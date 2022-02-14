U.S. markets open in 6 hours 9 minutes

Global Self-Paced E-Learning Market 2022 Latest Trends Technologies, End Users, Growth Factors, Size By Region, Sales Analysis, Competition, Investments and Forecast By 2028

·5 min read
Proficient Market Insights

Global Self-Paced E-Learning Market research report generated, provides readers with global and regional analysis. The global business Self-Paced E-Learning penetrates into manufacturing operations, development plans, initial capital investments, implementations, meanings, supply chain management, and market classifications.

Pune, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Self-Paced E-Learning Market size is expected to gain momentum due to the increasing demand for distance learning during the forecast period. This information is published in this latest report, titled, “Global Self-Paced E-Learning Market, 2022-2028.” The growing use of the Internet in many parts of the world has been a major factor in the market's expansion. The growing popularity of cloud-based solutions, together with the significant investments made by leading market participants to improve the security and dependability of cloud-based platforms, will continue to increase their popularity among consumers. One of the primary reasons driving market expansion is the increasing acceptance of online learning. The self-paced E-learning market growth is being driven by the increasing usage of online learning in both developed and emerging nations.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

  • 2U Inc

  • Wiley (Knewton)

  • Pluralsight

  • Pearson

  • Allen Interactions

  • Udacity

  • Udemy

  • City & Guilds

  • Amazon

  • Alibaba

  • Baidu

  • Tencent

  • LinkedIn

  • OpenSesame

  • Cegos

  • BizLibrary

  • D2L Corporation

  • GP Strategies

COVID-19 Impact-

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, several governments have implemented stringent lockdowns, shutdowns, and mobility restrictions to prevent the virus from spreading. To attract students and stay competitive in the market, schools and businesses are implementing e-learning technologies. A substantial number of schools and companies in the UAE have been forced to close because to the ongoing COVID-19 problem. It has prompted calls for the government to construct a more robust and adaptable training and education system.

North America has the largest self-paced E-learning market share and the region will provide industry vendors with many growth prospects throughout the projected period. Over the projected period, the rising number of enrollments in both online learning courses and self-paced distance learning courses would fuel self-paced e-learning market expansion in this area.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Self-Paced E-Learning market by product type, application, key players and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2017 to 2022 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2028 in section 10.7.

  • Platform

  • Content

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2017 to 2022, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2028 in section 10.8.

  • Skill Training

  • K-12 and Higher Education

The competitive landscape section also contains a global study of the above-mentioned players' major development strategies, market share, and market position. For example, OpenLearning Limited teamed with Alibaba, China's largest e-commerce company, in April 2020 to extend its online learning services in the Chinese education industry. The cooperation aims to ensure that Chinese students have legal access to online courses.

Detailed TOC of Global Self-Paced E-Learning Market:
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Years Considered
1.3 Research Objectives
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Research Process and Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Self-Paced E-Learning Market Size 2017-2028
2.1.2 Self-Paced E-Learning Market Size CAGR by Region 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
2.2 Self-Paced E-Learning Segment by Type
2.2.1 Platform
2.2.2 Content
2.3 Self-Paced E-Learning Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Self-Paced E-Learning Market Size CAGR by Type (2017 VS 2022 VS 2028)
2.3.2 Global Self-Paced E-Learning Market Size Market Share by Type (2017-2022)
2.4 Self-Paced E-Learning Segment by Application
2.4.1 Skill Training
2.4.2 K-12 and Higher Education
2.5 Self-Paced E-Learning Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Self-Paced E-Learning Market Size CAGR by Application (2017 VS 2022 VS 2028)
2.5.2 Global Self-Paced E-Learning Market Size Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

3 Self-Paced E-Learning Market Size by Player
3.1 Self-Paced E-Learning Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Self-Paced E-Learning Revenue by Players (2020-2022)
3.1.2 Global Self-Paced E-Learning Revenue Market Share by Players (2020-2022)
3.2 Global Self-Paced E-Learning Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) & (2020-2022)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Self-Paced E-Learning by Regions
4.1 Self-Paced E-Learning Market Size by Regions (2017-2022)
4.2 Americas Self-Paced E-Learning Market Size Growth (2017-2022)
4.3 APAC Self-Paced E-Learning Market Size Growth (2017-2022)
4.4 Europe Self-Paced E-Learning Market Size Growth (2017-2022)
4.5 Middle East & Africa Self-Paced E-Learning Market Size Growth (2017-2022)

