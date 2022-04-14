U.S. markets open in 6 hours

  • S&P Futures

    4,442.25
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,485.00
    +3.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,242.75
    +21.25 (+0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,020.80
    -1.60 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.71
    -1.54 (-1.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,976.30
    -8.40 (-0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    25.91
    -0.12 (-0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0913
    +0.0018 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6870
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.72
    -2.54 (-10.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3135
    +0.0019 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.3120
    -0.3760 (-0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,275.80
    +1,154.19 (+2.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    966.50
    +25.86 (+2.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,560.38
    -20.42 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,172.00
    +328.51 (+1.22%)
     

Global Seismic Services Market, By Service, By Technology, By Location of Deployment, By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Seismic Services Market, By Service (Data Acquisition, Data Processing and Interpretation), By Technology (2D imaging, 3D imaging, and 4D imaging), By Location of Deployment (Onshore, Offshore), By Application (Construction, Oil & Gas, Mining, Others), By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027

New York, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Seismic Services Market, By Service, By Technology, By Location of Deployment, By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06267919/?utm_source=GNW

The global seismic services market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.The market growth can be attributed to the rising use of seismic services for oil and ongoing technological advancements.

Seismic services are used to create a 2D and 3D image of the earth’s crust and ocean bed for finding oil and gas reserves deep inside the earth’s surface.The seismic data is crucial to lower the risk of boring processes and reduce environmental impact and the need for further exploration activities.

The growing use of oil and gas for various applications and the surge in infrastructural development and construction activities are expected to fuel the global seismic services market demand during the forecast period.Leading government authorities are introducing schemes and policies for rapid infrastructural development of railway networks, airways, residential and commercial spaces.

Thus, continuous development in construction activities is propelling the growth of the global seismic services market. Market players are heavily investing in research and development activities to find innovative and affordable technologies for better mapping and improved image quality, which is expected to fuel the growth of the global seismic services market in the forecast period. High-resolution 3D designing, multi-component 3D acquisition, cable-less 2D and 3D seismic recording systems are some of the advanced features introduced by the market players, which is accelerating the adoption of seismic services.

The global seismic services market is segmented by service, technology, location of deployment, application, regional distribution, and competition landscape.Based on the service, the market is divided into data acquisition, data processing, and interpretation.

The data acquisition segment is anticipated to hold the largest share in the global seismic services market due to the growing need for finding new oil and gas reserves.Based on the technology, the market is divided into 2D imaging, 3D imaging, and 4D imaging.

The 3D imaging segment is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period due to high demand from oil and gas companies and solve problems, lower risk of production, etc.

Major players operating in the global seismic services market are Agile Seismic LLC, Amerapex Corporation, Asian Energy Services Ltd, China National Petroleum Corporation, China Oilfield Services Limited, Echo Seismic Ltd., Halliburton Company, Pulse Seismic Inc., Schlumberger Limited, SeaBird Exploration, etc.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020
Base Year: 2021
Estimated Year: 2022
Forecast Period: 2023–2027

Objective of the Study:

• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global seismic services market from 2017 to 2021.
• To estimate and forecast the market size of global seismic services market from 2022 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.
• To classify and forecast in global seismic services market based on product type, application, fuel type, region, and competitive landscape.
• To identify dominant region or segment in the global seismic services market.
• To identify drivers and challenges for global seismic services market.
• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global seismic services market.
• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global seismic services market.
• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global seismic services market.

Report Scope:

In this report, global seismic services market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
• Seismic Services Market, By Service:
o Data Acquisition
o Data Processing and Interpretation
• Seismic Services Market, By Technology:
o 2D imaging
o 3D imaging
o 4D imaging
• Seismic Services Market, By Location of Deployment:
o Onshore
o Offshore
• Seismic Services Market, By Application:
o Construction
o Oil & Gas
o Mining
o Others
• Seismic Services Market, By Region:
o North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
o Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Singapore
Malaysia
o Europe
Germany
United Kingdom
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Denmark
o South America
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
Peru
Chile
o Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
UAE
Iraq
Turkey
The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the country.

Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.

Through this technique, TechSci Research was not able to include the manufacturers who could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the country.
The analyst calculated the market size of global seismic services market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types for getting an appropriate, overall market size.

Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.

Key Target Audience:

• Seismic service provider companies/partners
• Suppliers/Distributers
• End-Users
• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers
• Organizations, industry associations, forums and alliances related to global seismic services market
The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, partners, end users, etc. besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global seismic services market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06267919/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) last month advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some foll

  • TSMC Sales Forecast Tops Estimates on Sustained Gadget Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. forecast sales exceeding analysts’ estimates after earnings jumped 45%, helped by solid demand for chips used in everything from smartphones to cars.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivPutin Says Ukrain

  • TSMC forecasts Q2 sales surge on strong chip demand

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan's TSMC posted a better-than-expected surge in quarterly profit on Thursday and forecast an up to 37% jump in current-quarter sales, as a global chip crunch has kept order books full and allowed chipmakers to charge premium prices. TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker and a major Apple Inc supplier, reiterated on Thursday that it expected chip capacity to remain very tight this year, a shortage that has forced automakers and electronics manufacturers to cut production. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) forecast revenue of $17.6 billion to $18.2 billion in the quarter ending June 30, up from $13.29 billion a year earlier.

