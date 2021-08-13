U.S. markets close in 1 hour 38 minutes

Global Secure Access Service Edge Markets Report 2021: Market to Reach $11.29 Billion by 2028 - IT & Telecom, BFSI, Manufacturing, Retail & E-Commerce, Healthcare, Government, Energy & Utilities

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Secure Access Service Edge Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Component (Platform, Services), by Application (IT & Telecom, Healthcare), by Region (APAC, North America), and Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global secure access service edge market size is expected to reach USD 11.29 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 36.4%

The existing networking technologies are complex and difficult to manage but easy for cybercriminals to intrude. The growing preference for remote working practices, increase in traffic across public clouds, and the rising dependence on data centers are further adding to the data security risks.

At this juncture, the growing demand for ensuring secure access to data and networks is driving the need for advanced network approaches and technologies. The subsequent need for a unified and simplified approach to strengthen network security has resulted in the emergence of SASE.

SASE architecture comprises the capabilities of network security services, such as Zero Trust, FWaaS, and CASB, and software-defined WAN capabilities, combined in a unified platform to help organizations in ensuring easy and secure access to data and networks.

SASE architecture simplifies the IT infrastructure and frees organizations from the burden of managing and periodically updating multiple security systems. SASE architecture also allows organizations to save on the costs incurred on procuring multiple security solutions and helps them in the quick implementation of data protection policies. All such benefits are driving the popularity of SASE frameworks among enterprises.

The COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent restrictions on the movement of people imposed by various governments across the world have prompted organizations to switch to a remote working model.

However, the remote working model has also triggered challenges related to managing the productivity of a flexible workforce and security governance. Organizations are also exposed to higher levels of cybersecurity risks than ever.

As a result, organizations are looking forward to implementing robust security frameworks. The growing need to establish effective security frameworks while ensuring convenient access to information for employees using an integrated approach is expected to drive the adoption of SASE frameworks.

Secure Access Service Edge Market Report Highlights

  • The platform segment accounted for over 70% of the overall revenue share in 2020 as the growing preference for remote working continued to drive the demand for a unified security solution that can offer the capabilities of several network security services

  • The demand for SASE was higher among IT & telecom enterprises in 2020 as the need to filter contents across edges and ensure efficient security framework management continued to drive the adoption of SASE among IT & telecom organizations

  • North America dominated the global market in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant over the forecast period

  • Aggressive IT spending, effective implementation of security standards, and the continued rollout of the digital workforce by organizations across the U.S. and Canada are some of the factors that are expected to drive the regional market

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Information Procurement
1.4. Information Analysis
1.5. Market Formulation & Data Visualization
1.6. Data Validation & Publishing

Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Snapshot
2.2. Segment Outlook

Chapter 3. SASE Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1. Penetration & Growth prospect mapping
3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.3. Market Dynamics
3.3.1. Market driver analysis
3.3.2. Market challenge/restraint analysis
3.4. Business Environment Analysis Tools
3.4.1. Industry analysis - Porter's five forces analysis
3.4.2. PEST analysis
3.5. SASE Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 4. SASE Market: Component Estimates & Trends Analysis
4.1. Component Market Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028
4.1.1. Platform
4.1.2. Services

Chapter 5. SASE Market: Application Estimates & Trends Analysis
5.1. Application Market Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028
5.1.1. IT & Telecom
5.1.2. BFSI
5.1.3. Manufacturing
5.1.4. Retail & E-Commerce
5.1.5. Healthcare
5.1.6. Government
5.1.7. Energy & Utilities

Chapter 6. SASE Market: Regional Estimates & Trend analysis
6.1. Regional Market Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028

Chapter 7. Competitive Analysis
7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants
7.2. Company/Competition Categorization (Key innovators, Market leaders, Emerging Players)
7.3. Key Company Market Ranking Analysis, 2020

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape
8.1. Company Profiles
8.1.1. Company overview
8.1.2. Financial performance
8.1.3. Product benchmarking
8.1.4. Strategic initiatives

  • Barracuda Networks, Inc.

  • Cato Networks

  • Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

  • Cisco

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (Aruba (HPE) Silver Peak)

  • McAfee, LLC

  • Open Systems

  • Palo Alto Networks

  • Versa Networks, Inc.

  • VMware, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gfqz03

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-secure-access-service-edge-markets-report-2021-market-to-reach-11-29-billion-by-2028---it--telecom-bfsi-manufacturing-retail--e-commerce-healthcare-government-energy--utilities-301354998.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

