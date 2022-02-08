U.S. markets close in 54 minutes

GLOBAL SEED MARKET FORECAST 2022-2030

ReportLinker
·3 min read

KEY FINDINGS In terms of revenue and volume, the global seed market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 2. 73% and 2. 66%, respectively, across the forecasted years of 2022 to 2030.

New York, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL SEED MARKET FORECAST 2022-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05886511/?utm_source=GNW
The market growth is predominantly accredited to the increasing use of biofuels as well as animal feed, favourable government support, and the rising need for food production activities.

MARKET INSIGHTS
Seeds are characterized as embryonic plants covered in a protective coating.They function as the unit of reproduction for the parent plant.

Seeds also provide food for various animal species and constitute a fundamental part of the process of agriculture. Moreover, they are utilized as the central and integral input in cultivation as well as all farming systems.
Over the upcoming years, food requirement is anticipated to rise on account of continuous growth in the human population.This aspect highlights the essence and importance of agriculture as the fundamental means of mass food production for humans.

While the world population recorded in 2015 was 7 billion, this figure is estimated to rise to nearly 8.5 billion by 2030. However, the availability of land is a limiting factor, with the scope for introducing new lands under agriculture deemed indistinct. Furthermore, the land available for agriculture is decreasing owing to factors such as urbanization, pollution, and soil erosion. In this regard, the only feasible means of producing sufficient food is by augmenting the yield per area of land. This can be done effectively through the utilization of modern seed technologies in agriculture, which improves production yield.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS
The global seed market growth evaluation entails the assessment of Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of World. North America is set to grow with the highest CAGR due to key factors like the increasing consumption and subsequent production of seeds, the availability of land and water, as well as the presence of well-established players.

COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS
The global seed market is fairly consolidated.The top ten players primarily dominate the market space by garnering over 56% of the revenue share.

Some of the leading companies operating in the market are BASF, Bayer CropScience AG, Takii & Co Ltd, etc.

Our report offerings include:
• Explore key findings of the overall market
• Strategic breakdown of market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges)
• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years, along with 3 years of historical data for all segments, sub-segments, and regions
• Market Segmentation cater to a thorough assessment of key segments with their market estimations
• Geographical Analysis: Assessments of the mentioned regions and country-level segments with their market share
• Key analytics: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Vendor Landscape, Opportunity Matrix, Key Buying Criteria, etc.
• Competitive landscape is the theoretical explanation of the key companies based on factors, market share, etc.
• Company profiling: A detailed company overview, product/services offered, SCOT analysis, and recent strategic developments

Companies mentioned
1. BASF
2. BAYER CROPSCIENCE AG
3. CORTEVA AGRISCIENCE
4. DLF SEED & SCIENCE
5. GROUPE LIMAGRAIN
6. KWS SAAT SE & CO KGAA
7. LAND O’LAKES INC
8. RALLIS INDIA LIMITED
9. RIJK ZWAAN ZAADTEELT EN ZAADHANDEL BV
10. SAKATA SEED CORPORATION
11. SYNGENTA AG
12. TAKII SEED & CO LTD
13. UPL
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05886511/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


