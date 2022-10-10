ReportLinker

Abstract: What’s New for 2022? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.

Global Self-Checkout Systems Market to Reach $6.6 Billion by 2027

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Self-Checkout Systems estimated at US$3.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.6 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 11.5% over the period 2020-2027. Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.8% CAGR and reach US$3.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 12.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.4% CAGR

The Self-Checkout Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$930.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 16.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.3% and 11.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.5% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 75 Featured)

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc. ECR Software Corporation Fujitsu Frontech North America, Inc. Fujitsu Limited IER SAS International Business Machines Corporation ITAB Group NCR Corporation Pan-Oston Company Slabb Inc. SPAR International Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions Toshiba Tec Corporation





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Self-Checkout Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021?

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2020 through 2022

COVID-19 Outbreak Impacts Investments into Self-Checkout

Technologies

Amidst the Pandemic, Contactless Checkout Systems Come to the Fore

Despite Potential Infection Risks, Use of Touchscreens in Self-

Checkout Systems to Continue

An Introduction to Self-Checkout System

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Cashless Model Poised for High Growth

Supermarkets Emerge as Leading End-Use Markets for Self-

Checkout Systems

Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Foster Long-

term Growth

Competition

Global Self-Service Checkout Terminals Market: Percentage

Breakdown by Shipments by Leading Players for 2020

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Demand for Self-Checkout Systems from Various

Formats of Retail Stores to Boost Market Growth

Myriad Benefits of Self-Checkout Systems for Customers and

Businesses to Drive Adoption

Self-Service Checkout Systems Help Improve In-Location Experience

Common Self-Checkout Systems: Analyzing the Major Advantages

and Disadvantages

Self-Checkout Systems in Walmart: A Case of Enhancing Shopping

Experiences of Customers

Digital Transformation of Retail Sector: An Opportunity for

Self-Checkout Systems Market

Digital Transformation by Industry: 2020

Benefits of Adopting Digital Transformation

Top Digital priorities for Retailers

Application of Digital Solutions Used to Improve In-Store

Retail Experience

Consumer Inclination towards Self-Service Solutions Bode Well

for Self-Checkout Systems Market

Global Self-Service Technology Market Size (in US$ Billion) for

the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025

Self-Checkout Systems Market to Benefit from the Growing Labor

Shortage Issues

Labor Shortage Affects All Industries: % Change in Job

Vacancies in Select Countries for 2021 Vs Q1 2019

Average Annual Attrition Rate (%) by Select Occupations in the

US for the Period 2016-2021

Rapid Growth of Digital Payments Supports Growth of SCO Market

Pandemic-Induced Low Touch Norm and Progress Towards Cashless

Society Spurs Adoption of Digital Payments in Retail Stores:

Global Volume of Non-Cash Transactions (In Billion) for the

Years 2018, 2020 & 2022

Flexibility & Convenience of Mobile Self-Checkout Systems to

Fuel Market Prospects

Mobile Self-Checkouts to Assist Retailers and Customers in

Post-COVID-19 Period

Rising Penetration of Smart Mobile Devices to Boost Adoption of

Self-Checkout Systems

Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016-

2021

Global Market for Smartphones (in Billion) for 2016-2021

Numerous Benefits of Scan & Go Technology Drives Adoption

Emerging Concept of Unmanned Stores Bodes Well for Deployment

of Self-Checkout Systems

Global Unmanned Convenience Store Market Size (in US$ Million)

for 2019, 2022 and 2025

Autonomous Checkout Systems Pave Path for Future of Retail Stores

AI Enables Retailers to Enhance Self-Checkout Experience for

Customers

AI-Powered Cameras to Spot Dodgy Shoppers at Self-Checkouts

AI to Improve Checkout Security

Self-Checkout Innovations Gather Steam

Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic, Food Retailers Move Towards Self

-Checkout Technologies

Global Food Supermarkets Market Growth Outlook (In %) for Years

2019 through 2025

Sustained Importance of Grocery Retailers During Pandemic

Presents Opportunity for Self-Checkout Systems

Department Stores Adopt Self-Checkout Systems

Global Department Stores Market Growth (In %) for the Period

2019-2025

Drawbacks of Self-Checkout Systems Challenge Market Adoption



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Self-Checkout Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout Systems by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Systems by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cash

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Cash by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cashless by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Cashless by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Supermarkets &

Hypermarkets by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Department Stores by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Department Stores by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Convenience Stores by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Convenience Stores by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Self-Checkout Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Table 19: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Self-Checkout Systems by Component - Systems and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: USA 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout Systems by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Systems

and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 21: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Self-Checkout Systems by Type - Cash and Cashless - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 22: USA 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout Systems by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Cash and

Cashless for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Self-Checkout Systems by Application - Supermarkets &

