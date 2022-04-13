U.S. markets close in 5 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,409.40
    +11.95 (+0.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,281.85
    +61.49 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,489.68
    +118.11 (+0.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,998.74
    +11.81 (+0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.09
    +1.49 (+1.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,981.30
    +5.20 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    25.95
    +0.22 (+0.85%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0841
    +0.0009 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6610
    -0.0640 (-2.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3020
    +0.0017 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.8260
    +0.4380 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,671.17
    +672.17 (+1.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    952.93
    +12.29 (+1.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,561.25
    -15.41 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,843.49
    +508.51 (+1.93%)
     

Global Semiconductor Devices Market Outlook 2022-2025 - The Convergence of IoT and Edge Intelligence will Drive the Adoption of Semiconductor Devices

·6 min read

DUBLIN, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Semiconductor Devices Outlook, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global semiconductors industry registered growth in 2020 after declining by 12.0% in 2019. Growth in 2020 was attributed to the increasing sales of notebooks, tablets, and datacenter (DC) products.

This study aims to provide an outlook of the semiconductor devices market for 2022. It identifies emerging trends and growth opportunities across key end users and regions. Some important aspects - from a device standpoint - include evolving design, technology nodes, and materials across emerging applications such as AI, 5G, IoT, EVs, connected cars, and AVs.

In 2021 (and beyond), growth will be driven by the technology convergence of connectivity and AI/ML, which will be the core of product development activities across all verticals. The increased deployment of 5G, the rising adoption of 5G smartphones, the increasing electronics content in automotive, the migration to EVs and AVs, factory automation, and the proliferation of IoT devices in smart homes are key trends that will drive future market growth.

Smartphones and PCs, which were traditionally viewed as key indicators for semiconductor market performance, will not remain the sole indicators, going forward. Market participants will witness significant customer base expansion across several verticals (automotive, most importantly).

While the semiconductor devices market witnesses a surge in demand, the lack of sufficient capacity is restraining revenue realization opportunity in the short term. Beyond the demand-supply gap, the market also faces several challenges, including the geopolitical chaos and the skills shortage.

In such a scenario, it is important to understand the demand for semiconductor devices in the short term and the key growth opportunities from 2022 to 2025; as a result, stakeholders can develop strategies and action plans to accelerate growth.

The study also aims to understand the impact of the chip shortage, supply chain issues, and the impact of the US-China trade war. It highlights significant technological innovation across equipment, equipment subsystems, material, and technology nodes.

KEY ISSUES ADDRESSED

  • Will the semiconductor devices market grow in 2022 or will it witness a decline in demand?

  • What are the key underlying trends? What are the important market growth drivers?

  • Will the demand-supply gap ease in 2022?

  • How does the demand for end-user products impact market growth? How do the technological trends in end-user verticals impact growth?

  • Are new companies expected to enter this space?

  • Which verticals should be prioritized to realize short-term growth opportunities?

  • What are the key growth opportunities across different end-user verticals?

  • Are new semiconductor device classes emerging?

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Environment

  • Key Highlights

  • Key Challenges

  • Revenue Forecast

  • Top Predictions for 2022

The Strategic Imperative

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult To Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Semiconductor Devices Market

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Market Scope and Segmentation

  • Research Scope

  • Market Segmentation

Macroeconomic Factors Impacting the Semiconductor Devices Market

  • COVID-19 Impact on Global GDP Growth (by Quarter)

  • COVID-19 Impact on GDP Growth for Key Regions and Countries (by Quarter)

  • COVID-19 Impact and Forecast GDP Growth for Key Regions

  • Impact of China's Energy Crisis on the Global Semiconductor Devices Market

Semiconductor Chip Shortage, 2021

  • Why did the Semiconductors Industry Land in this Scenario?

  • The Chip Shortage-Primarily due to the Large Demand-Supply Gap

  • How Long is the Chip Shortage Expected to Last?

  • Is Fab Capacity Addition the Only Way to Overcome the Chip Shortage?

