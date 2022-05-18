U.S. markets closed

Global Seed Coating Market to Record an Impressive Growth Rate USD 3.76 billion by 2027 : Fior Markets

Fior Market Research LLP
·5 min read
Fior Market Research LLP
Fior Market Research LLP

Seed Coating Market by Process (Film Coating, Encrusting and Pelleting), Additive (Polymers, Colorants, Minerals, Active Ingredients and Pellets), Crop Type, Active Ingredients, Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast to 2027

Newark, NJ, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, The global seed coating market is expected to grow from USD 1.93 billion in 2019 to USD 3.76 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.71% during the forecast period 2020-2027. North America constitutes the largest share of seed processing market. North America is the dominant region in terms of market growth of seed coating. The region has a high demand for cereals, oilseeds, pulses and grains. It has a strong agricultural base, and thus they have massive exports. Seed coating is necessary for matching up the quality standards and increase the demand of their products in other regions. Seed coating is seen as a risk-hedging technique which has helped North America to increase its sales. The increasing awareness among the farmers for yielding high-quality seeds in an important reason for the market growth.

Get Free Sample Copy: https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/418152/request-sample

Key players of the seed coating market are Precision Laboratories, Incotec Group Bv, Clariant International, Chemtura Corporation, Chromatech Incorporated, Bayer Cropscience AG, BASF SE, Croda International PLC, BrettYoung Seeds Limited, Centor Oceania, Germain Seed Technology Inc., Sensient Technologies and others. The major players are planning to tie up with rural organizations to increase the awareness of seed coating among small-scale famers.

The process segment includes film coating, encrusting and pelleting. Film coating accounts for the largest market share. In film coating, chemicals are applied on polymer which is then sprayed upon the seeds. It is the most effective way of protecting the seeds from insects. The additive segment includes polymers, colorants, minerals, active ingredients and pellets. Polymers are projected to be the fastest-growing sub-segment. They offer many benefits like increase the nutritive values and appearance of seeds. These factors have led to the increase in the market demand. The crop type segment includes oilseed & pulses, cereals & grains, fruits, vegetables, flowers & ornamentals and others. The cereals & grains are produced in almost every region, which is why it has a high demand for seed coating. Also, they grow at a faster rate and acts as a staple diet in many regions. Thus, they hold the largest market share. The active ingredients include protectants, phytoactive promoters and others. Protectants accounts for the largest market share. The rising of soilborne pest and disease is the reason for the market growth of protectants.

The advantage of seed coating method is that the quality of the seed is not at all affected by external factors like fungus, parasites, high temperatures, transportation wear and tear, mechanical damage, pathogens etc. thus, helping the germination process and improving the longevity and quality of the seed. This added layer of protection enhances crop yield, and that is why it's preferred by farmers, especially in the developing countries with huge population. The technique is also safer for the environment as the use of insecticides and pesticides are limited, reducing the soil and water pollution. There has been a shortage of arable land from the past years, which has created a gap in the demand and supply of agriculture produce. The only solution is to increase the yield of crops which can be done with the help of methods like seed coating. It helps in accelerating the performance and germination of seeds.

Read Complete Report with TOC: https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/seed-coating-market-by-process-film-coating-encrusting-418152.html

About the report:

The global seed coating market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

For Instant Purchase: https://www.fiormarkets.com/checkout.html?reportid=418152&type=single

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client requirements. For further queries, you can contact us on sales@fiormarkets.com or +1-201-465-4211. Our executives will be pleased to understand your requirements and offer you the best-suited reports.

About Fior Markets

Fior Markets is a futuristic market intelligence company, helping customers flourish their business strategies and make better decisions using actionable intelligence. With transparent information pool, we meet clients’ objectives, commitments on high standard and targeting possible prospects for SWOT analysis and market research reports. Fior Markets deploys a wide range of regional and global market intelligence research reports including industries like technology, pharmaceutical, consumer goods, food and beverages, chemicals, media, materials and many others.

Contact Us

Avinash D
Head of Business Development
Phone: +1-201-465-4211
Email: sales@fiormarkets.com
Web: www.fiormarkets.com





To Read Top Industries Reports, Visit our Affiliated Website: https://www.marketquest.biz

Related Reports

Food & Beverages Air Filters Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/food-beverages-air-filters-market-by-product-419710.html
Dairy Alternatives Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/dairy-alternatives-market-share-share-trends-analysis-419730.html
Rice Noodles Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/rice-noodles-market-by-product-stick-vermicelli-wide-419735.html
Eco Fibre Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/eco-fibre-market-by-product-natural-manmade-artificial-recycled-419675.html


