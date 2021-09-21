Global Security Analytics Market (2021 to 2026) - by Deployment Mode, Component, Application, Industry Vertical and Region

Dublin, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Security Analytics Market Research Report by Deployment Mode, by Component, by Application, by Industry Vertical, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Security Analytics Market size was estimated at USD 9.64 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 11.24 Billion in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 16.95% to reach USD 24.67 Billion by 2026.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Security Analytics to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Deployment Mode, the Security Analytics Market was studied across Cloud and On-Premises.

Based on Organization Size, the Security Analytics Market was studied across Large Enterprises and Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises.

Based on Component, the Security Analytics Market was studied across Services and Solutions.

Based on Application, the Security Analytics Market was studied across Application Security Analytics, Endpoint Security Analytics, Network Security Analytics, and Web Security Analytics.

Based on Industry Vertical, the Security Analytics Market was studied across Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Consumer Goods and Retail, Energy and Utilities, Government and Defense, Healthcare, IT and Telecom, and Manufacturing.

Based on Region, the Security Analytics Market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Security Analytics Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Security Analytics Market, including Alert Logic, Inc., Assuria, Broadcom, inc, Cisco Systems, Inc., Exabeam, Inc., FireEye, Inc., Forcepoint, Fortinet, Inc, Gurucul, Haystax ( A Fishtech Group, LLC Company), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Hillstone Networks, Huntsman Security, International Business Machines Corporation, Juniper Networks, Juniper Networks, Inc., LogRhythm, Inc., McAfee Corp., NortonLifeLock Inc., Rapid7, RSA Security LLC, Securonix, Inc., and Splunk Inc..



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Security Analytics Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Security Analytics Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Security Analytics Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Security Analytics Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Security Analytics Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Security Analytics Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Security Analytics Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Growing focus on maintaining regulatory compliance

5.1.1.2. Rising dependence on IoT and cloud computing

5.1.1.3. Surge in analytic-driven platforms for intelligent threat analysis

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Lack of trained IT security talent

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Emerging need for balanced security approach

5.1.3.2. Ongoing big data analytics and cloud infrastructure for security analytics

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Dearth of automation across regions

5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.5. Industry Rivalry



6. Security Analytics Market, by Deployment Mode

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Cloud

6.3. On-Premises



7. Security Analytics Market, by Organization Size

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Large Enterprises

7.3. Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises



8. Security Analytics Market, by Component

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Services

8.3. Solutions



9. Security Analytics Market, by Application

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Application Security Analytics

9.3. Endpoint Security Analytics

9.4. Network Security Analytics

9.5. Web Security Analytics



10. Security Analytics Market, by Industry Vertical

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

10.3. Consumer Goods and Retail

10.4. Energy and Utilities

10.5. Government and Defense

10.6. Healthcare

10.7. IT and Telecom

10.8. Manufacturing



11. Americas Security Analytics Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Argentina

11.3. Brazil

11.4. Canada

11.5. Mexico

11.6. United States



12. Asia-Pacific Security Analytics Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Australia

12.3. China

12.4. India

12.5. Indonesia

12.6. Japan

12.7. Malaysia

12.8. Philippines

12.9. Singapore

12.10. South Korea

12.11. Thailand



13. Europe, Middle East & Africa Security Analytics Market

13.1. Introduction

13.2. France

13.3. Germany

13.4. Italy

13.5. Netherlands

13.6. Qatar

13.7. Russia

13.8. Saudi Arabia

13.9. South Africa

13.10. Spain

13.11. United Arab Emirates

13.12. United Kingdom



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

14.1.1. Quadrants

14.1.2. Business Strategy

14.1.3. Product Satisfaction

14.2. Market Ranking Analysis

14.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

14.4. Competitive Scenario

14.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

14.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

14.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

14.4.4. Investment & Funding

14.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



15. Company Usability Profiles

15.1. Alert Logic, Inc.

15.2. Assuria

15.3. Broadcom, inc

15.4. Cisco Systems, Inc.

15.5. Exabeam, Inc.

15.6. FireEye, Inc.

15.7. Forcepoint

15.8. Fortinet, Inc

15.9. Gurucul

15.10. Haystax ( A Fishtech Group, LLC Company)

15.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

15.12. Hillstone Networks

15.13. Huntsman Security

15.14. International Business Machines Corporation

15.15. Juniper Networks

15.16. Juniper Networks, Inc.

15.17. LogRhythm, Inc.

15.18. McAfee Corp.

15.19. NortonLifeLock Inc.

15.20. Rapid7

15.21. RSA Security LLC

15.22. Securonix, Inc.

15.23. Splunk Inc.



16. Appendix

