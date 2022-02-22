U.S. markets open in 4 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,294.00
    -49.50 (-1.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,670.00
    -337.00 (-0.99%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,731.00
    -265.00 (-1.89%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,985.10
    -21.50 (-1.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.61
    +4.54 (+4.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,901.90
    +2.10 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    24.12
    +0.13 (+0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1320
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9320
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.54
    +2.43 (+8.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3583
    -0.0018 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7910
    +0.0920 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,177.81
    -1,866.29 (-4.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    845.94
    -90.85 (-9.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,458.24
    -26.09 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

Global Self-driving Cars Market Forecast to Reach 62.4 Million Units by 2030, at a CAGR of 13.3%.

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Self-driving Cars Market

Global Self-driving Cars Market
Global Self-driving Cars Market

Dublin, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Self-driving Cars Market by Component (Radar, LiDAR, Ultrasonic, & Camera Unit), Vehicle, Level of Autonomy, Mobility Type, EV and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global self-driving cars market size is projected to grow from 20.3 million units in 2021 to 62.4 million units by 2030, at a CAGR of 13.3%.

Safety features are an important prerequisite for automotive customers across the world. Governments across the world have mandated the incorporation of features such as lane departure warning (LDW) and automatic emergency braking (AEB) paving way for new technologies and self-driving cars. Different types of safety features have, therefore, been developed to assist drivers and lower the number of accidents.

Growing demand for safety and driving assistance systems likely to drive the growth of the Self-driving Cars market during the forecast period

The automotive industry is witnessing a rapid evolution of safety features, which is expected to increase exponentially in the coming years to provide a safer and more convenient driving experience. Major OEMs such as Toyota and Honda are launching vehicles with features such as blind spot detection, rear cross traffic, lane keep assist, forward collision warning, and automatic emergency braking as a standard. OEMs such as Cadillac, Tesla, Nissan, Honda and Audi are currently developing L3 driving systems for their upcoming models. The increasing demand for sophisticated cruise control and driving comfort features has also fueled the safety systems market.

Transforming a vehicle into a self-driving one could help reduce errors caused by drivers. As per the NHTSA, the total number of fatalities due to road accidents in the US was 38,680 in 2020. Self-driving cars could play a crucial role in reducing this number and lead to a safe, productive, and efficient driving experience. Active safety systems such as blind spot detection (BSD), automatic emergency braking (AEB), and lane departure warning (LDW) play a major role in automated driving technology today.

Demand for luxury vehicles will further strengthen the demand for self-driving cars during the forecast period. Higher growth rates have been observed in developing countries such as China and India, among others. The standard of living has also improved in developing countries, along with a considerable rise in spending power. German auto brands such as Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Audi dominate the global luxury car market. The change in consumer preferences has increased the demand for better products, which has positively affected the sales of premium cars across the globe.

Key Topics Covered:

Premium Insights

  • Increasing Demand for Level 1 and Level 2 Cars and Rising Investment in Development of Level 4 and Level 5 Cars Will Propel Market

  • Self-Driving Cars Market in Rest of the World Projected to Grow at Highest CAGR from 2021-2030

  • Asia-Pacific: Self-Driving Cars Market, by Level of Automation & Country, 2021 Vs. 2030

  • Personal Mobility Expected to Account for Largest Share of Market by 2030

  • Self-Driving Cars Market, by Component Type - Radar Segment Expected to Lead Market During Forecast Period

  • Self-Driving Cars Market, by Type - Sedan Segment Projected to Lead Market from 2021 to 2030

  • Self-Driving Cars Market, by Electric Vehicle Type - BEV Segment Dominate Market During Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Stringent Vehicle Safety Regulations

  • Growing Demand for Safety and Driving Comfort Features

  • Increasing Demand for Luxury Vehicles

  • Introduction of Ai-Based Camera Systems for Self-Driving Applications

  • Development of Self-Driving Modular Systems Enabling OEMs to Handpick the Technology

