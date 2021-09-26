U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,455.48
    +6.50 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,798.00
    +33.20 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,047.70
    -4.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,248.07
    -10.97 (-0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.95
    +0.65 (+0.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,750.60
    +0.80 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    22.42
    -0.26 (-1.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1718
    -0.0029 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4600
    +0.0500 (+3.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3661
    -0.0059 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.6630
    +0.3620 (+0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,300.69
    +560.56 (+1.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,067.20
    -35.86 (-3.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,051.48
    -26.87 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,248.81
    +609.41 (+2.06%)
     

Global Semiconductor Market Size Growing at 6.81% CAGR, Says SpendEdge

·3 min read

The Semiconductor market will register an incremental spend of about USD 171.69 Billion, growing at a CAGR of 6.81% during the five-year forecast period.

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A targeted strategic approach to Semiconductor can unlock several opportunities for buyers. This report also offers market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Semiconductor Market Procurement Research Report
Semiconductor Market Procurement Research Report

Download free sample report

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

  • Information on how to identify strategic and tactical negotiation levels that will help achieve the best prices.

  • Gain information on relevant pricing levels, detailed explanation on pros and cons of prevalent pricing models.

  • Methods to help engage with the right suppliers and discover KPI's to evaluate incumbent suppliers.

Get a free sample report for more information

Insights into buyer strategies and tactical negotiation levers:

Several strategic and tactical negotiation levers are explained in the report to help buyers achieve the best prices for the Semiconductor market. The report also aids buyers with relevant Semiconductor pricing levels, pros, and cons of prevalent pricing models such as volume-based pricing, spot pricing, and cost-plus pricing and category management strategies and best practices to fulfil their category objectives.

For more insights on buyer strategies and tactical negotiation levers, www.spendedge.com/report/semiconductor-sourcing-and-procurement-intelligence-report

Key Drivers and Trends Fueling Market Growth:

The pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants has resulted in the low bargaining power of suppliers.

Price forecasts are beneficial in purchase planning, especially when supplemented by the constant monitoring of price influencing factors. During the forecast period, the market expects a change of 6.00%-8.00%.

  • Identify favorable opportunities in Semiconductor TCO (total cost of ownership).

  • Expected changes in price forecast and factors driving the current and future price changes.

  • Identify pricing models that offer the most rewarding opportunities.

Some of the top Semiconductor suppliers listed in this report:

This Semiconductor procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.

  • Intel Corp

  • Toshiba Corp

  • Texas Instruments Incorp

To get instant access to over 1000 market-ready procurement intelligence reports without any additional costs or commitment.

Subscribe Now for Free

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Insights

  • Category Pricing Insights

  • Cost-saving Opportunities

  • Best Practices

  • Category Ecosystem

  • Category Management Strategy

  • Category Management Enablers

  • Suppliers Selection

  • Suppliers under Coverage

  • US Market Insights

  • Category scope

  • Appendix

Get instant access to download 5 reports every month and view 1200 full reports. With every purchase, we also offer complimentary research add-ons and Covid-19 impact assessmentsPurchase Now!

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Contacts
SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-semiconductor-market-size-growing-at-6-81-cagr-says-spendedge-301384686.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

Recommended Stories

  • China Power Crunch Is Next Economic Shock Beyond Evergrande

    (Bloomberg) -- China may be diving head first into a power supply shock that could hit Asia’s largest economy hard just as the Evergrande crisis sends shockwaves through its financial system. Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardBerlin Referendum Could Determine the Future of the City’s HousingThe crackdown on power

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – September 26th, 2021

    Following a mixed day for the majors on Saturday, a Bitcoin move back through to $43,000 levels would deliver support.

  • China Wields New Legal Weapon to Fight Claims of Intellectual Property Theft

    Chinese technology giants have seized on a new legal tactic to fight claims of intellectual property theft, raising concerns in the U.S. that Beijing’s promises to strictly enforce patent and copyright laws will be undermined by Chinese courts.

  • Brent Crude Racing Toward $80 A Barrel

    Refineries in the United States were turning to Iraqi and Canadian oil to replace Gulf crude. As a result of the resurgence in India’s crude imports, the country’s imports of crude reached their highest level in three months

  • Chinese Pig Prices Are No Longer Flying High

    After two years of soaring pork prices, China now faces the opposite problem: a depressed market for the staple.

  • Elon Musk Takes Part in China Event Led by Xi Cooperation Pledge

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk spoke at the opening of China’s World Internet Conference, reassuring Beijing about his company’s commitment to invest and expand in the country against a backdrop of unprecedented economic turbulence.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardBerlin Referendum C

  • Google to slash amount it keeps from sales on its cloud marketplace- CNBC

    The Google Cloud Platform is cutting its percentage revenue share to 3% from 20%, CNBC said, citing a person familiar with the matter. Earlier this year, Google cut the service fee it charges developers on its app store by half on the first $1 million they earn in revenue in a year.

