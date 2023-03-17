Global Self-Sealing Ziplock Bags Market Analysis Report 2023-2026 Featuring Berry, Glenroy, Smurfit Kappa, Amcor, Mondi, Sealed Air, Flair Flexible, GualaPack, Sonoco Products, & ProAmpac
Dublin, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Self-Sealing Ziplock Bags Market - Analysis by Product Type, By Capacity Oz, By Material, End User, By Region, By Country: Market Size, Insights, Competition, Covid-19 Impact and Forecast (2023-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Self-Sealing Ziplock Bags Market was valued at $25.6 billion in the year 2022 and is projected to reach a value of $32.2 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4%
The ability of self-sealing ziplock bags to effectively prevent outside contaminations and shield products from moisture and dampness has raised their appeal among families. Their toughness and water resistance have increased demand across a range of end-use industries, including food, electronics, pharmaceuticals, automotive, personal care, and cosmetics.
Based on the Product type segment, stand-up ziplock segment is expected to hold the largest share in Self-Sealing Ziplock Bags in the year 2028. The demand for packaged food and beverages has increased as a result of rising per capita income and increased health consciousness, which in turn has raised the demand for stand-up pouches.
Demand for packaged food products is rising as a result of increased westernisation, an improvement in living conditions, and a preference for convenience foods. Some of the most common varieties of packaged food include dried processed food, ready-to-eat meals, diet snacks, bakery goods, frozen processed food, dairy items, health food & drink items, and processed meat.
APAC region is estimated to hold the maximum share in the global Self-Sealing Ziplock Bags followed by Europe & Americas. Also, the Asia Pacific is expected to witness fastest growth rate during the forecast period due to the presence of most populated countries such as China and India holding potential factors for the market to grow.
The use of self-sealing ziplock bags has increased in the region as a result of a number of factors, including economic viability, ease of access to raw materials, and rising demand for compact packaging solutions from densely populated countries like China and India. China is anticipated to be the region's biggest market by country throughout the following year.
The market for Self-sealing ziplock bags is expanding as a result of reasons such as rising consumer preference for stand-up ziplock bags due to convenience, aesthetic appeal, and several value-added features, as well as reduced material, shipping, and transportation costs.
The stand-up pouches market is influenced by the product's lightweight when compared to a variety of other rigid packaging formats, such as metal cans and glass bottles, as well as the rising demand for bioplastic material as a result of several factors, such as a growing focus on sustainability along with tightening restrictions on the use of plastics and the adoption of flexible packaging formats that can stand upright on their bottom for the purpose of storage, display, and use.
Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report. The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.
The companies analysed in the report include
Berry Group
Glenroy
Smurfit Kappa
Amcor PLC
Mondi Group
Sealed Air Corporation
Flair Flexible
GualaPack
Sonoco Products
ProAmpac
Key Metrics
Report Attribute
Details
No. of Pages
350
Forecast Period
2022 - 2028
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
$25.6 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
$32.2 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate
4.0%
Regions Covered
Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1. Introduction
1.1 Self-Sealing Ziplock Bags Overview
1.2 Scope of Research
2. Executive Summary
2.1 Market Dashboard
2.2 Regional Insights
2.3 Market Ecosystem Factors
3. Research Methodology
3.1 Data Collection Process
3.2 Market Trajectory Estimation
3.3 Market Size Calculation
4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.2 Restraints
4.3 Opportunities
4.4 Trends
4.5 Impact assessment of Market Dynamics
5. Value Chain Analysis
6. Covid-19 Impact Assessment
6.1 Assessment of Degree of Impact of Covid-19 on Automotive Cables Market
6.2 Region-Wise Quarterly Covid Impact Analysis
7. Porter Five Force Analysis
8. Macro Economic Indicator Outlook
8.1 Global, Region wise GDP Growth
8.2 Urbanization
8.3 Food & Beverages
8.4 E-Commerce
8.5 Consumer Goods
9. Average Selling Price Analysis
9.1 Average Selling Price Analysis of Self-Sealing Ziplock Bags Market
10. Competitive Positioning
10.1 Companies' Product Positioning
10.2 Market Position Matrix
10.3 Market Share Analysis
11. Volumetric Analysis, Million Units, 2018-2028
11.1 Global Self-Sealing Ziplock Bags Market, 2018-2028 (Million Units), CAGR (%)
11.2 Americas Self-Sealing Ziplock Bags Market, 2018-2028 (Million Units), CAGR (%)
11.3 Europe Self-Sealing Ziplock Bags Market, 2018-2028 (Million Units), CAGR (%)
11.4 Asia Pacific Self-Sealing Ziplock Bags Market, 2018-2028 (Million Units), CAGR (%)
11.5 Middle East and Africa Self-Sealing Ziplock Bags Market, 2018-2028 (Million Units), CAGR (%)
12. Global Self-Sealing Ziplock Bags Market Trends and Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, USD Million & CAGR
12.1 Global Self-Sealing Ziplock Bags Market Size, By Value, 2018-2021(USD Million)
12.2 Global Self-Sealing Ziplock Bags Market Size, By Value, 2022-2028 (USD Million)
12.3 Global Self-Sealing Ziplock Bags Market: Summary
13. Global Self-Sealing Ziplock Bags Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, By Product Type
13.1 Global Self-Sealing Ziplock Bags Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, By Product Type: Snapshot
13.2 Stand Up Ziplock
13.3 Pillow Pack Ziplock
13.4 3- Side Ziplock
13.5 Pinch Bottom Ziplock
14. Global Self-Sealing Ziplock Bags Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, By Material
14.1 Global Self-Sealing Ziplock Bags Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, By Material: Snapshot
14.2 Plastic
14.3 Paper
14.4 Foil
15. Global Self-Sealing Ziplock Bags Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, By Capacity
15.1 Global Self-Sealing Ziplock Bags Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, By Capacity: Snapshot
15.2 Up to 3 Oz
15.3 3 Oz to 7 Oz
15.4 8 Oz to 15 Oz
15.5 16 Oz to 30 Oz
15.6 Above 30 Oz
16. Global Self-Sealing Ziplock Bags Market Trends and Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, USD Million & CAGR
16.1 Global Self-Sealing Ziplock Bags Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, By End Use Industry: Snapshot
16.2 Food & Beverages
16.3 Personal Care
16.4 Electronics
16.5 Pharmaceuticals
16.6 Others
17. Global Self-Sealing Ziplock Bags Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, By Region
17.1 Regional Coverage of the Study