  • Technological Advancements

  • Growth in Connected Vehicle Technology and Dynamic Mobility Application

Restraints

  • Lack of Required Infrastructure in Emerging Countries

  • Consumer Acceptance of Self-Driving Cars

Opportunities

  • Development of ADAS Technology

  • Increasing Demand for 5G Technology for Vehicle Connectivity

  • Rising Demand for Electric Vehicles

  • Increasing Developments in Autonomous Shared Mobility

  • Increasing Investments in Lidar Startups by Automotive Giants

Challenges

  • High System and Component Cost

  • Environmental Constraints and Security Threats

  • Maintaining a Balance Between Cost and Quality

  • Real-Time Image Processing in Multi-Camera Systems

  • Creating and Maintaining Maps for Self-Driving Cars



Companies Mentioned

  • General Motors

  • Waymo

  • Daimler

  • Ford

  • Nvidia

  • Byd Co. Ltd.

  • Volkswagen Ag

  • Toyota

  • Aurora Innovation, Inc.

  • Mobileye

  • Denso

  • Nuro

  • Tesla

  • Aisin Seiki

  • Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi

  • Autox

  • Hitachi Automotive

  • Renesas Electronics Corporation

  • Huawei

  • Hyundai Mobis

  • Infineon Technologies Ag

  • Einride

  • Groupe Psa (Stellantis)

  • Vay

  • Audi Ag

  • Hella

  • Blackberry

  • Xilinx, Inc

  • Pony.Ai

  • Ridecell Inc,

  • Argo Ai

  • Zoox

  • Deepscale

  • Aptiv

  • Luminar

  • Optimus Ride

  • Motional

  • Innoviz Technologies

  • Robert Bosch

  • Zf Friedrichshafen

  • Valeo

  • Magna International

  • Continental Ag

  • Nxp Semiconductors

  • Ficosa International Sa

  • Texas Instruments

  • Voxx International Corp.

  • Microsemi Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zbjnm2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Marathon’s Huge Louisiana Refinery Rocked by Explosion, Fire

    (Bloomberg) -- Marathon Petroleum Corp.’s oil refinery near New Orleans exploded into flames on Monday, threatening to crimp fuel supplies and raise pump prices at a time of already rampant inflation.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsTrump Holds Onto Piles of C

  • Energy Prices Surge on Ukraine With Oil Closing In on $100

    (Bloomberg) -- Energy prices surged after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed an order to send what he called “peacekeeping forces” to the two breakaway areas of Ukraine that he officially recognized on Monday.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsTrump Holds O

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Continues Its Buying Spree

    Ark purchased 694,584 shares or Roku, worth $78.1 million as of Friday's close; 82,488 shares of Zoom, worth $10.5 million; 40,384 shares of Sea, worth $5.2 million; and 65,057 shares of Roblox worth $3.2 million. Roku is the No. 3 holding in Wood's flagship Ark Innovation ETF , and Zoom is No. 4.

  • Short-Term HODLers Drive Bitcoin Volatility, Network Activity Suffers

    Bitcoin is now facing lower demand from new users merely three months after its all-time high of $69K in November, as per data.

  • Oil price set to test fresh peaks barring Iran breakthrough

    Efforts by governments to drive an economic rebound are likely to add strain to tight oil supplies and could send prices to fresh peaks, unless international talks end sanctions on Tehran and lead to a surge in Iranian exports. Nervousness of possible disruption of exports from major oil producer Russia as it masses troops on neighbouring Ukraine's border has already helped to push oil prices to their highest since 2014.

  • Restaurant employees given $61,000 after managers caught dipping into tip pool, federal agency says

    A U.S. Department of Labor investigation found New Hampshire restaurant managers were dipping into their employees' tip pool.

  • Why Barrick Gold’s CEO Is Looking to Boost Its Copper Business

    Mark Bristow says the company wants to focus on areas of the world that some rivals find forbidding.

  • Global Markets Fall After Russia Orders Troops Into Ukraine

    Crude-oil futures jumped, while U.S. stock futures and global indexes fell sharply, after the Russian president ordered troops into the two breakaway areas of Ukraine.

