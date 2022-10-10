U.S. markets close in 6 hours 17 minutes

Global Self-Checkout Systems Market to Reach $6.6 Billion by 2027

·21 min read
Abstract: What’s New for 2022? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.

New York, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Self-Checkout Systems Industry"
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one year

Global Self-Checkout Systems Market to Reach $6.6 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Self-Checkout Systems estimated at US$3.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.6 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 11.5% over the period 2020-2027. Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.8% CAGR and reach US$3.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 12.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.4% CAGR
The Self-Checkout Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$930.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 16.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.3% and 11.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.5% CAGR.

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc. ECR Software Corporation Fujitsu Frontech North America, Inc. Fujitsu Limited IER SAS International Business Machines Corporation ITAB Group NCR Corporation Pan-Oston Company Slabb Inc. SPAR International Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions Toshiba Tec Corporation


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06051378/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Self-Checkout Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021?
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2020 through 2022
COVID-19 Outbreak Impacts Investments into Self-Checkout
Technologies
Amidst the Pandemic, Contactless Checkout Systems Come to the Fore
Despite Potential Infection Risks, Use of Touchscreens in Self-
Checkout Systems to Continue
An Introduction to Self-Checkout System
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Cashless Model Poised for High Growth
Supermarkets Emerge as Leading End-Use Markets for Self-
Checkout Systems
Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Foster Long-
term Growth
Competition
Global Self-Service Checkout Terminals Market: Percentage
Breakdown by Shipments by Leading Players for 2020
Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increasing Demand for Self-Checkout Systems from Various
Formats of Retail Stores to Boost Market Growth
Myriad Benefits of Self-Checkout Systems for Customers and
Businesses to Drive Adoption
Self-Service Checkout Systems Help Improve In-Location Experience
Common Self-Checkout Systems: Analyzing the Major Advantages
and Disadvantages
Self-Checkout Systems in Walmart: A Case of Enhancing Shopping
Experiences of Customers
Digital Transformation of Retail Sector: An Opportunity for
Self-Checkout Systems Market
Digital Transformation by Industry: 2020
Benefits of Adopting Digital Transformation
Top Digital priorities for Retailers
Application of Digital Solutions Used to Improve In-Store
Retail Experience
Consumer Inclination towards Self-Service Solutions Bode Well
for Self-Checkout Systems Market
Global Self-Service Technology Market Size (in US$ Billion) for
the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025
Self-Checkout Systems Market to Benefit from the Growing Labor
Shortage Issues
Labor Shortage Affects All Industries: % Change in Job
Vacancies in Select Countries for 2021 Vs Q1 2019
Average Annual Attrition Rate (%) by Select Occupations in the
US for the Period 2016-2021
Rapid Growth of Digital Payments Supports Growth of SCO Market
Pandemic-Induced Low Touch Norm and Progress Towards Cashless
Society Spurs Adoption of Digital Payments in Retail Stores:
Global Volume of Non-Cash Transactions (In Billion) for the
Years 2018, 2020 & 2022
Flexibility & Convenience of Mobile Self-Checkout Systems to
Fuel Market Prospects
Mobile Self-Checkouts to Assist Retailers and Customers in
Post-COVID-19 Period
Rising Penetration of Smart Mobile Devices to Boost Adoption of
Self-Checkout Systems
Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016-
2021
Global Market for Smartphones (in Billion) for 2016-2021
Numerous Benefits of Scan & Go Technology Drives Adoption
Emerging Concept of Unmanned Stores Bodes Well for Deployment
of Self-Checkout Systems
Global Unmanned Convenience Store Market Size (in US$ Million)
for 2019, 2022 and 2025
Autonomous Checkout Systems Pave Path for Future of Retail Stores
AI Enables Retailers to Enhance Self-Checkout Experience for
Customers
AI-Powered Cameras to Spot Dodgy Shoppers at Self-Checkouts
AI to Improve Checkout Security
Self-Checkout Innovations Gather Steam
Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic, Food Retailers Move Towards Self
-Checkout Technologies
Global Food Supermarkets Market Growth Outlook (In %) for Years
2019 through 2025
Sustained Importance of Grocery Retailers During Pandemic
Presents Opportunity for Self-Checkout Systems
Department Stores Adopt Self-Checkout Systems
Global Department Stores Market Growth (In %) for the Period
2019-2025
Drawbacks of Self-Checkout Systems Challenge Market Adoption

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Self-Checkout Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout Systems by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Systems by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cash
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Cash by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027

Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cashless by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Cashless by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Supermarkets & Hypermarkets by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Supermarkets &
Hypermarkets by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Department Stores by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Department Stores by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Convenience Stores by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Convenience Stores by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Self-Checkout Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Table 19: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Self-Checkout Systems by Component - Systems and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: USA 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout Systems by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Systems
and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 21: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Self-Checkout Systems by Type - Cash and Cashless - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 22: USA 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout Systems by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Cash and
Cashless for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Self-Checkout Systems by Application - Supermarkets &
Hypermarkets, Department Stores, Convenience Stores and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 24: USA 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout Systems by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Department Stores, Convenience
Stores and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 25: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Self-Checkout Systems by Component - Systems and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout Systems
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Systems and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 27: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Self-Checkout Systems by Type - Cash and Cashless - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 28: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout Systems
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Cash and
Cashless for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 29: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Self-Checkout Systems by Application - Supermarkets &
Hypermarkets, Department Stores, Convenience Stores and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 30: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout Systems
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Department Stores, Convenience
Stores and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Self-Checkout Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 31: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Self-Checkout Systems by Component - Systems and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 32: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout Systems by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Systems
and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 33: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Self-Checkout Systems by Type - Cash and Cashless - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 34: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout Systems by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Cash and
Cashless for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 35: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Self-Checkout Systems by Application - Supermarkets &
Hypermarkets, Department Stores, Convenience Stores and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 36: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout Systems by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Department Stores, Convenience
Stores and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027

CHINA
Self-Checkout Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Table 37: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Self-Checkout Systems by Component - Systems and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 38: China 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout Systems by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Systems
and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 39: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Self-Checkout Systems by Type - Cash and Cashless - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 40: China 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout Systems by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Cash and
Cashless for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 41: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Self-Checkout Systems by Application - Supermarkets &
Hypermarkets, Department Stores, Convenience Stores and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 42: China 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout Systems by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Department Stores, Convenience
Stores and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Self-Checkout Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Table 43: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Self-Checkout Systems by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 44: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout Systems
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for
Years 2021 & 2027

Table 45: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Self-Checkout Systems by Component - Systems and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 46: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout Systems
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Systems and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 47: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Self-Checkout Systems by Type - Cash and Cashless - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 48: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout Systems
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Cash and
Cashless for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 49: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Self-Checkout Systems by Application - Supermarkets &
Hypermarkets, Department Stores, Convenience Stores and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 50: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout Systems
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Department Stores, Convenience
Stores and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Self-Checkout Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 51: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Self-Checkout Systems by Component - Systems and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 52: France 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout Systems
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Systems and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 53: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Self-Checkout Systems by Type - Cash and Cashless - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 54: France 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout Systems
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Cash and
Cashless for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 55: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Self-Checkout Systems by Application - Supermarkets &
Hypermarkets, Department Stores, Convenience Stores and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 56: France 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout Systems
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Department Stores, Convenience
Stores and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Self-Checkout Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 57: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Self-Checkout Systems by Component - Systems and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 58: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout Systems
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Systems and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 59: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Self-Checkout Systems by Type - Cash and Cashless - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 60: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout Systems
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Cash and
Cashless for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 61: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Self-Checkout Systems by Application - Supermarkets &
Hypermarkets, Department Stores, Convenience Stores and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 62: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout Systems
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Department Stores, Convenience
Stores and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 63: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Self-Checkout Systems by Component - Systems and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 64: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout Systems by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Systems
and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 65: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Self-Checkout Systems by Type - Cash and Cashless - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 66: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout Systems by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Cash and
Cashless for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 67: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Self-Checkout Systems by Application - Supermarkets &
Hypermarkets, Department Stores, Convenience Stores and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 68: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout Systems by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Department Stores, Convenience
Stores and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Self-Checkout Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 69: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Self-Checkout Systems by Component - Systems and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 70: UK 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout Systems by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Systems
and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 71: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Self-Checkout Systems by Type - Cash and Cashless - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 72: UK 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout Systems by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Cash and
Cashless for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 73: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Self-Checkout Systems by Application - Supermarkets &
Hypermarkets, Department Stores, Convenience Stores and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 74: UK 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout Systems by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Department Stores, Convenience
Stores and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 75: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Self-Checkout Systems by Component - Systems and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 76: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout
Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Systems and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 77: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Self-Checkout Systems by Type - Cash and Cashless -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 78: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout
Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Cash and Cashless for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 79: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Self-Checkout Systems by Application - Supermarkets &
Hypermarkets, Department Stores, Convenience Stores and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 80: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout
Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Department Stores, Convenience
Stores and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Self-Checkout Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Table 81: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Self-Checkout Systems by Component - Systems and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 82: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout
Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Systems and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 83: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Self-Checkout Systems by Type - Cash and Cashless -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 84: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout
Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Cash and Cashless for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 85: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Self-Checkout Systems by Application - Supermarkets &
Hypermarkets, Department Stores, Convenience Stores and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 86: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout
Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Department Stores, Convenience
Stores and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027

REST OF WORLD
Table 87: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Self-Checkout Systems by Component - Systems and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 88: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout
Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Systems and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 89: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Self-Checkout Systems by Type - Cash and Cashless -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 90: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout
Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Cash and Cashless for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 91: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Self-Checkout Systems by Application - Supermarkets &
Hypermarkets, Department Stores, Convenience Stores and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 92: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Self-Checkout
Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Department Stores, Convenience
Stores and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027

IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 75
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06051378/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