Key Revenue Trends, 2022

  • Revenue by Sector, 2020-2022

  • Revenue by Region, 2021 and 2022

  • Revenue by Segment, 2018-2022

Key Predictions for 2022

  • Key Predictions for 2022

  • Prediction 1-High-volume Sales of Mid-level 5G-enabled Smartphones will be a Critical Growth Factor in 2022

  • Prediction 2-The Rising EV Adoption will Drive Semiconductors Industry Growth

  • Prediction 3-AVs will Increase Semiconductor Usage and Employ Advanced Technology Nodes

  • Prediction 4-The Convergence of IoT and Edge Intelligence will Drive the Adoption of Semiconductor Devices

  • Prediction 5-Dominance of NVMe, New Flash Technologies, and Rising Demand for HCI will Drive Opportunities in Accelerated Storage

  • Prediction 6-Industry 4.0 Implementation will not only Scale Demand for Semiconductors but will also Improve the Operational Efficiency of Fabs

Smartphone Semiconductor Devices Segment Outlook, 2022

  • Smartphone Semiconductor Devices Segment-A Snapshot

  • Key Growth Opportunities, 2021-2025

  • Companies to Watch out for

  • Key Companies

  • Key Trends

  • Personal Computing Semiconductor Devices Segment Outlook, 2022

  • Personal Computing Semiconductor Devices Segment-A Snapshot

  • Key Growth Opportunities, 2021-2025

  • Companies to Watch Out for

  • Key Companies

Datacenter Semiconductor Devices Segment Outlook, 2022

  • Datacenter Semiconductor Devices Segment-A Snapshot

  • What Drives the Need to Scale Datacenters?

  • Key Growth Opportunities, 2021-2025

  • Companies to Watch Out for

  • Key Companies

  • Key Trends, Accelerated Storage

Networking Semiconductor Devices Segment Outlook, 2022

  • Networking Semiconductor Devices Segment-A Snapshot

  • Key Growth Opportunities, 2021-2025

  • Key Growth Opportunities for Small Cells, 2021-2025

  • Companies to Watch Out for

  • Key Companies

  • Key Trends, 6G

Consumer Electronics Semiconductor Devices Segment Outlook, 2022

  • Consumer Electronics Semiconductor Devices Segment-A Snapshot

  • Key Growth Opportunities, 2021-2025

  • Companies to Watch Out for

  • Key Companies

  • Key Technology Trends, Edge AI

Automotive Semiconductor Devices Segment Outlook, 2022

  • Automotive Semiconductor Devices Segment-A Snapshot

  • Key Growth Opportunities, 2021-2025

  • Companies to Watch Out for

  • Key Companies

Industrial Semiconductor Devices Segment Outlook, 2022

  • Industrial Semiconductor Devices Segment-A Snapshot

  • Key Growth Opportunities, 2021-2025

  • Companies to Watch Out for

  • Key Companies

Regional Predictions, 2022

  • 2022 Predictions-North America: The United States

  • 2022 Predictions-Europe (Including Israel)

  • 2022 Predictions-Asia-Pacific: Japan and South Korea

  • 2022 Predictions-Asia-Pacific: China

  • 2022 Predictions-Asia-Pacific: Taiwan

  • 2022 Predictions-Rest of Asia-Pacific

Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1-Industry 4.0 Implementation to Reduce the Demand-Supply Gap

  • Growth Opportunity 2-Advancements in SSDs to Drive Storage Demand in Datacenters

  • Growth Opportunity 3-Development of Strategic Partnerships with Automotive Value Chain Stakeholders to Drive EV and AV Growth

Key Conclusions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o3y3jj

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-semiconductor-devices-market-outlook-2022-2025---the-convergence-of-iot-and-edge-intelligence-will-drive-the-adoption-of-semiconductor-devices-301524780.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla ‘will change the game’ much like Apple, Cathie Wood says

    Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how Tesla will continue to dominate the EV space as well as other sectors.

  • Intel debuts employee recruitment program as it looks to hire thousands

    Intel Corp. added thousands of workers at its Hillsboro campus last year. It expects the hiring spree to continue as it fires up the $3 billion expansion of its D1X manufacturing facility later this quarter. Intel cut the ribbon Monday on the expansion, called Mod3, which added 220,000 square feet of clean room space at the newly renamed Gordon Moore Park at Ronler Acres.

  • Warner Bros. Discovery starts trading on Nasdaq following AT&T-Discovery deal

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Canal details the Warner-Discovery merger, what subsidiary channels and content are included under this umbrella, and WarnerMedia-Discovery's stock debut.

  • Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age

    A recent study from the career experts Zety says that 40% of respondents fear retirement more than death. And almost nine in 10 responded that their biggest retirement fear is not having enough income. For married couples, planning retirement for two people can … Continue reading → The post Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Kohl's sells a non-HQ office in Menomonee Falls, relocates 500 employees

    Kohl’s Corp. sold for $4.3 million a Menomonee Falls property that formerly housed 500 employees who worked at the site in credit and customer service and now are based at the Kohl’s corporate headquarters.

