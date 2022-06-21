U.S. markets close in 4 hours 58 minutes

The Global Self Services Technologies Market is expected to grow by $ 17.39 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.65% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Self Services Technologies Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the self services technologies market and it is poised to grow by $ 17. 39 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.

New York, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Self Services Technologies Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06287447/?utm_source=GNW
65% during the forecast period. Our report on the self services technologies market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing penetration in APAC, deployment in commercial buildings and corporate offices, and need for self-service systems at quick-service restaurants (QSRs).
The self services technologies market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.

The self services technologies market is segmented as below:
By Product
• ATM
• Kiosks
• Vending machines

By Geographical Landscape
• North America
• Europe
• APAC
• South America
• Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the emergence of NFC-based payment technology as one of the prime reasons driving the self services technologies market growth during the next few years. Also, emergence of energy-conserving vending machines and development of self-services technologies for differently-abled people will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on self services technologies market covers the following areas:
• Self services technologies market sizing
• Self services technologies market forecast
• Self services technologies market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading self services technologies market vendors that include AZKOYEN SA, Beta Automation, Crane Payment Innovations, Diebold Nixdorf Inc., Euronet Worldwide Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Glory Ltd., GRG Banking, HANTLE Inc., HESS Cash Systems GmbH, Hyosung Corp., International Business Machines Corp., KIOSK Information Systems, NCR Corp., NEXCOM International Co. Ltd., Toshiba Corp., Vend-Rite Mfg. Co., and XIPHIAS Software Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Also, the self services technologies market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06287447/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


