; Released: February 2022
Executive Pool: 2832
Companies: 156 - Players covered include ArcelorMittal SA ChelPipe EVRAZ North America JFE Steel Corporation Jindal SAW Ltd. Maharashtra Seamless Limited Nippon Steel Corporation PAO TMK Tenaris S.A. Tianjin Pipe (Group) Corporation UMW Group United States Steel Corporation Vallourec & Mannesmann Tubes (France) Wheatland Tube Company and Others.
Coverage: All major geographies and key segments
Segments: Type (Hot Finished, Cold Finished); End-Use (Oil & Gas, Infrastructure & Construction, Power Generation, Automotive, Other End-Uses)
Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market to Reach $218.7 Billion by 2026
Seamless steel pipes and tubes refer to tubular products made of steel, which do not involve a welded seam. Such tubes feature a homogeneous wall, without any joint or weld along the tube's length. Seamless pipes and tubes find use in a wide range of applications wherein corrosion resistance, high strength, and longer product life hold high significance. Demand for seamless pipes and tubes is closely linked to the dynamics of the energy sector and manufacturing sector.

The corrosion resistance and metallurgical strength characteristics of seamless pipes and tubes are considered ideal for use in industries such as oil and gas, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and steam boilers, heat exchangers, among others. While seamless pipes compete with welded pipes in the oil and gas industry, rise in drilling complexity is likely to drive their consumption. Post pandemic growth in the global seamless pipes and tubes market will be driven by improving economic conditions and recovering demand in key end-use markets, and increasing demand for new, efficient, and innovative products that are sustainable and feature light weight, good strength, and corrosion resistance. The market is expected to witness strong growth in demand for OCTG pipes, driven by resurgence in exploration & production activity in the oil & gas sector and greater emphasis on horizontal and directional drilling operations. Another key driver for the seamless pipes market growth is growing demand from industries such as chemical and fertilizers, and pharmaceuticals, where the usage of boilers and other chemical processes is more frequent.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Seamless Pipes and Tubes estimated at US$175.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$218.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period. Hot Finished, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.4% CAGR to reach US$132.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cold Finished segment is readjusted to a revised 4.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 45.7% share of the global Seamless Pipes and Tubes market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $43.4 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $40.1 Billion by 2026
The Seamless Pipes and Tubes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$43.4 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 24.87% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$40.1 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 5.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$42.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Seamless pipe production capacity is largely concentrated in Asia, particularly in China. Asia Pacific market is expected to benefit mainly from increasing industrialization in the region, followed by rapid infrastructural growth. Russia, Japan, the US, and EU are other leading production centers of seamless pipes, globally. More

MarketGlass™ Platform
Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™
Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:
Zak Ali
Director, Corporate Communications
Global Industry Analysts, Inc.
Phone: 1-408-528-9966
www.StrategyR.com
Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS
Join Our Expert Panel
https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn
https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter
https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media
Info411@strategyr.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-seamless-pipes-and-tubes-market-to-reach-218-7-billion-by-2026--301498644.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