  • Why Peabody Energy Stock Jumped 13% on Tuesday

    Shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) skyrocketed on Tuesday and closed the trading day up a solid 13.4%. After today's surge, in fact, Peabody's stock price hit highs not seen since 2019. On April 12, European coal prices surged to highs not seen in more than a month as the market tried to assess the impact of the latest sanctions on Russia on the global coal market.

  • Shiba Inu Rallies by 35% As Robinhood Adds SHIB, SOL, COMP & MATIC

    The crypto service provider made a massive dent in the market today as it announced the addition of these four cryptocurrencies.

  • Exxon Bets Another $10 Billion On Guyana’s Oil Boom

    Guyana is quickly becoming one of ExxonMobil’s most profitable investments, so much so that it is betting another $10 billion on the up-and-coming oil producer

  • JPMorgan profit falls in Q1 on lower trading revenue, slowdown in deal activity

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), the largest U.S. bank by assets, is the first among a lineup of mega banks to unveil first quarter results this week as earnings season kicks off. Here were the key figures versus expectations, according to analysts polled by Bloomberg.

  • Buffett needed two weeks for $11.6 billion Alleghany purchase, balked at Goldman fee

    Warren Buffett needed just two weeks to put together Berkshire Hathaway Inc's $11.6 billion takeover of Alleghany Corp, its largest acquisition in six years, even as he balked at paying the insurer's banking fee, a regulatory filing on Monday shows. Alleghany said its Chief Executive Officer Joseph Brandon met with Buffett for dinner in New York City on March 7, where after some "casual conversation" Buffett offered $850 per share in cash for the company, less the fee for bankers at Goldman Sachs.

  • ISS says Wells Fargo pay reforms insufficient to justify support

    Top proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services on Tuesday recommended investors cast proxy votes against the pay of Wells Fargo & Co Chief Executive Charles Scharf and other leaders, citing concerns about the discretion used to award the pay and lack of disclosures. In a report provided by a representative, ISS also backed a call for a report on racial equity at the big California-based bank but supported all company director nominees and recommended votes "against" a shareholder proposal that would sharply curtail lending for fossil fuel projects. CEO Scharf received total compensation of $21.4 million in 2021, up from $20.4 million in 2020, according to Wells Fargo's proxy statement.

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 4/12: Devon Energy, Robinhood, Twilio

    Hope is not an investing strategy, even when it's all you have, Jim Cramer reminded his Mad Money viewers Tuesday, after the latest Consumer Price Index reading roiled the markets into another day of declines. Cramer said positivity and optimism are good things to have, but when it comes to investing, you simply cannot hang your hat on hope alone. Not only that, Cramer found little hope for the future.

  • Germany Industry CEOs Meet With Scholz as Russia Pressure Mounts

    (Bloomberg) -- Chieftains of German industry including the heads of Deutsche Bank AG, Mercedes-Benz AG and Siemens AG have met with Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday amid growing concern over fallout from sanctions targeting Russian energy supplies.Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens

  • Top REITs for April 2022

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. Among other requirements, REITs are required to pay out at least 90% of their taxable income as dividends. A key REIT metric is funds from operations (FFO), a measure of earnings particular to the industry.

  • How to thrive in retirement

    A comprehensive successful retirement plan needs to include concrete plans and strategies for several nonfinancial aspects.

  • Here’s How China’s Lockdowns Are Rippling Through the Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s lockdowns to contain the country’s worst Covid outbreak since early 2020 have battered the economy, stalling production in major cities like Shanghai, and halting spending by millions of people shut in their homes. Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China Tens

  • 3 Things About Pacific Biosciences of California That Smart Investors Know

    The three purest plays on the science are Illumina (NASDAQ: ILMN), Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ: PACB) -- also known as PacBio -- and Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LSE: ONT). For shareholders of PacBio, it has never been about sales and profit.

  • Singapore’s Zilingo Is Said to Suspend CEO Amid Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- Zilingo Pte, one of Singapore’s highest-profile startups, has suspended Chief Executive Officer Ankiti Bose after an effort to raise new funding led to questions about the company’s accounting, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai De

  • Honeywell CEO receives his largest compensation package of $26.1M

    Honeywell CEO Darius Adamczyk's 2021 compensation package is his largest ever, but far short of the record set by his predecessor.

  • Oil lifted as Putin vows to press ahead with war in Ukraine

    Oil futures rose Wednesday, extending a gain seen the previous session after Vladimir Putin vowed to continue Russia's offensive in Ukraine until Moscow's objectives are met.