Global Semiconductor Lamps Market Report 2022-2027 Featuring Vishay Intertechnology, ROHM, Toshiba, Lumileds, CML Technologies, Panasonic, OSRAM, Stanley Electric, USHIO, Venture Lighting

Company Logo

Global Semiconductor Lamps Market

Global Semiconductor Lamps Market

Dublin, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Semiconductor Lamps Market - Forecasts from 2022 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global semiconductor lamps market size is estimated to be at US$21.242 billion by 2027 from US$13.182 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 7.05% from 2020 to 2027



The processing of microchips in the semiconductor industry requires lighting. These specialised bulbs are utilised in situations when crucial instruments need to be heated or exposed using particular wavelengths. High-efficiency light sources like semiconductor lamps can use up to 80% less electricity than incandescent bulbs.

They are also regarded as environmentally benign because they don't contain mercury or any other dangerous gases, heat radiation, or UV rays. The expense of maintenance is decreased by their extended lifespan and great durability. They are also more user-friendly because of their versatility in terms of colour, size, and design.

They have a low-voltage power source that is adequate for decent brightness. They may use modern technology like remote controls and sensors to operate with solar energy for outdoor illumination.



This market is being driven ahead by the development of intelligent systems and telecommunication infrastructure, consumers' increased use of electronics, and the demand for integrated circuits



As a result of technical breakthroughs, there is a rising need for wirelessly linked gadgets, the internet, and artificial intelligence on a global scale. For instance, Multi-chip packages with high-capacity memory and AI training are offered by Micron Technology Inc. and utilized in embedded, mobile, and cloud-based edge devices.

A single system on a chip (SoC) is used in the majority of these breakthroughs to enable high degrees of integration. The consumption of consumer electronics items is influenced by several factors, including rapid population expansion, growing family disposable income, and greater urbanization.

Story continues

Integrated Circuit (IC) chips are used in a variety of electronic devices, such as mobile phones, TVs, and refrigerators, to ensure efficient and appropriate operation. According to Toshiba Corp.'s annual report, semiconductor components such as semiconductor lights, optical semiconductors, and integrated circuits contributed 41% of the company's revenue in 2021 and produced nearly US$ 7 billion.



Innovations in goods and technology by significant market participants have assisted this industry's growth.

PrevaLED COIN 50 and 111 COB G2, the second generation of their popular PrevaLED COIN COB line, were announced in September 2021 by OSRAM, a major leader in the semiconductor lamp industry. These lights may be used in a variety of settings, including contemporary houses, hotels, and retail establishments like malls and stores.

The tiny form factor of the COIN 50 LED modules in the lights makes them compatible with the standard MR16 lamp. Along with improving the product's aesthetic appeal, OSRAM was able to increase its efficiency from 111 lm/W to 128 lm/W



A significant member of the worldwide market for semiconductor lamps, Lumileds, released their newest phosphor-converted (PC) LED in August 2022.

It was a PC Red-Orange LED from the LUXEON 2835 Colour Line. Similar to PC Amber, the phosphor conversion of a blue InGaN chip offered numerous benefits over its direct AlInGaP counterpart, chief among them being simpler engineering when combining colours, equivalent forward voltage to other InGaN LEDs, more stable, higher output at operating temperatures, and similar form, fit, and optical height.

The LUXEON 2835 Colour Line now offers PC-Red Orange in addition to its 12 other colour selections and three distinct white CCTs. The two red-orange LEDs seem almost identical and have similar saturation when placed next to one another and in applications. At operational temperatures, however, light output performance is substantially better.



The market for semiconductor lamps is largely under the control of Asia-Pacific countries. In the future years, Europe and the Americas are anticipated to follow



In 2021, Asia Pacific leads the semiconductor lamp market. This market share held by Asia Pacific is also predicted to grow at the quickest rate globally.

The usage of high-end technology-based devices is increasing, and device solutions consumption is rising as a result of lower pricing for electronics. A significant percentage of the market is also in the hands of the area thanks to technological advancements benefit electronic items.

The European Union's legislative regulations prohibiting the sale of inefficient lighting technologies have been a major driver of the demand for LED goods in Europe. These legislative changes have made it easier for customers to progressively switch from conventional lighting to items based on LED technology. LEDs have a wide range of uses in America, including automotive, general illumination, mobile devices, signalling, and signs.

Their demand has also been boosted by uses in forensics, healthcare, and public lighting. Additionally, the region's LED industry has grown as a result of manufacturers' increased marketing activities through different advertising channels including newspapers, television, etc.

Key Metrics

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 125 Forecast Period 2020 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2020 $13.18 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $21.24 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.0% Regions Covered Global

Companies Mentioned

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

ROHM Semiconductor

Toshiba Corporation

Lumileds Holding B.V.

CML Technologies

Panasonic Corporation

OSRAM GmbH

Stanley Electric Co., Ltd.

OSRAM GmbH

USHIO INC.

Venture Lighting International

Market Segmentation:

By End-User Industries

Communication

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Manufacturing

By Geography

Americas

USA

Canada

Brazil

Others

Europe Middle East and Africa

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Others

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Taiwan

Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lz4a1j

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



