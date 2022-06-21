U.S. markets close in 4 hours 58 minutes

Global Seed Coating Materials Market Is Projected To Increase from a Valuation of US$ 1.74 Billion In 2021 To US$ 3.41 Billion By The End Of 2032: Fact.MR Study

FACT.MR
·6 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

“Governments across the world are putting more focus on sustainable agriculture. Market expansion is fueled by greater knowledge of commercial seed consumption, which contributes to a greater value of seed coating materials. Farmers' high adoption rates reflect their contentment with the products, which provide a wide range of benefits, from more convenient and flexible crop management to lower production costs,” says a Fact.MR analyst

United States, Rockville, MD, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per detailed industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global seed coating materials market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2032.

Seed coatings have developed with advancements in farming, such as the use of farm equipment and commercial seeds in crop cultivation. Farmers have begun treating high-value planting seeds with chemicals and using coating materials to arrange agricultural planting operations in the field to protect high-value planting seeds.

Use of seed coatings to deliver helpful microbes to plants has been shown to boost agricultural yield and the quality of food. Farmers are becoming more conscious of the usage of genetically-modified seeds, material-coated seeds, and hybrid seeds as the use of contemporary technology and investments in agriculture increase.

Development of biodegradable seed coverings to reduce pollution and unexplored potential in new markets present promising growth prospects. The global seed coating materials market is expected to be driven by a growing focus on increasing the appearance, nutritional value, and quality of seeds, as well as protecting them from insect attacks.

For more insights into the Market, Get A Sample of this Report!

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7454

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • Global seed coating materials market to reach valuation of US$ 3.41 billion by 2032.

  • Market in North America projected to increase at 7.2% CAGR over forecast period.

  • Market in Europe accounts for 24.8% share of global market.

  • Demand for cereals & grains expected to rise at 8.3% CAGR from 2022 to 2032.

Winning Strategy

Seed bulking, marketing techniques, and preventive solutions are all areas where major competitors in the market are focusing on.

For instance,

  • In 2021, BASF, a German chemical manufacturer, introduced Flo Rite Pro 2805, a next-generation seed coating polymer for seed treatment that is based on innovative polymer technology.

  • In 2022, Croda International teamed up with Xampla to develop a 100% recyclable seed coating that is free of microplastics. Croda International is leading the seed coating material industry thanks to this agreement.

For Comprehensive Insights Ask An Analyst Here

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7454

Key Segments Covered in Seed Coating Materials Industry Research

  • Seed Coating Materials Market by Type :

    • Polymers

    • Pellets

    • Colorants

    • Minerals/Pumice

    • Other Types

  • Seed Coating Materials Market by Crop :

    • Cereals & Grains

    • Fruits & Vegetables

    • Flowers & Ornamentals

    • Oilseeds & Pulses

    • Other Crops

  • Seed Coating Materials Market by Region :

    • North America

    • Europe

    • Asia Pacific

    • Latin America

    • Middle East & Africa

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global seed coating materials market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of type (polymers, pellets, colorants, minerals/pumice, other types) and crop (cereals & grains, fruits & vegetables, flowers & ornamentals, oilseeds & pulses, other crops), across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7454

About the Food and Beverage Division at Fact.MR

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned food and beverage team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repertoire of over thousand reports and 1 million-plus data points, the team has analyzed the food and beverage industry across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services.

Explore More Food And Beverage Industry Reports:

Cascara Products Market Outlook (2022-2032) - Worldwide sales of cascara products are currently valued at US$ 458 million. As per forecasts, the global cascara products market is expected to register a CAGR of 10.4% and reach US$ 1.23 billion by the end of 2032.

Asia Pacific Medical Foods Industry Outlook (2022-2032) - The Asia Pacific medical foods market size was valued at US$ 5.5 Billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% to reach US$ 11 Billion by 2032 end.

CBD Wine Industry Outlook (2022-2032) - The global CBD wine market size was valued at US$ 10.38 Million in 2021 and is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.0% to reach US$ 190 Million by 2032 end.

Molluscs Market Industry Outlook (2022-2032) - The molluscs market is expected to register a CAGR of 5% by garnering a market value of US$ 106.04 Billion in 2032 from US$ 65.1 Billion in 2022. The growing food industry across the globe is anticipating market growth.

Faba Bean Protein Market Outlook (2022-2032) - The global fava bean protein market is estimated to be valued at US$ 56.7 million in 2022, registering Y-o-Y growth of 4.2%. As per forecasts, worldwide consumption of fava bean proteins is projected to increase at a healthy CAGR of 4.2% over 2022-2032

Anthocyanin Market Outlook (2022-2032) - Expanding at a CAGR of 4.3%, the global anthocyanin market is projected to increase from a valuation of US$ 338.6 million at the end of 2021 to US$ 527.8 million by 2032.

Kosher Beef Industry Outlook (2022-2032) - The market for kosher beef garnered a market value of US$ 66.65 Billion in 2021, and is expected to collect US$ 70 Billion in 2022. During the forecast period, the kosher beef market is expected to register a CAGR of 5% by accumulating a market value of US$ 114 Billion during 2022-2032.

Hard Tea Industry Outlook (2022-2032) - The global hard tea market is expected to register a CAGR of 25.25% and will surpass the market value of US$ 19 Billion by 2032 from US$ 2 Billion from 2022.

Coffee Roaster Industry Outlook (2022-2032) - The coffee roaster market is expected to register a CAGR of 5% by garnering a market value of US$ 701.24 Billion in 2032 from US$ 430.5 Billion in 2022.

Cold Pressed Oil Market Outlook (2022-2032) - The cold pressed oil market is projected to grow steadily at a 5.9% value CAGR, during the forecast period 2022-2032. Earlier in 2021, this market was projected to have a global market valuation worth US$ 28 Billion

