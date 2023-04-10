Global Selective Soldering Strategic Business Report 2023: Cost and Quality Issues Drive Industry towards Selective Soldering
DUBLIN, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Selective Soldering: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Selective Soldering estimated at US$149.1 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$214.8 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Networking & Communication, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.5% CAGR and reach US$71.7 Million by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Medical, Industrial, & Instrumentation segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $43.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.3% CAGR
The Selective Soldering market in the U.S. is estimated at US$43.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$37.7 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 3.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 17 Featured) -
DDM Novastar LLC
Ebso GmbH
epm Handels AG
ERSA GmbH
ITW EAE
Japan Unix Co. Ltd.
Juki Corporation
Pillarhouse USA, Inc.
SEHO Systems GmbH
Shenzhen JT Automation Equipment Co., Ltd.
Tai`an Puhui Electric Technology Co., Ltd.
Tamura H.A. Machinery, Inc.
What`s New for 2023?
Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to digital archives and Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
A Prelude
Recent Market Activity
Selective Soldering - An Overview
Selective Soldering Machines and Equipment - Key Features and Uses
Growth of SMT Equipment and Flexible PCBs Form Strong Base for SSE Demand
Growth of Flexible Printed Circuit Boards - A Business Case for SSE
Selective Soldering Still Enjoys Growth despite Shift from TH to SMT Component
Laser Soldering - An Important Selective Soldering Process
Types of Selective Soldering Processes and Their Features
Market Outlook
Established ECMS Industry Drives Demand for SSE in Asia-Pacific
Competition - A Brief Note
Price-based Competition
Selective Soldering - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Trend-Setting Technologies
Intensifying R&D to Foster Growth
Lead-Free Solder Emboldens Growth Opportunities
Small but Persistent Demand for Through-Hole Components Drives Growth
Automation - A Buzz Word in Selective Soldering Market
Automated Selective Soldering of SMT Components
Automated Selective Soldering Need of the Hour for Soldering PCBs with Double-Sided SMT Content
Innovations Drive Selective Soldering Market Growth
Selective Aperture Tooling over Wave Solder
Mass Selective Dip Solder Foundation
Miniature Wave Selective Solder Fountains
Laser Selective Soldering System
Selective Flux Applicators
Advantages of Miniature Wave Selective Soldering over Wave Soldering
No-Clean Flux Encourages Efficiency in Selective Soldering
Cost and Quality Issues Drive Industry towards Selective Soldering
Shrinking Component Size Paints Brighter Prospects
Next Generation Electronics: A Tantalizing Opportunity for Selective Soldering
Challenges Associated with Use of SSE
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/65kj3g
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-selective-soldering-strategic-business-report-2023-cost-and-quality-issues-drive-industry-towards-selective-soldering-301793343.html
SOURCE Research and Markets