  • 15 Most Valuable German Companies

    In this article, we will discuss the 15 most valuable German companies. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies, and go directly to 5 Most Valuable German Companies. Officially known as the Federal Republic of Germany, Germany is a country located in Central Europe, with Berlin as the capital city, and Frankfurt as […]

  • China Plans State-Backed Platform to Buy Iron Ore, Sources Say

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s latest bid to wrest control of soaring iron ore prices is a plan to make global suppliers negotiate sales to the world’s biggest market through a centralized platform.Most Read from BloombergUNSC to Hold Emergency Meeting On Russia’s Move: Ukraine UpdateStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsTrump Holds Onto Piles of Cash, Gives None to GOP CandidatesPorsches and Lamborghinis Lost at Sea

  • Why have so many people soured on work? COVID-19 unleashed a hidden well of employee dissatisfaction

    ‘Our evidence does not support the notion that the contraction in labor supply is driven mostly by women responding to child-care demands,’ new research finds.

  • The Ukraine-Russia conflict is battering India’s stock market

    The crisis is likely to strain household budgets in the coming days as crude oil prices have spiralled.

  • Chevron seeks to sell Equatorial Guinea oil and gas assets -sources

    Chevron is looking to sell its stakes in three oil and gas fields in Equatorial Guinea, hoping a recent rally in energy prices will help attract buyers, three industry sources told Reuters. The U.S. company acquired the assets in the west African country as part of the $13 billion acquisition of Noble Energy in 2020. Chevron has hired investment bank Jefferies to run the sale process which could raise as much as $1 billion, the sources said.

  • Could Burger King or McDonald's Ditch Human Labor for Robots?

    Automation has loomed over all sorts of American jobs for decades. Amazon uses robots in its warehouses as does Fedex. In both cases, however, the robot workers haven't really replaced humans. In fact, while robots and automation have been used by all sorts of businesses, they have not led to widespread job loss.

  • Russian banks imported $5 billion in foreign cash in December -ACRA estimates

    Dollars traditionally dominate such imports which, along with other currencies, many Russians like to hold as a hedge against any drop in the value of the rouble or rise in inflation, both potential outcomes of foreign sanctions. Valery Piven, senior director at ACRA, told Reuters that calculations based on technical reports which banks submit to Russia's central bank each month showed that they had also imported $2.1 billion in foreign banknotes in November. The United States is considering new sanctions against Russia, proposing to cut some of its top banks from dollar transactions and reducing their ability to service dollar-denominated obligations, sources told Reuters.

  • Dodge Charger Hellcat Burnout Goes Horribly Wrong

    It’s all fun and games until you blow up your brand-new car...

  • ConocoPhillips is now largest owner of Australian LNG terminal after $1.6B deal

    Houston-based ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) became the largest owner of a liquefied natural gas terminal in Australia with the closing of a $1.645 billion deal on Feb. 17. The oil and gas producer purchased an additional 10% interest in Australia Pacific LNG from Sydney, Australia-based Origin Energy, acting on a previously determined right to expand its interest in the project. After closing adjustments, ConocoPhillips paid $1.4 billion in cash, all from its balance sheet, for the expanded stake in APLNG.

  • Exxon Beaumont Union Accepts Deal After Nearly Ten-Month Lockout

    (Bloomberg) -- Union members, who’ve been locked out of Exxon Mobil Corp.’s Beaumont refinery on the Texas Gulf Coast since May, accepted the company’s latest contract offer Monday, people familiar with the vote said.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsTrump Hold

  • 51% of Older Workers Could Get $2,000 or Less From Retirement Savings

    Income from retirement savings is crucial as a supplement to your Social Security benefit if you don't want to face serious financial worries in your later years. Unfortunately, recent data from the Insured Retirement Institute revealed many older workers have investment account balances that are far too low. In fact, according to IRI's data, 51% of older workers have less than $50,000 saved for their retirement.

  • Aiming for a 100-Bagger? This Stock Has the Potential

    The market says Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) is worth about $2.9 billion right now. To make a 100-bagger with this one, its market capitalization would have to reach $290 billion one day. Can this air-taxi pioneer pull it off?