Global Semiconductor Chips Applications Markets Report, 2021-2022 & 2027 - Growth in High Performance Computing & Growing Use of Semiconductor Chips in Artificial Intelligence (Ai) Applications

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Semiconductor Chips Market

Semiconductor Chips Market
Semiconductor Chips Market

Dublin, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Semiconductor Chips: Applications and Impact of Shortage " report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In this report, the semiconductor chip market has been segmented based on type, end user and geography. The report provides an overview of the global semiconductor chip market and analyzes market trends. Using 2021 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period, 2022-2027.

Semiconductor chips are omnipresent and essential components of digital and digital products, devices and infrastructure, from smartphones and automobiles to healthcare, energy, communications and industrial equipment.

With the advent of digital transformation and highly automated vehicles, the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), cloud, edge and quantum computing, supercomputers, industrial production automation, space and defense applications and economic and chips as strategic assets will only become more important.

The biggest problem for the semiconductor industry in 2021 was the supply and demand scarcity. This imbalance has led to chip shortages, impacting traditional chip-end markets (data centers and smartphones) and less dependent markets such as automobiles.

By the end of 2023, the severity of the chip shortage and its economic impact is expected to reduce through initiatives by chip manufacturers, distributors and end customers to increase production capacity and improve supply chain processes. Governments are also funding development of semiconductor industries.

Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on type, end user and geography. Market values have been estimated based on the total revenue of semiconductor chip providers.

The report covers the market for semiconductor chips with regards to user base across different regions. It also focuses on the major trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape. The report estimates the global market for marketing analytics in 2021 and provides projections of the expected market size through 2027.

Note: A large part of the report focuses on the global semiconductor chip shortage of 2021. The report analyzes the impact of this shortage across various end users and key countries.

The terms semiconductor chips, computer chip, microchip and integrated circuits are used interchangeably.

Report Includes

  • A detailed overview and an up-to-date analysis of the global markets for semiconductor chips and their commercial applications

  • Analyses of the global market trends, with market revenue (sales figures) for 2021, estimates for 2022 and 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

  • Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for global semiconductor chips market in USD billions, and corresponding market share analysis by type, end-user and region

  • Highlights of the upcoming market opportunities with respect to regions and applications of the semiconductor chip market, and major issues and trends affecting the shortage

  • Insight into the semiconductor chips market through an assessment of the current market size and forecast of market development in the coming five years, and an understanding of the reasons behind the present shortage of chips

  • Insight into the value chain analysis, demand-supply gap, and factors driving the shortage of semiconductor chips in 2021/2022, and analysis of the impact of this shortage across various end users and key countries

  • Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments, financial performance, and segmental revenues

  • Updated information on recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, product launches, and expansions in the global semiconductor chips market

  • Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including SMIC, Advanced Micro Devices Inc., MediaTek Inc., Kioxia Holding Corp., Texas Instruments Inc., and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.

Key Metrics

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

190

Forecast Period

2022 - 2027

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$585.4 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027

$882.1 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

8.5%

Regions Covered

Global

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction
1.1 Study Goals and Objectives
1.2 Reasons for Doing the Study
1.3 What's New in this Update
1.4 Intended Audience
1.5 Information Sources
1.6 Methodology
1.7 Scope of Report
1.8 Geographic Breakdown
1.9 Analyst's Credentials
1.10 Custom Research
1.11 Related Research Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview
3.1 Current Market Scenario
3.2 Overview of the Global Semiconductor Industry
3.2.1 Semiconductor Industry Value Chain
3.3 Introduction to Semiconductor Chips (Integrated Circuits)
3.3.1 Types of Integrated Circuits
3.3.2 Materials Used in Chip Manufacturing
3.4 Evolution of Integrated Circuits
3.4.1 Invention of Integrated Circuits (Ics)
3.5 Evolution of Process Nodes
3.6 Government Policies for Manufacturing Semiconductor Chips

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Market Drivers
4.1.1 Growth in High Performance Computing
4.1.2 Increasing Internet of Things (Iot) Adoption
4.1.3 Growing Use of Semiconductor Chips in Artificial Intelligence (Ai) Applications
4.1.4 Demand for Chips in 5G Applications
4.2 Market Restraints
4.2.1 Lack of Trained/Skilled Individuals and Scientists
4.2.2 Global Political, Economic and Financial Crises

Chapter 5 Overview of Semiconductor Chip Shortage
5.1 Microeconomic Factors of Semiconductor Chips Market
5.1.1 Impact of Covid-19
5.1.2 Impact of Russia/Ukraine War
5.2 Demand/Supply Gap
5.2.1 Semiconductor Component Lead Time
5.3 Semiconductor Chips Operating Models
5.3.1 Integrated Device Manufacturers
5.3.2 Fabless-Foundry Model
5.3.3 Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (Osat)
5.4 Factors Driving Semiconductor Shortage
5.4.1 Sudden Demand for Consumer Electronics Due to Covid-19 Pandemic
5.4.2 Disruption in Supply Chain Caused by Covid-19 Pandemic
5.4.3 Trade Wars
5.4.4 Drought in Taiwan
5.4.5 Other Incidents

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Memory Chips
6.2.1 Types of Memory Chips
6.3 Logic Chips
6.3.1 Microprocessors
6.3.2 Microcontrollers
6.4 Analog Chips

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by End Use
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Computing
7.2.1 Impact of Chip Shortage on Computing End-users
7.3 Automotive
7.3.1 Significant Factors
7.3.2 Impact of Chip Shortage on Automotive End-users
7.4 Consumer Electronics
7.4.1 Impact of Chip Shortage on Consumers Electronics End-users
7.5 Industrial
7.5.1 Impact of Chip Shortage on Industrial End-users
7.6 Wireless Communication
7.6.1 Impact of Chip Shortage on Wireless Communication End-users
7.7 Others

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region
8.1 Introduction
8.2 North American Market Outlook
8.2.1 U.S.
8.2.2 Canada
8.2.3 Mexico
8.3 European Market Outlook
8.3.1 Germany
8.3.2 U.K.
8.3.3 France
8.3.4 Rest of Europe
8.4 Asia-Pacific Market Outlook
8.4.1 China
8.4.2 Japan
8.4.3 South Korea
8.4.4 Taiwan
8.4.5 India
8.4.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape
9.1 Market Ranking of Market Players by Operating Model
9.1.1 Ranking of Semiconductor Integrated Device Manufacturers
9.1.2 Ranking of Semiconductor Foundry/Fab Companies
9.1.3 Ranking of Semiconductor Fabless Companies
9.2 Strategic Analysis
9.2.1 Product Launches and Developments
9.2.2 Agreements, Collaborations and Partnerships
9.2.3 Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) and Expansion
9.2.4 Investments and Funding

Chapter 10 Company Profiles
10.1 Semiconductor Foundry/Fab Companies

  • Db Hitek

  • Globalfoundries

  • Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp.

  • Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.

  • Tower Semiconductor Ltd.

  • United Microelectronics Corp.

10.2 Top Fabless Manufacturers

  • Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

  • Apple Inc.

  • Broadcom Inc.

  • Mediatek Inc.

  • Nvidia Corp.

  • Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

10.3 Integrated Device Manufacturers

  • Infineon Technologies AG

  • Intel Corp.

  • Kioxia Holdings Corp.

  • Micron Technology Inc.

  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • Sk Hynix Inc.

  • Stmicroelectronics N.V.

  • Texas Instruments Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z485mb

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


