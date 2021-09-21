U.S. markets open in 5 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,392.50
    +44.25 (+1.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,221.00
    +382.00 (+1.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,151.25
    +141.75 (+0.94%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,206.50
    +29.70 (+1.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.54
    +1.25 (+1.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,761.50
    -2.30 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    22.42
    +0.21 (+0.95%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1732
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3090
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.59
    +1.78 (+8.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3683
    +0.0024 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6400
    +0.2200 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,073.39
    -1,881.64 (-4.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,080.45
    -53.94 (-4.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,976.64
    +72.73 (+1.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,839.71
    -660.34 (-2.17%)
     

Global Security Analytics Market (2021 to 2026) - by Deployment Mode, Component, Application, Industry Vertical and Region

Research and Markets
·8 min read

Dublin, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Security Analytics Market Research Report by Deployment Mode, by Component, by Application, by Industry Vertical, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Security Analytics Market size was estimated at USD 9.64 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 11.24 Billion in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 16.95% to reach USD 24.67 Billion by 2026.

Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Security Analytics to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

  • Based on Deployment Mode, the Security Analytics Market was studied across Cloud and On-Premises.

  • Based on Organization Size, the Security Analytics Market was studied across Large Enterprises and Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises.

  • Based on Component, the Security Analytics Market was studied across Services and Solutions.

  • Based on Application, the Security Analytics Market was studied across Application Security Analytics, Endpoint Security Analytics, Network Security Analytics, and Web Security Analytics.

  • Based on Industry Vertical, the Security Analytics Market was studied across Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Consumer Goods and Retail, Energy and Utilities, Government and Defense, Healthcare, IT and Telecom, and Manufacturing.

  • Based on Region, the Security Analytics Market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Security Analytics Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Security Analytics Market, including Alert Logic, Inc., Assuria, Broadcom, inc, Cisco Systems, Inc., Exabeam, Inc., FireEye, Inc., Forcepoint, Fortinet, Inc, Gurucul, Haystax ( A Fishtech Group, LLC Company), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Hillstone Networks, Huntsman Security, International Business Machines Corporation, Juniper Networks, Juniper Networks, Inc., LogRhythm, Inc., McAfee Corp., NortonLifeLock Inc., Rapid7, RSA Security LLC, Securonix, Inc., and Splunk Inc..

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Security Analytics Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Security Analytics Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Security Analytics Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Security Analytics Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Security Analytics Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Security Analytics Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Security Analytics Market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Growing focus on maintaining regulatory compliance
5.1.1.2. Rising dependence on IoT and cloud computing
5.1.1.3. Surge in analytic-driven platforms for intelligent threat analysis
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Lack of trained IT security talent
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Emerging need for balanced security approach
5.1.3.2. Ongoing big data analytics and cloud infrastructure for security analytics
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Dearth of automation across regions
5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis
5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants
5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes
5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers
5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.2.5. Industry Rivalry

6. Security Analytics Market, by Deployment Mode
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Cloud
6.3. On-Premises

7. Security Analytics Market, by Organization Size
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Large Enterprises
7.3. Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

8. Security Analytics Market, by Component
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Services
8.3. Solutions

9. Security Analytics Market, by Application
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Application Security Analytics
9.3. Endpoint Security Analytics
9.4. Network Security Analytics
9.5. Web Security Analytics

10. Security Analytics Market, by Industry Vertical
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
10.3. Consumer Goods and Retail
10.4. Energy and Utilities
10.5. Government and Defense
10.6. Healthcare
10.7. IT and Telecom
10.8. Manufacturing

11. Americas Security Analytics Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Argentina
11.3. Brazil
11.4. Canada
11.5. Mexico
11.6. United States

12. Asia-Pacific Security Analytics Market
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Australia
12.3. China
12.4. India
12.5. Indonesia
12.6. Japan
12.7. Malaysia
12.8. Philippines
12.9. Singapore
12.10. South Korea
12.11. Thailand

13. Europe, Middle East & Africa Security Analytics Market
13.1. Introduction
13.2. France
13.3. Germany
13.4. Italy
13.5. Netherlands
13.6. Qatar
13.7. Russia
13.8. Saudi Arabia
13.9. South Africa
13.10. Spain
13.11. United Arab Emirates
13.12. United Kingdom

14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
14.1.1. Quadrants
14.1.2. Business Strategy
14.1.3. Product Satisfaction
14.2. Market Ranking Analysis
14.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
14.4. Competitive Scenario
14.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
14.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
14.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
14.4.4. Investment & Funding
14.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion

15. Company Usability Profiles
15.1. Alert Logic, Inc.
15.2. Assuria
15.3. Broadcom, inc
15.4. Cisco Systems, Inc.
15.5. Exabeam, Inc.
15.6. FireEye, Inc.
15.7. Forcepoint
15.8. Fortinet, Inc
15.9. Gurucul
15.10. Haystax ( A Fishtech Group, LLC Company)
15.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company
15.12. Hillstone Networks
15.13. Huntsman Security
15.14. International Business Machines Corporation
15.15. Juniper Networks
15.16. Juniper Networks, Inc.
15.17. LogRhythm, Inc.
15.18. McAfee Corp.
15.19. NortonLifeLock Inc.
15.20. Rapid7
15.21. RSA Security LLC
15.22. Securonix, Inc.
15.23. Splunk Inc.

16. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2sr4nt

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says these are the top companies to own — you can buy them now

    Stop losing money on mediocre businesses.

