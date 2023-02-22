The Global Semiconductor Foundry Market is forecast to grow by $42781.83 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.74% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Semiconductor Foundry Market 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the semiconductor foundry market and is forecast to grow by $42781.83 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.74% during the forecast period.

Our report on the semiconductor foundry market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for IoT, growing demand for 14-nm/16-nm FinFet technology, and the evolution of 3D printing.



The semiconductor foundry market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Pure-play foundries

• IDMs



By Application

• Communications

• PCs/Desktop

• Consumers

• Automotive

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing adoption of 3D NAND as one of the prime reasons driving the semiconductor foundry market growth during the next few years. Also, the growth of advanced analytics in semiconductor foundries and an increase in wafer size will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the semiconductor foundry market covers the following areas:

• Semiconductor foundry market sizing

• Semiconductor foundry market forecast

• Semiconductor foundry market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading semiconductor foundry market vendors that include DB HiTek, Fujitsu Ltd., GCS Holdings Inc., GlobalFoundaries US Inc., Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd., MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, ON Semiconductor Corp., Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, ROHM Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Toshiba Corp., United Microelectronics Corp., Vanguard International Semiconductor Corp., WIN Semiconductors Corp., X FAB Silicon Foundries SE, and Analog Devices Inc. Also, the semiconductor foundry market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

