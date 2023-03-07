Global Seeds Market Opportunities and Strategies Report 2023: A $96 Billion Market by 2031 Featuring Major Players - Corteva, Bayer, Syngenta, KWS SAAT, & BASF

DUBLIN, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Seeds Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The seeds market reached a value of nearly $55,100.1 million in 2021, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6% since 2016. The market is expected to grow from $55,100.1 million in 2021 to $73,069.1 million in 2026 at a rate of 5.8%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2026 and reach $96,161.0 million in 2031.



Growth in the historic period resulted from growth in world population, government initiatives, decreasing farmlands areas and increasing demand for animal feed.



Going forward, global population growth, food security initiatives, increase in biofuel demand and shift towards vegan eating will drive the growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the seeds market in the future include the Russian-Ukrainian war and greenhouse emissions from agricultural production.



The seeds market is segmented by type into genetically modified and conventional. The genetically modified market was the largest segment of the seeds market segmented by type, accounting for 58.6% of the total in 2021. Going forward, the genetically modified market is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the seeds market segmented by type, at a CAGR of 5.9% during 2021-2026.



The seeds market is segmented by seed treatment into treated and non-treated. The treated market was the largest segment of the seeds market segmented by seed treatment, accounting for 83.2% of the total in 2021. Going forward, the treated market is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the seeds market segmented by seed treatment, at a CAGR of 6.0% during 2021-2026.



The seeds market is segmented by crop type into cereals and grains, fruits and vegetables, oilseeds and pulses and other crop types. The cereals and grains market was the largest segment of the seeds market segmented by crop type, accounting for 45.5% of the total in 2021. Going forward, the fruits and vegetables market is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the seeds market segmented by crop type, at a CAGR of 5.9% during 2021-2026.



The seeds market is segmented by traits into herbicide-tolerant, insecticide-resistant and other traits. The herbicide-tolerant market was the largest segment of the seeds market segmented by traits, accounting for 47.5% of the total in 2021. Going forward, the other traits market is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the seeds market segmented by traits, at a CAGR of 6.0% during 2021-2026.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the seeds market, accounting for 48.0% of the total in 2021. It was followed by North America, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the seeds market will be Asia Pacific, and, South America where growth will be at CAGRs of 6.4% and 6.3% respectively. These will be followed by North America, and, Western Europe where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 5.7% and 5.3% respectively.



The seeds market is concentrated, with a small number of large players. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 48.76% of the total market in 2021. This can be due to the existence of number of local players in the market serving customers in particular geographies.

Corteva, Inc was the largest competitor with 15.25% share of the market, followed by Bayer AG with 10.83%, Syngenta AG with 6.47%, KWS SAAT SE with 3.85%, BASF SE with 3.52%, Groupe Limagrain Holding SA with 3.00%, DLF Seeds A/S with 2.74%, UPL Limited with 1.41%, Sakata Seed Corporation with 1.20%, and Land O'Lakes Inc. with 0.51%.



The top opportunities in the seeds market segmented by type will arise in the genetically modified segment, which will gain $10,790.9 million of global annual sales by 2026. The top opportunities in segment by seed treatment will arise in the treated segment, which will gain $15,549.9 million of global annual sales by 2026.

The top opportunities in segment by crop type will arise in the cereals and grains segment, which will gain $8,056.6 million of global annual sales by 2026. The top opportunities in segment by traits will arise in the herbicide-tolerant segment, which will gain $8,253.7 million of global annual sales by 2026. The seeds market size will gain the most in China at $5,814.6 million.



Market-trend-based strategies for the seeds market include leveraging AI to drive innovations, focus on biological seed treatments, focus on partnerships and collaborations to strengthen market position and invest in novel seed treatment technologies for higher yields and better productivity.



Player-adopted strategies in the seeds market include diversifying and expanding businesses, launching new products and expanding through strategic acquisitions.



To take advantage of the opportunities, the report recommends the seeds companies to focus on artificial intelligence, focus on biological seed treatment, focus on new product launches, expand in emerging markets, expand in developed markets, establish authorized distributors and sales representatives, focus on economic pricing, focus on market-based pricing, focus on print media advertising, focus more on direct-to-consumer (DTC) advertising, participate in trade shows and events, target distribution partners in emerging markets.

