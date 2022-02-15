U.S. markets close in 2 hours 24 minutes

Global Self-Service Kiosk Market to Reach a Value of USD 79.5 Bn by 2032, Forecasts Fact.MR

·6 min read

- China to Account 30% Share in the APAC Self-Service Kiosk Market

- Fact.MR's latest report on the self-service kiosk market offers a 10-year forecast through 2022 and beyond. The report explicates vital dynamics, such as drivers, restraints, and emerging opportunities shaping the market dynamics. To present the information in a more vivid manner, the report has been segmented in terms of product type, by payment method, by end-user, and region

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A Market research and competitive intelligence provider: The global self-service kiosk market is estimated to value USD 28 Bn in 2022 and reach USD 79.5 Bn by 2032. The projected CAGR of the market is 11% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

FactMR Logo
FactMR Logo

Rapid technological development in the domain of security applications and digital payment like Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) and Near-Field Communication (NFC) has significantly contributed to the expansion of the global self-service kiosk market.

For Critical Insights on This Market, Request for More Info

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5783

The emergence of technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) are key factors escalating the market growth in the forecast period. With the growing adoption of tablets and smartphones, the market is expected to bolster significantly. Further, the lower investment costs than traditional outlets, innovations of touch screen displays, and glass technology drive the demand for self-service kiosks.

Self-service kiosks offer various services like unlimited Wi-Fi, live transit feeds, and emergency notifications. With the assistance of world-class technologies such as; cloud and machine-to-machine communication, self-service kiosks can offer cost-effective services, enhancing the demand considerably.

Report Attributes

Details

Base Year Value (2021A)

USD 26 Bn

Estimated Year Value (2022E)

USD 28 Bn

Projected Year Value (2032F)

USD 79.5 Bn

Global Growth Rate (2022-2032)

CAGR 11%

Key Takeaways:

  • APAC to hold majority of the market share, with China securing about 30% of the share in the region during the forecast period.

  • U.S self-service kiosk market is the fastest-growing market in terms of volume and value. As per the estimation, the country can secure about 40% of the U.S landscape.

  • Based on product, the retail kiosks segment holds the majority of the market share, procuring about 55% of the global revenue.

  • Based on the payment method, the non-cash payment segment is to maintain its position. The projected growth rate is 12% during the forecast period.

  • Based on end-use service, the BFSI segment is likely to hold lucrative opportunities for expansion. The segment is likely to secure 30% of the revenue during the forecast period.

Growth Drivers:

  • Increasing adoption of self-service kiosk technologies in hospitals, shopping malls, and airports is expected to benefit the market significantly during the forecast period.

  • Growing usage of Intelligent Personal Assistant & Knowledge Navigator applications like Siri and Cortana is likely to augment the self-service kiosks market.

  • The implementation of smart technologies such as; RFID, QR Codes, and smartphones transactions for convenience of payment is likely to drive the demand for self-service kiosks considerably.

Key Restraints:

  • Security concerns associated with self-service kiosks are likely to hamper market growth. Public kiosks are prone to hacking which acts as a major barrier to their adoption.

To gain in-depth insights on the self-service kiosk market, request methodology at

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=5783

Competitive Landscape:

Prominent players in the global self-service kiosk market adopt various strategies to enhance their global reach. Some of the most common methods of market expansion are acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and expansions.

Some of the recent developments among the key players of the market are:

  • In 2020, Valyant AI announced a partnership with KIOSK Information Systems (KIOSK) to produce contactless experiences driven by conversational AI across environments where kiosks are deployed.

  • In 2021, Zebra Technologies disclosed the acquisition of antuit.ai, a provider of (AI) - powered Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

  • ZEBRA Technologies Corporation

  • Aila Technologies, Inc.

  • REDYREF

  • Source Technologies.

  • Embross

  • Meridian Kiosks

  • NCR Corporation

  • IER, Kiosk Information Systems

  • Advanced Kiosks

More valuable Insights on Self-Service Kiosk Market

Fact.MR, in its report, offers a market analysis of the global self-service kiosk market analysing the forecast period through 2022 and beyond. This survey reveals the growth of technology in the self-service kiosk market with detailed segmentation as follows: -

  • By Product

  • By Payment Method

  • By End-User

Key Questions covered in the Global Self-Service Kiosk Market Report

  • What is the global self-service kiosk market scenario?

  • Who are the prominent players in the global self-service kiosk market?

  • How far is the global demand expected to reach over the forecasted period?

  • What was the last 5-year CAGR for the demand in the demand in the global self-service kiosk market?

  • Which is the leading region in the global self-service kiosk market?

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Technology Domain–

Digital Transaction Management Forecast- The global digital transaction management market is expected to witness a significant rise during the forecast period. The rise in demand for Digital Transaction Management (DTM) solutions due to enhanced customer experience is expected to boost the market growth significantly.

5G Services Market Report Scope - The global 5G market is anticipated to show robust growth in the forecast period. The expansion of the market can be attributed to the rapid development in virtualization in the networking domain.

Interactive Kiosks Industry Trends - Increasing demand for automated systems is expected to drive market growth in the forecast period. Benefits such as; reduced operational time, seamless experience, smooth performance, among others are key factors augmenting the market size.

AI Virtual Visor Market Insights- AI has brought a significant shift in the automotive industry. From manufacturing to supply chain management, it plays a crucial role. Global AI expenses are expected to increase two-fold over the next four years.

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That's why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh
US Sales Office
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
E: sales@factmr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-self-service-kiosk-market-to-reach-a-value-of-usd-79-5-bn-by-2032--forecasts-factmr-301482806.html

SOURCE Fact.MR

