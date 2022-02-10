U.S. markets open in 4 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,568.25
    -9.50 (-0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,655.00
    +14.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,983.25
    -55.00 (-0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,073.20
    -5.90 (-0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.00
    +0.34 (+0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,833.10
    -3.50 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    23.35
    +0.01 (+0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1448
    +0.0021 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9290
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.68
    -0.76 (-3.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3576
    +0.0042 (+0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.7620
    +0.2370 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,417.82
    +989.94 (+2.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,035.59
    +32.88 (+3.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,642.38
    -1.04 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     

The global semiconductor manufacturing equipment market was valued at USD 95.3 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 175.0 billion by 2027; it is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.5%

ReportLinker
·5 min read

during the forecast period. Increasing demand for semiconductor fabrication facilities, growing semiconductor industry, rising demand for semiconductor parts in electric and hybrid vehicles, and surging demand for AI chips driven by future AI-driven workloads and applications are the major driving factors for the growth of the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market.

New York, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Front-end Equipment, Back-end Equipment, Fab Facility Equipment, Product Type, Dimension, Supply Chain Participant, Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04954768/?utm_source=GNW


The lithography equipment segment to hold the highest share of the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market in 2022.
The lithography equipment market is expected to hold the largest share due to the globally increasing demand for semiconductor devices. The rising demand for semiconductor chips across various end-use industries leads to the increased adoption of photolithography equipment, which, in turn, propels the growth of the lithography segment.

The market for the above wafer testing segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The wafer testing segment is expected grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.The growth is attributed to the need of high-accuracy ICs.

Modern ICs need to incorporate multiple functions, and the complex circuitry needs proper testing equipment to achieve accuracy.

The chemical control equipment segment to dominate semiconductor manufacturing equipment market in 2022
The chemical control equipment segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Contamination control by chemical control equipment has a significant impact on the yield and equipment efficiency, as these equipment provide repeated and reliable delivery of pure chemicals during the semiconductor manufacturing processes.

The memory segment to hold the highest share of the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market in 2022.
The memory segment is anticipated to hold the largest share of the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market. An increased use of memory ICs is anticipated in the automotive sector due to the growing trend of electric vehicles and autonomous vehicles

The market for the semiconductor manufacturing equipment with 3D ICs segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The semiconductor manufacturing equipment market for 3D IC manufacturing is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increased demand for improved functionalities in and miniaturization of portable hand-held devices such as cell phones, personal digital assistant (PDAs), digital cameras, and laptop computers, manufacturers and IDMs are expected to prefer 3D ICs.

The IDM firms held the largest share of the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.
The market for the IDM firms segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The segment also held the largest share of the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market, as most firms are tier 1 companies with substantial R&D spending, a vast customer base, and a significant global presence.

Based on region, APAC held the largest share in 2021 and is expected to account for the highest CAGR of the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market by 2027
In 2021, the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market in APAC held the largest share and by 2027, it is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.The market is driven by continuous developments in the semiconductor industry, expansion activities by the market players in the region, and financial support for the semiconductor industry by Asian governments.

The region also has the presence of several semiconductor manufacturing equipment companies such as Tokyo Electron Limited, SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd., Advantest, Hitachi High-Tech Corporation, Nikon Corporation, Daifuku Co. Ltd., and others.

In-depth interviews have been conducted with chief executive officers (CEOs), marketing managers, and other executives from various key organizations operating in the semiconductor manufacturing equipment marketplace.
• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 25%, Tier 2 – 35%, and Tier 3 – 40%
• By Designation: C-level Executives – 35%, Managers – 25%, and Others – 40%
• By Region: North America – 29%, Europe – 46%, and APAC – 25%

Tokyo Electron Limited (Japan), Lam Research Corporation (US), ASML (Netherlands), Applied Materials, Inc. (US), KLA Corporation (US), SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan), Teradyne US), Advantest (Japan), Hitachi High-Tech Corporation (Japan), Plasma-Therm (US), are some of the key players in the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market.

The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Research Coverage
The report defines, describes, and forecasts the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market based on front-end equipment, back-end equipment, fab facility equipment, product type, dimension, supply chain participant, and region.It provides detailed information regarding factors such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market.

It also analyzes product launches, expansions, partnerships, collaborations, contracts, mergers, and acquisitions, carried out by the key players to grow in the market.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report
This report will help market leaders/new entrants in this industry with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall semiconductor manufacturing equipment market and the subsegments.The report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

The report will also help stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04954768/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    We saw large market declines as 2022 got started – but the real story was the increase in volatility. Especially at the beginning of February, when the market losses leveled off, daily trading was characterized by strong swings up and down. It’s a situation that puts a burden on investors, to recognize the right time to buy in for optimal profits. The key is not to try and ‘time’ it on daily trading, but to look at longer trends and future predictors. One place to find indicators toward a stock’

  • Analysis Indicates that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Will Stabilize and Pay a High Dividend Yield

    AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has been in a relative bear market possibly since 2017. The company took two major hits, including the March 2020 drop, and the WarnerMedia spinoff with Discovery, Inc (NASDAQ:DISC.A). Most retail shareholders were invested in AT&T because of the hefty historical dividend yield between 8.7% and 4.6% in the last decade. We will now evaluate how attractive will the future AT&T be for investors.

