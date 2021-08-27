U.S. markets open in 2 hours 23 minutes

Global Self-Organizing Network Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Research and Markets
·9 min read

Dublin, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Self-Organizing Network Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global self-organizing network market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 12% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

A self-organizing network (SON) refers to a mobile network software solution that manipulates complex network operations to deliver enhanced network performance. It is designed for planning, configuring, managing, diagnosing and troubleshooting network errors through advanced automated configurations. A well-designed and efficient SON system can achieve and maintain high levels of network performance by continuously finding improvement patterns, minimizing workload on the network operator and automating various network management processes. Owing to this, it finds extensive application across various sectors, such as e-commerce, advertising, media, entertainment and healthcare.

Self-Organizing Network Market

Rapid urbanization, along with the rising demand for advanced systems to manage network complexities, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. The increasing requirements for higher bandwidth spectrum and growing mobile data traffic load on the existing networks have led to the widespread adoption of SONs across the globe. Furthermore, the virtualization of mobile networks is also providing a boost to the market growth. SONs are increasingly being deployed with cloud-based Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) models and software-defined networking (SDN) systems by telecom service providers, which aid in creating virtual, flexible and cost-effective mobile networks. Various technological advancements, such as the integration with the 5G spectrum and the Internet of Things (IoT) that aid in network management, fault management and optimizing coverage, capacity and network performance, are acting as another growth-inducing factor. Other factors, including significant improvements in the information technology (IT) infrastructure, along with extensive investments in the telecommunication sector, are projected to drive the market further.

Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global self-organizing network market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. Our report has categorized the market based on region, offering, network infrastructure, architecture, network technology and application.

Breakup by Offering:

  • Software

  • Services

Breakup by Network Infrastructure:

  • Core Network

  • Radio Access Network

  • Backhaul

  • Wi-Fi

Breakup by Architecture:

  • Centralized Self-Organizing Networks

  • Distributed Self-Organizing Networks

  • Hybrid Self-Organizing Networks

Breakup by Network Technology:

  • 2G/3G

  • 4G/LTE

  • 5G

Breakup by Application:

  • Speech Coding

  • Authentication and Network Security

  • Wireless Application Protocol

  • Application in 3G System

  • Intermachine Communication

  • Global Positioning System

  • Gaming

  • Others

Breakup by Region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Asia Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Indonesia

  • Others

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Others

  • Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Others

  • Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Airhop Communications Inc., Airspan Networks Inc., Amdocs Inc., Cellwize Wireless Technologies Pte Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Comarch SA, Ericsson, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Nokia, Qualcomm Incorporated, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, Teoco Corporation, Viavi Solutions Inc., ZTE Corporation, etc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global self-organizing network market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the self-organizing network market?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the offering?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the network infrastructure?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the architecture?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the network technology?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global self-organizing network market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Self-Organizing Network Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Offering
6.1 Software
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Services
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Network Infrastructure
7.1 Core Network
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Radio Access Network
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Backhaul
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Wi-Fi
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Architecture
8.1 Centralized Self-Organizing Networks
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Distributed Self-Organizing Networks
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Hybrid Self-Organizing Networks
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Network Technology
9.1 2G/3G
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 4G/LTE
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 5G
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Application
10.1 Speech Coding
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Authentication and Network Security
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Wireless Application Protocol
10.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Application in 3G System
10.4.1 Market Trends
10.4.2 Market Forecast
10.5 Intermachine Communication
10.5.1 Market Trends
10.5.2 Market Forecast
10.6 Global Positioning System
10.6.1 Market Trends
10.6.2 Market Forecast
10.7 Gaming
10.7.1 Market Trends
10.7.2 Market Forecast
10.8 Others
10.8.1 Market Trends
10.8.2 Market Forecast

11 Market Breakup by Region
11.1 North America
11.1.1 United States
11.1.1.1 Market Trends
11.1.1.2 Market Forecast
11.1.2 Canada
11.1.2.1 Market Trends
11.1.2.2 Market Forecast
11.2 Asia Pacific
11.2.1 China
11.2.1.1 Market Trends
11.2.1.2 Market Forecast
11.2.2 Japan
11.2.2.1 Market Trends
11.2.2.2 Market Forecast
11.2.3 India
11.2.3.1 Market Trends
11.2.3.2 Market Forecast
11.2.4 South Korea
11.2.4.1 Market Trends
11.2.4.2 Market Forecast
11.2.5 Australia
11.2.5.1 Market Trends
11.2.5.2 Market Forecast
11.2.6 Indonesia
11.2.6.1 Market Trends
11.2.6.2 Market Forecast
11.2.7 Others
11.2.7.1 Market Trends
11.2.7.2 Market Forecast
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.1.1 Market Trends
11.3.1.2 Market Forecast
11.3.2 France
11.3.2.1 Market Trends
11.3.2.2 Market Forecast
11.3.3 United Kingdom
11.3.3.1 Market Trends
11.3.3.2 Market Forecast
11.3.4 Italy
11.3.4.1 Market Trends
11.3.4.2 Market Forecast
11.3.5 Spain
11.3.5.1 Market Trends
11.3.5.2 Market Forecast
11.3.6 Russia
11.3.6.1 Market Trends
11.3.6.2 Market Forecast
11.3.7 Others
11.3.7.1 Market Trends
11.3.7.2 Market Forecast
11.4 Latin America
11.4.1 Brazil
11.4.1.1 Market Trends
11.4.1.2 Market Forecast
11.4.2 Mexico
11.4.2.1 Market Trends
11.4.2.2 Market Forecast
11.4.3 Others
11.4.3.1 Market Trends
11.4.3.2 Market Forecast
11.5 Middle East and Africa
11.5.1 Market Trends
11.5.2 Market Breakup by Country
11.5.3 Market Forecast

12 SWOT Analysis

13 Value Chain Analysis

14 Porters Five Forces Analysis

15 Price Analysis

16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
16.3.1 Airhop Communications Inc.
16.3.1.1 Company Overview
16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.2 Airspan Networks, Inc.
16.3.2.1 Company Overview
16.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.3 Amdocs Inc.
16.3.3.1 Company Overview
16.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.3.3 SWOT Analysis
16.3.4 Cellwize Wireless Technologies Pte Ltd.
16.3.4.1 Company Overview
16.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.5 Cisco Systems Inc.
16.3.5.1 Company Overview
16.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.5.3 Financials
16.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.6 Comarch SA
16.3.6.1 Company Overview
16.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.6.3 Financials
16.3.7 Ericsson
16.3.7.1 Company Overview
16.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.7.3 Financials
16.3.8 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
16.3.8.1 Company Overview
16.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.8.3 SWOT Analysis
16.3.9 Nokia
16.3.9.1 Company Overview
16.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.9.3 Financials
16.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.10 Qualcomm Incorporated
16.3.10.1 Company Overview
16.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.10.3 Financials
16.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.11 Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
16.3.11.1 Company Overview
16.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.11.3 Financials
16.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.12 Teoco Corporation
16.3.12.1 Company Overview
16.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.13 Viavi Solutions Inc.
16.3.13.1 Company Overview
16.3.13.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.13.3 Financials
16.3.14 ZTE Corporation
16.3.14.1 Company Overview
16.3.14.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.14.3 Financials

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/np8lsp