  • Is Nio Stock a Buy After Today's Surprise Rally?

    The way shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) were falling over the past week or so, today's rally may have come as a surprise to many. This morning too, Nio opened in the red before bouncing back sharply. Has Nio stock possibly bottomed out, and is today's rally a signal for you to buy the stock while you still can?

  • AbbVie Stock Breaks Its Stride As Key Executive Departs For Flagship

    AbbVie stock crumbled Wednesday after the company announced President and Vice Chairman Michael Severino will depart at the end of May.

  • Charles Schwab Says Now Is the Time to Add This Asset to Your Retirement Portfolio

    The first quarter of 2022 has been difficult for retirement savers and retirees alike, and according to investment firm Charles Schwab, it was one of the worst quarters for fixed-income in decades. However, the rising yields and changed Federal Reserve … Continue reading → The post Charles Schwab Says Now Is the Time to Add This Asset to Your Retirement Portfolio appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The silver lining of surging inflation: I-bond yields should climb above 9%

    CHAPEL HILL, N.C. –Want to lock in a greater-than-8% return with U.S. Treasurys over the next 12 months? Of course you would, especially given the higher-than-expected inflation numbers reported this week, with the Consumer Price Index rising 8.5% over the last 12 months. The one-year Treasury yield currently stands at just 1.9%.

  • Argentina Raises Key Rate To 47% as Inflation Hits 20-Year High

    (Bloomberg) -- Argentina’s central bank raised interest rates for the fourth time this year after inflation data published earlier in the day showed prices increasing at the fastest monthly pace in 20 years. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivPutin Says U

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Soaring Today

    Even with some recent recovery, the electric-vehicle stock still trades down roughly 60.5% year to date.

  • 23% of Adults Got Three-Quarters of Financial Literacy Questions Wrong: Can You Get Them Right?

    Despite the vast depth of information and education available today, financial literacy isn't improving among adults in the U.S. A financial advisor can help you improve your financial literacy to better understand your money. Find a fiduciary advisor today. On average, … Continue reading → The post 23% of Adults Got Three-Quarters of Financial Literacy Questions Wrong: Can You Get Them Right? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • PayPal Stock Is Falling. It’s Not Because Its CFO Is Leaving for Walmart.

    The payments company said John Rainey will remain with it until late May to ensure an orderly transition.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys a Fascinating Tech Stock, More Biotech

    Renowned investor Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, on Tuesday continued her recent patterns, buying biotechnology stocks, a spectrometry stock, a 3D printer maker and a robotics-software stock.

  • Why Veru Stock Soared Today

    What happened Shares of Veru (NASDAQ: VERU) surged 43% on Wednesday, following positive analyst commentary.  So what On Monday, Veru announced that an interim analysis of a phase 3 study showed that its oral antiviral-drug candidate sabizabulin cut deaths in hospitalized patients with moderate to severe COVID-19 by 55%.

  • Better Buy: AT&T vs. Warner Bros. Discovery

    AT&T (NYSE: T) closed its spin-off of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) on April 8, and the two stocks started trading separately on April 11. AT&T's investors received a 0.24 share of Warner Bros. Discovery for each share of AT&T they owned, and they now collectively own 71% of Warner Bros. Discovery's shares on a fully diluted basis. AT&T and Warner Bros. Discovery both claim they will generate better returns as separate companies, but is either stock worth buying right now?

  • Novavax And Its Plan To Target The Vaccine Resistant Notch Another Win

    Swiss officials authorized Novavax's Covid vaccine on Wednesday, and NVAX stock popped, though it remains below its key lines.

  • Fake Tesla Release Sends Lithium Miner's Stock on a Wild Ride

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of Lithium Corp. whipsawed on Wednesday after an inauthentic press release circulated claiming electric-vehicle giant Tesla Inc. had acquired the Nevada-based miner. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Biden Pledges $800 Million More for WeaponsCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dea

  • I Bond hacks on tax returns and more as inflation hits 8.5%

    I Bond sales – which hit $3.5 billion in January – keep going strong as inflation rises. Here are some I Bond hacks, including one for tax refunds.

  • AT&T Cut Its Dividend With the Spinoff. Why It’s Still Big Enough.

    AT&T has officially spun off its media business, with Warner Bros. Discovery trading on its own for the first time on Monday. AT&T (ticker: T) cut its dividend as part of the spinoff—a point of contention for many AT&T shareholders—but the payout remains generous at an annual $1.11 per share. AT&T completed its spinoff of WarnerMedia on Friday, and the stocks began trading separately on Monday.

  • Warner Bros. Discovery starts trading on Nasdaq following AT&T-Discovery deal

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Canal details the Warner-Discovery merger, what subsidiary channels and content are included under this umbrella, and WarnerMedia-Discovery's stock debut.

  • Here’s the playbook if the rest of the world breaks free from the U.S. dollar, says Credit Suisse’s monetary plumbing guru

    Countries can choose to revalue their currencies or rethink their FX pegs, says Zoltan Pozsar, global head of short-term interest rate strategy at Credit Suisse.