  • Amazon’s Whole Foods Will Charge for Delivery Beginning Oct. 25

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc.’s Whole Foods Market is implementing a grocery delivery fee across the U.S., rolling back a perk the retailer had offered for paying Prime members since it began offering home delivery from the organic grocer. Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardBerlin Referendum Could Determine the F

  • Google CEO sought to keep Incognito mode issues out of spotlight, lawsuit alleges

    Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai in 2019 was warned that describing the company's Incognito browsing mode as "private" was problematic, yet it stayed the course because he did not want the feature "under the spotlight," according to a new court filing. Google spokesman José Castañeda told Reuters that the filing "mischaracterizes emails referencing unrelated second and third-hand accounts." Users last June alleged in a lawsuit that Google unlawfully tracked their internet use when they were browsing Incognito in its Chrome browser.

  • China roundup: Meng Wanzhou's release and Huawei's future

    Hello and welcome back to TechCrunch’s China roundup, a digest of recent events shaping the Chinese tech landscape and what they mean to people in the rest of the world. On Friday, Huawei's chief financial executive Meng Wanzhou was released from house arrest in Vancouver after reaching a breakthrough deal with the U.S. Justice Department. Chinese startups that announced major funding rounds this week include Momenta, a Daimler-backed autonomous driving startup, Nreal, an augmented reality company, and Hai Robotics, a warehouse robotics maker.

  • U.S. Slips in Retirement Index, and 682,400 Seniors Are Behind on Their Mortgage

    Retirement Roundup: The U.S. fell one spot, to No. 17, in Natixis' Global Retirement index; a Charles Schwab survey finds younger workers feeling the most financial stress;, and the CFPB reports that nearly 700,000 seniors are behind on their mortgage.

  • Generac closes on purchase of former American Family offices in Pewaukee

    Generac Power Systems closed on its $6.75 million acquisition of the high-profile former American Family Insurance building overlooking Interstate 94 in Pewaukee.

  • The Smartest Dividend Aristocrats to Buy With $500 Right Now

    High yields can be alluring, but dividend growth stocks are where the real money is to be made. Dividend Aristocrats are among the best dividend growth stocks, having proved their mettle with at least 25 years of consecutive annual dividend increases. If you have $500 cash right now, take advantage of the market volatility and check out these three Dividend Aristocrats that are really smart buys at current prices.

  • U.S. court upholds hospital employee COVID-19 vaccine rule in test case

    A federal judge on Friday ruled that a Cincinnati, Ohio-area healthcare provider could require its employees get vaccinated against COVID-19 or risk losing their job, in what appears to be the first ruling of its kind for a private employer in the United States. The employees of St. Elizabeth Healthcare failed to establish that their individual liberties were being violated by the vaccine requirement of the hospital operator, which has the right to set employment terms, said U.S. District Judge David Bunning in Covington, Kentucky.

  • Nike and Costco warn of product shortages and delays

    The sportswear giant and retailer are struggling to source products due to supply chain issues.

  • United Airlines Is Fined $1.9 Million for Runway Delays

    The air carrier was cited for 25 flights the Transportation Department said violated its rule prohibiting long tarmac delays, with the largest fine it has issued for such violations.

  • Judge Temporarily Blocks COVID Vaccine Mandate For New York City School Employees

    Monday was supposed to be the deadline for New York City school employees to get vaccinated, but that's not the case anymore after a judge temporarily blocked the mandate; CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.

  • U.S. Soybean Meal Export Hub Damage May Take Months to Fix

    (Bloomberg) -- Shipments from a U.S. West Coast terminal that handles almost 20% of the nation’s soybean meal exports have been curbed while damage from a crane collapse earlier this month is repaired, marking the latest setback to global trade flows. Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardBerlin Referendum Could Dete

  • Better Cloud Stock: Adobe vs. Salesforce

    Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) and Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) are two of the largest cloud-based software companies in the world. Eight years ago, Adobe started to transform its locally installed desktop software -- which included Photoshop, Illustrator, and Premiere Pro -- into subscription-based cloud services. Salesforce, which was founded in 1999, disrupted the market for on-premise customer relationship management (CRM) software by launching its applications as cloud-based services.

  • Costco Sets Limits on Purchases Due to Transportation Snags

    Purchase limits and in some cases higher prices are coming now to a Costco near you. This time it's not driven by panic buying. Instead Costco says it has to do with supply chain delays. Da Lin reports. (9-24-21)