Hypermarkets, Department Stores, Convenience Stores and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: USA 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout Systems by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Department Stores, Convenience

Stores and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 25: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Self-Checkout Systems by Component - Systems and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout Systems

by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Systems and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 27: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Self-Checkout Systems by Type - Cash and Cashless - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 28: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout Systems

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Cash and

Cashless for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 29: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Self-Checkout Systems by Application - Supermarkets &

Hypermarkets, Department Stores, Convenience Stores and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout Systems

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Department Stores, Convenience

Stores and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Self-Checkout Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 31: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Self-Checkout Systems by Component - Systems and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout Systems by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Systems

and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 33: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Self-Checkout Systems by Type - Cash and Cashless - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 34: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout Systems by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Cash and

Cashless for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 35: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Self-Checkout Systems by Application - Supermarkets &

Hypermarkets, Department Stores, Convenience Stores and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout Systems by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Department Stores, Convenience

Stores and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Self-Checkout Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Table 37: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Self-Checkout Systems by Component - Systems and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: China 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout Systems by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Systems

and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 39: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Self-Checkout Systems by Type - Cash and Cashless - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 40: China 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout Systems by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Cash and

Cashless for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 41: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Self-Checkout Systems by Application - Supermarkets &

Hypermarkets, Department Stores, Convenience Stores and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: China 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout Systems by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Department Stores, Convenience

Stores and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Self-Checkout Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Table 43: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Self-Checkout Systems by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 44: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout Systems

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for

Years 2021 & 2027



Table 45: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Self-Checkout Systems by Component - Systems and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 46: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout Systems

by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Systems and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 47: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Self-Checkout Systems by Type - Cash and Cashless - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout Systems

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Cash and

Cashless for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 49: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Self-Checkout Systems by Application - Supermarkets &

Hypermarkets, Department Stores, Convenience Stores and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout Systems

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Department Stores, Convenience

Stores and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Self-Checkout Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 51: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Self-Checkout Systems by Component - Systems and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 52: France 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout Systems

by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Systems and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 53: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Self-Checkout Systems by Type - Cash and Cashless - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: France 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout Systems

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Cash and

Cashless for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 55: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Self-Checkout Systems by Application - Supermarkets &

Hypermarkets, Department Stores, Convenience Stores and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: France 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout Systems

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Department Stores, Convenience

Stores and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Self-Checkout Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 57: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Self-Checkout Systems by Component - Systems and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 58: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout Systems

by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Systems and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 59: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Self-Checkout Systems by Type - Cash and Cashless - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout Systems

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Cash and

Cashless for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 61: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Self-Checkout Systems by Application - Supermarkets &

Hypermarkets, Department Stores, Convenience Stores and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout Systems

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Department Stores, Convenience

Stores and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 63: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Self-Checkout Systems by Component - Systems and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 64: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout Systems by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Systems

and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 65: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Self-Checkout Systems by Type - Cash and Cashless - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout Systems by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Cash and

Cashless for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 67: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Self-Checkout Systems by Application - Supermarkets &

Hypermarkets, Department Stores, Convenience Stores and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout Systems by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Department Stores, Convenience

Stores and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Self-Checkout Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 69: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Self-Checkout Systems by Component - Systems and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 70: UK 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout Systems by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Systems

and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 71: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Self-Checkout Systems by Type - Cash and Cashless - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: UK 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout Systems by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Cash and

Cashless for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 73: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Self-Checkout Systems by Application - Supermarkets &

Hypermarkets, Department Stores, Convenience Stores and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: UK 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout Systems by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Department Stores, Convenience

Stores and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 75: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Self-Checkout Systems by Component - Systems and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 76: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout

Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Systems and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 77: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Self-Checkout Systems by Type - Cash and Cashless -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout

Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Cash and Cashless for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 79: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Self-Checkout Systems by Application - Supermarkets &

Hypermarkets, Department Stores, Convenience Stores and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout

Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Department Stores, Convenience

Stores and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Self-Checkout Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Table 81: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Self-Checkout Systems by Component - Systems and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 82: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout

Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Systems and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 83: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Self-Checkout Systems by Type - Cash and Cashless -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout

Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Cash and Cashless for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 85: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Self-Checkout Systems by Application - Supermarkets &

Hypermarkets, Department Stores, Convenience Stores and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout

Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Department Stores, Convenience

Stores and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 87: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Self-Checkout Systems by Component - Systems and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 88: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout

Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Systems and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 89: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Self-Checkout Systems by Type - Cash and Cashless -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout

Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Cash and Cashless for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 91: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Self-Checkout Systems by Application - Supermarkets &

Hypermarkets, Department Stores, Convenience Stores and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout

Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Department Stores, Convenience

Stores and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 75