  • How the potential Evergrande collapse could impact cryptocurrencies

    Noelle Acheson, Head of Market Insights at Genesis Trading, discusses why Cryptocurrnecies tumbled on Monday.&nbsp;

  • Why Rare Earth and Lithium Stocks Crashed Today

    Monday put investors in lithium and rare earth metal stocks on the edge. While Standard Lithium (NYSEMKT: SLI) and Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) sank 10.7% and 13.3%, respectively, by 2:30 p.m. EDT, rare earth stock MP Materials (NYSE: MP) was down 8.5% by then. With concerning news from China and an electric-vehicle (EV) manufacturer slashing its outlook on supply shortages hitting electric-vehicle stocks hard, lithium and rare earth stocks were bound to feel the heat.

  • Why Alibaba Stock Fell Today

    Shares of the Chinese tech giant pulled back in response to a potential default by Evergrande Group.

  • Evergrande isn’t the only reason the stock market is headed for its worst day in 2 months. Here are 7 other reasons.

    Monday's sharp downturn in stocks precipitated partly by the highly leveraged Evergrande in China isn't the only problem buffeting markets on Monday.

  • Fortunes Tumble From Seattle to Shenzhen in $135 Billion Wipeout

    (Bloomberg) -- A global rout in stock markets sparked by concerns over China Evergrande Group hit the world’s biggest fortunes Monday, with the richest 500 people losing a combined $135 billion.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Istanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksAmazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Bil

  • Will the Stock Market Selloff Get Worse? Watch This Number.

    The S&P 500 had its worst day in months Monday, tumbling 1.7% on fears that property giant China Evergrande Group ‘s (ticker: 3333.Hong Kong) troubles may spill over into other markets. Friday, the S&P 500 fell below its 50-day moving average, a technical indicator that shows investors are losing confidence in the market outlook. The S&P 500 is 3.9% below its all-time high as of Monday’s close, at its lowest level since mid-June.

  • Here's the biggest risk from the Evergrande crisis, says Goldman Sachs

    Fear contagion from the Evergrande crisis, warns Goldman Sachs.

  • Deserted Factories Show How China Electric Car Boom Went Too Far

    (Bloomberg) -- Visitors to Byton Ltd.’s website are greeted with color-saturated images of shiny electric cars gliding along manicured streets. Those paying a visit to the automaker’s factory in Nanjing, eastern China may be less impressed. The plant is modern and huge, gleaming under the hot summer sun. But there’s total silence. Production has been suspended since the pandemic began and there’s no one around except for a lone security guard.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is

  • Evergrande Tumbles Further After S&P Says Default Is Likely

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group slid deeper in equity and credit markets Tuesday, fueling concerns about broader contagion after S&P Global Ratings said the developer is on the brink of default.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Istanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksAmazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $

  • Why Apple, Facebook, Amazon, and Other Tech Stocks Dropped Today

    What happened  Mounting concerns of a potential financial crisis in China drove investors to reduce risk on Monday. Here's how some of the largest and most popular tech stocks fared today: Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), down 2.

  • Evergrande fears sink stock market: Here’s what investors need to know about the teetering property giant

    Evergrande, a Chinese property giant, is on the brink of default. Here's what investors need to know.

  • How China’s Property Market Could Trigger a Crypto Crash

    Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies were tumbling on Monday as one of China's largest property developers teetered on collapse. Here's how it could spill over into cryptos.

  • Why Nucor, Cleveland-Cliffs, and Ferroglobe Shares Crashed Today

    A double blow from China sent metal stocks tumbling, but you should wait before dumping your shares.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Energy Stocks With 7% Dividend Yield

    The energy sector’s production companies benefit from dealing in commodities – oil and gas – that are always in demand. They have high overhead, but they also have a ready market for the product and consequent strong cash positions. Using that strong cash-flow, the companies have been following two strategies to boost their shares; First, they are simply buying back shares to support the price. And second, they are paying out high dividend yields, offering investors a steady income stream from t

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise After Stock Market Sells Off On China Property Default Fears; These 4 Top Growth Stocks Tumbled

    Dow Jones futures were higher late Monday after the stock market sold off on China property default fears. Apple and Tesla tumbled.

  • 15 Best Stocks to Invest in Today According to David Abrams

    In this article, we discuss the 15 best stocks to invest in today according to David Abrams based on Q2 holdings of the fund. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Abrams’ history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Invest in Today According to David […]

  • Expected fallout from potential Evergrande collapse

    Derek Scissors American Enterprise Institute Senior Fellow joins Yahoo Finance to discuss what's next for the markets as the Evergrande crisis continues to develop.

  • Evergrande chairman confident company will 'walk out of its darkest moment'

    China Evergrande Group is confident the company will "walk out of its darkest moment", the debt-laden property developer's chairman said in a letter to staff on Tuesday, as nervous global investors fretted about default risks. In the letter that coincided with China's mid-autumn festival, Hui Ka Yuan, expressed appreciation for the hard work of employees and said Evergrande will deliver property projects as pledged, fulfil responsibilities to property buyers, investors, partners and financial institutions.

  • Why Sea Limited Stock Fell Today

    Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) fell today despite the fact that an analyst raised his price target for its stock. The company -- which is involved in everything from digital entertainment, e-commerce, and financial services -- was likely sliding today as part of a major sell-off in the broader market. Sea Limited's stock was down by 2.95% at the end of the trading day.