  • Delivery Hero sees 2022 revenue growth as investments pay off

    The German group, which said in January it expected its food delivery business to break even during the second half of 2022, has invested heavily in its divisions amid a boost to orders during the COVID-19 pandemic, as it seeks to keep rivals at bay in an increasingly competitive e-commerce space. Delivery Hero's fourth-quarter orders grew 27% to 775.5 million from the same period in 2020, pushing full-year revenue at the upper end of the company's previous forecast of 6.4 billion to 6.7 billion euros.

  • The stock split from Google’s parent may spark a wave, Bank of America analysts say

    Stock splits usually work, and the 20-for-1 split by Google's parent company Alphabet may spark a wave.

  • Uber stock jumps after Q4 earnings and revenue beat

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre reports Uber's rising stocks that boosted the rideshare company during the pandemic with travels.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: Microsoft, FB Stock Among 23 Stocks On This Screen

    See who joins Microsoft, FB stock on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Surged Higher on Wednesday

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) charged sharply higher Wednesday, jumping as much as 5.5%. Nvidia stock was on the receiving end of some bullish comments by Spouting Rock Asset Management's chief investment officer, Rhys Williams, according to Barron's. After the share price fell as much as 34% from its November highs, Williams argues that the selling is overdone and Nvidia stock is a buy, particularly in light of the massive opportunity presented by the metaverse. While Nvidia continues to generate the lion's share of its revenue from graphics processing units (GPUs) used for video games, the company's data center segment has been growing at a faster clip.

  • ArcelorMittal Sees Steel Slowdown After Best Year Since 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- ArcelorMittal SA expects growth in global steel demand to slow this year after record prices helped the company post its biggest annual profit in more than a decade.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace LidarDemand fo

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Just Popped

    On Wednesday, shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) appeared to take a punch when analysts at investment bank Bernstein cut their price target on the space tourism pioneer by more than half -- from $22 all the way down to $10. Instead of going down, however, Virgin Galactic shares are headed higher this afternoon, and were up 5.4% as of 1:05 p.m. ET. Well, despite cutting its price target so steeply, Bernstein didn't actually downgrade Virgin Galactic stock, leaving it rated market perform, the equivalent of a neutral rating.

  • New Relic Fell 29% Today -- Is the Market Overreacting?

    Market makers focused on disappointing bottom-line figures in this earnings report and guidance update, shrugging off strong sales. Was that a mistake?

  • ASML Warns Chinese Rival May Be Infringing Its Trade Secrets

    (Bloomberg) -- ASML Holding NV has warned that an affiliate of a China company it previously accused of stealing its trade secrets has begun marketing products that could infringe on its intellectual property rights. Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated

  • Unilever’s Inflation Warning Piles More Pressure on CEO Jope

    (Bloomberg) -- Unilever Plc warned of the worst inflation since the financial crisis, adding to Chief Executive Officer Alan Jope’s woes after a failed bid to buy GlaxoSmithKline Plc’s consumer business and the arrival of activist shareholder Nelson Peltz.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver

  • FTX Chief Reminds Congress That 95% of Crypto Volume Is Offshore

    (Bloomberg) -- Sam Bankman-Fried, the chief executive officer and co-founder of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, said 95% of crypto trading volume occurs offshore and urged for greater regulatory clarity to attract businesses to the U.S.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Musk Looks Increa

  • Facebook Stock Is Rising. Today’s the Day It Might End Its Slide.

    Stock of Facebook parent Meta Platforms are higher following a historic collapse in value. But there's a debate to be had about dip-buying.

  • Is Novavax Stock A Buy After Asking The FDA To Authorize Its Covid Shot?

    Is Novavax stock a buy or a sell after asking the FDA to authorize its Covid shot for emergency use? Is NVAX stock a buy or sell?

  • Bitcoin Isn’t Done Falling. How It Could Drop to $10,000.

    Tighter monetary policies extending to 2023 could sink Bitcoin, according to Stifel's top equity strategist. Watch the bond market for warning signs.

  • Why AMC Entertainment Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) were soaring in morning trading Wednesday after the movie theater chain announced it had hired an executive who previously served in PepsiCo's Frito-Lay division to fill the newly created position of vice president of growth strategy. Ellen Copaken also served at Hostess Brands (NASDAQ: TWNK) and will be charged with helping to expand AMC's popcorn business. The movie theater stock was up 9.7% at 11:27 am ET on the news.

  • China’s craze for Eileen Gu is spilling over to its stock markets

    It is not uncommon for small-cap companies listed in China to see their shares move due to news events, even if the firms have no connection with the newsmakers.

  • SoFi: Volatility May Remain High, but the Stock Could Bounce Back

    The volatility seen over the past few months has sent shares of many newly listed and highly valued companies into a tailspin. It’s not uncommon to see stocks showing 3-month losses in the 60% range. The Fintech space has been hit particularly hard. Look no further than the performance of SoFi Technologies (SOFI), which tumbled ~45% over the past 3 months. Surveying this landscape, Oppenheimer’s Dominick Gabriele expects the volatility to continue, although the analyst believes SoFi has a “bette

  • L'Oreal shares slip as marketing spending weighs on margins

    Shares in the world's largest cosmetics company L'Oreal dropped on Thursday as higher marketing spending pressured profitability, overshadowing forecast-beating sales and market share gains. Fuelled by demand in North America, the beauty giant's sales rose 11.2% on a like-for-like basis over the fourth quarter to 9.09 billion euros ($10.40 billion), beating analysts' forecast of 8.74 billion euros in a Refinitiv poll. The company's spending on advertising and promotions, closely watched by investors, grew slightly over the second half of the year, resulting in an annual operating margin of 19.1%, a tad below the market consensus cited by Credit Suisse analysts ahead of the results.